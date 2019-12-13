Slow Start In Alcon's Transformation Offsets The Lower Price

But there's now more pressure on and more risk to the company's efforts, which offsets a more attractive entry point.

Since eye care provider Alcon (ALC) was spun off from Novartis (NVS) in April, the case for ALC stock has centered on the company's multi-year transformation effort. Alcon struggled as part of Novartis, who bought the company at a $52 billion valuation back in 2011. Revenue, per Novartis filings at the time, declined in both 2015 and 2016 even on a constant-currency basis. The unit began to improve in 2017, but it wasn't until the spin-off was announced that Alcon laid out a detailed turnaround plan.

At its Capital Markets Day in December, Alcon laid out a five-year plan. It included "mid-single-digit" annualized sales growth on a constant-currency basis; improvement in adjusted operating margin to the "low-to-mid 20%" range; and a 150-200% increase in free cash flow. Cost savings, new products, and a more "nimble, agile culture" as a focused standalone were cited as the drivers.

One issue since the spin, as I detailed back in July, is that to some extent success seems priced in. ALC still trades at 29x 2019 consensus EPS. I estimated in July, with Alcon stock at $60, that even hitting the targets suggested a roughly 11% annualized return. At $56, there's a blue-sky scenario in which returns move closer to the mid-teens annually, and shares double (or come close) in four to five years.

But that pullback has come amid some early worries relative to the turnaround plans. Operating margin guidance for 2019 has been moved toward the low end of the original range. The competitive environment, for both the vision care and surgical businesses, remains intense. And both one-time and out-year cost estimates have risen.

In other words, both the rewards in and the risks to Alcon stock have increased. A lower entry point will boost returns if the plan plays out as expected, or close. But YTD performance also implies a greater degree of difficulty in executing that plan — which in turn suggests the pullback in ALC stock isn't necessarily a buying opportunity.

YTD Performance

So far, Alcon's 2019 has played out mostly to plan. Both second quarter and third quarter numbers were essentially in line with analyst estimates (save for a $0.01 miss in Q2 and a $10 million revenue beat in Q3). Revenue has increased 5% so far this year excluding a 3-point impact from currency, with core adjusted operating margin declining 60 bps including a 70 bps FX hit.

Excluding currency, the numbers are basically right within the company's plan. Revenue growth has come from surgical (6% constant currency) and vision care (4% cc). Margin improvement was planned to be somewhat backloaded as Alcon worked through the spin-off process and implemented the systems and resources needed to operate as a standalone.

That said, there have been some modest changes. Revenue actually is a bit stronger than expected, with full-year guidance for constant-currency growth updated to 4-5% after Q3 from a previous 3-5%. Operating margins, in contrast, have come down, to 17-17.5% from a prior 17-18%. That combination, net/net, probably is seen as modestly negative. Again, this is largely a margin expansion story, with Alcon looking for 500 bps-plus in core operating margin expansion over five years. A ~25 bps improvement this year versus last year's pro forma 17.0% (per the spinoff prospectus) doesn't seem like quite enough. Even with the understanding that savings were supposed to arrive in 2020 and beyond, the lowered guidance for 2019 still creates a minor worry that Alcon is being too optimistic toward 2023 as well.

At the least, given valuation at $60+, the performance in Q2 and Q3 really hasn't been enough to move the needle, or change the story. That aside, the outlook is modestly dimmer.

Five-Year Plan Concerns

There are two scenarios in which ALC provides outstanding returns. In the first, Alcon delivers on its five-year plan — and still has more room for improvement ahead. After all, it's targeting 2023 operating margins likely in the 22-25% range. Cooper Companies (COO), which too has a vision/surgical split (though a smaller surgical business in a different end market), posted 28% adjusted operating margins in its fiscal 2019. If Alcon gets to 2023 as planned, and still has another 300-500 bps in expansion remaining, a high 20s or even low 30s P/E multiple can hold, and shares probably clear $110 (assuming EPS gets to roughly $4).

The second is one in which equities simply re-price. If long-term interest rate expectations permanently come down to 1% or 2%, then ALC can look awfully attractive even at a 3% earnings yield. It has an enormous opportunity on both sides of its business from treatment growth in the developing world. It's possible that a defensive name posting earnings growth of any kind simply will trade at 30x+ earnings in a "new normal" environment.

The issue with ALC in the second scenario is that its industry has a better option for rewards: highly leveraged Bausch Health (BHC), which is undergoing a turnaround of its own. And as far as the first scenario goes, it does seem like Alcon is planning to increase spending once its rationalization is complete.

CFO Tim Stonesifer said on the Q3 conference call that at the end of 2023 the company would start reinvesting $200-$225 million of its savings in marketing and R&D. The move seemed to catch analysts by surprise, with two different questioners asking specifically about the move. As one noted, the sum is rather large relative to planned R&D spending over the next few years; based on current consensus of $9.5 billion in 2024 revenue, the spend will total well past 2% of revenue.

Obviously, Alcon expects to gain some return on those investments in terms of higher sales driven by new products and better marketing. It's not as if Alcon has underinvested on those front in recent years (or plans to), and so the worry is that Alcon needs that extra spend just to keep up.

That's not an unreasonable worry in an environment where peers show no signs of giving up market share. On the contact lens side, Alcon grew sales 5% (again, on a constant currency basis) YTD. Cooper's growth was 7%. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) did 7.6% in Q3. Bausch CEO Joe Papa highlighted 20%+ growth for newer products on his company's Q3 call, with Vision Care up 6%. Bausch's surgical business lagged Alcon's at 5%, while J&J had strong international performance though struggled in the U.S. due to "competitive inroads".

If the story for ALC simply is core operating margins going from 17% in 2018 to 22% in 2023, I'm skeptical that's quite enough to provide much in the way of returns. The bull case here needs something else, whether it's market share gains or a path to 25%+ margins once the transformation plan is completed. It's still early, but there's not a lot of evidence in Alcon's results yet to support optimism toward a second catalyst.

There have been some near-term concerns as well. Alcon guided after Q2 for a three-point increase in its tax rate next year due to tax reform in Switzerland. Interest expense will increase next year following a recent refinancing of debt sent with the spin-off. After Q3, the estimate for one-time costs spiked $200 million, a modest but still material amount. 2020 results on the contact lens side of the business will be pressured by manufacturing installations, per the Q3 call.

There simply hasn't been enough in the last two quarters to drive investors into ALC stock. As a result, shares have drifted down, touching a seven-month closing low on Thursday.

The Case for ALC

To be fair, these are mostly modest concerns in the early going. Again, this was not supposed to be a 2019 or even a 2020 story. With the company expecting double-digit annual adjusted EPS growth over the next few years, even disappointment doesn't necessarily lead to a significant decline. 8% EPS growth over the next four years and a low 20s out-year multiple (perhaps not unreasonable for a defensive name) still keeps the stock roughly flat to current levels. That's disappointing, to be sure, but real downside in ALC seems unlikely barring absolutely disastrous performance.

Meanwhile, the catalysts for Alcon haven't really arrived yet, which makes it too early to judge the success of its plan. PRECISION1 contact lenses launched in the U.S. in Q3. So did PanOptix on the surgical side. Early returns for both products have been solid, per management commentary. Margin improvements should accelerate at some point (though that looks like a 2021 outcome, reading between the lines of recent commentary). Alcon is looking at tuck-in M&A as well, and the balance sheet is more than solid enough to fund any such deals.

The bull case for ALC here is that the opportunity is major, while the near-term concerns are not. In its prospectus, Alcon projected 4% annual growth on both sides of its business going forward. It has a more dominant market position in its larger Surgical business. Margins are going to improve to some extent going forward. Dismissing those positives over $200 million in one-time costs or reinvestment spend in 2024 seems foolish in that context.

That may be true. But it also seems too optimistic to ignore early issues, however minor, at the start of a five-year transformation of a business that will generate ~$7.4 billion in sales this year. And there's also the question as to whether ALC stock needs to be bought right now. 2020 estimates have come down, and tax and interest factors likely will suppress net income growth next year. ALC doesn't look cheap even on a forward basis (~28x consensus). I'm not convinced investors need to own a 2022-2023 story in late 2019 or early 2020.

More broadly, there's simply a quite long path for Alcon to get to where it plans to go. And there are real potential stumbling blocks along the path. Competitors will not give up share without a fight. Cost savings often are easier to achieve, and more beneficial, on paper than in practice. Alcon stock has solid potential upside if Alcon can deliver. But that's a big 'if', and it matters that Alcon, at best, hasn't managed to outperform expectations so far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.