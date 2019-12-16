Whitecap Resources: 100% Upside In 2020

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Note: All amounts disclosed are in Canadian dollars unless indicated as USD

Whitecap Resources has rebounded from 2019 lows but still remains one of the best bets on energy. The current dividend yield is 7.7% and consumes just 21% of cash flow based on 2020 budget. Whitecap continues to focus on maintaining flexibility rather than pursuing growth. Fair value is significantly higher.

Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) is an intermediate oil and gas producer that we had recommended in early July. While the Canadian oil sector has been incredibly volatile, Whitecap has managed to outperform the broader index (represented here by XEG:TSX).

With Q3-2019 results being released alongside the 2020 budget, we took a look at where management was taking this company and give you our take as to why this is a top pick for any investor looking for exposure to energy.

Current results

Whitecap recently released its Q3-2019 results and we saw a relentless focus on keeping the balance sheet strong. Over the last 9 months Whitecap produced $482.47 million of operating cash flow which comfortably financed its dividends of $103.32 million and its capital expenditures of $305.21 million.

Alongside financing the capex and dividends, Whitecap was able to decrease its debt by $100.72 million as well. Whitecap also repurchased its high cost equity to the tune of $19.6 million with the bulk of it coming in Q3-2019. While the overall use of cash appears stellar, investors must have been a tad concerned when the production numbers were examined.

Average production was down 7% from the previous year and we saw declines in all three commodity numbers. What should one make of this? For starters we have to realize that 2018 saw oil prices jump in Q3-2019 and companies were dialing up their capex as prices peaked. We can see that in Whitecap's realized prices for 2018.

Whitecap had also spent 20% higher on capex in 2018 by the third quarter and obviously had higher production as a result. While the lower numbers are disappointing to shareholders, we must say that the strategy is the right one. In an ideal world, Whitecap should hold production rates and buyback shares as the return on its shares exceeds what it can make by drilling for more oil. This is true even if we ignore the second factor that higher oil production depresses oil prices. As we move on to Whitecap's budget and guidance, we see that that is exactly what the company is focused on for 2020.

A growing company stops its growth

The first thing you would notice as you dive into Whitecap's numbers is that the company has shown tremendous growth over the past decade. Total production, total reserves and funds flow have all gone parabolic.

This has also been accompanied by strong growth metrics per share. In other words, there has been no dilution of shareholder interests. Even though oil prices are significantly below levels seen in 2014, Whitecap's cash flow in 2018 and 2019 will be significantly higher than what it achieved in 2014. This has been managed through a steady focus on low operational costs and early acquisition of high quality acreage.

One thing that now stands out though is that Whitecap has put the brakes on the growth. There has been relentless selling of Canadian oil stocks and management has decided that if the growth is not being rewarded, then it is aimless to pursue. Whitecap's 2020 budget shows almost no increase in production.

While growth chasers may be disappointed we think this is possibly the best thing the company can do. If the market is not rewarding growth then all oil companies should dial back and return cash to shareholders and that is precisely the focus that Whitecap is showing.

So while production did decline in 2019, if Whitecap can hit its 2020 numbers, it can boost production per share by close to 9% just by buying back shares.

Source: Author's calculations

While this may be less robust than its earlier days, it is the right strategy for the current environment.

Price target

For 2020 Whitecap forecasts $1.63 in funds flow per share at $57 WTI USD oil prices.

This is in line with where the forward prices are, although we would point out that forward futures curve prices are a rather poor indicator of where prices do end up.

Source: CME

In our opinion, crude prices are likely to average closer to $62.00 USD than $57.00 USD and Whitecap should generate funds flow of close to $1.84/share. The dividend will consume just about 19% of total funds flow. Investors in the REIT space might equate this funds flow with the funds from operation (FFO) measure that REITs present. While there are some similarities, funds flow is not exactly comparable. Real Estate does require maintenance to keep it producing the same amount of cash flow but the bulk of that amount is passed on to tenants and the amounts are mostly modest in relation to incoming cash flow. In the case of oil and gas the amounts required to keep production flat are substantially larger. With $62.00 USD oil you will have a total payout ratio of 67%. The ability to pay a 7.7% dividend yield while having significant amounts of cash left over, argues for a much higher stock price.

We can also reach a target price using another measure, which is the free cash flow yield before dividends but after capex to keep production flat. In Whitecap's case we believe that at the current stock price, and keeping a $62.00 USD oil price for 2020, the free cash flow yield is close to 21%. We think this should be half as much and hence we see a 100% upside possible.

If we examine EV to EBIDTA multiples, Whitecap will have an EV to EBITDA of 3.50X at $62/barrel oil prices. That is a big discount to its historical averages and applying a modest 5X multiple gets us to a $7.50 stock price target. Finally Whitecap's valuation is also incredibly compressed relative to its history based on price to cash flow per share. With higher cash flow in 2020 alongside a 6X normalized multiple we could argue for $11-$12 per share.

Insiders have bought stock in the company at various time points in the past year and that gives us further confidence in our purchases.

Should we worry about the debt though?

The share price declines of many Canadian companies have made investors nervous about the debt loads being carried. While we agree that investors should focus on that, the absolute numbers are rather irrelevant and the only relevant metric is debt to EBITDA. Whitecap would be close to 1.3X debt to EBITDA based on estimated oil prices but even a temporary move to as high as 2X (should oil prices crash), is hardly a cause for concern. Further, the company's debt maturities are well spread out and there are no near-term maturities.

2020 EBITDA should be about 16X interest expenses and if that does not suggest a healthy cushion, we are not sure what does. The company also has hedges which should protect a portion of the production should oil prices decline precipitously.

The hedges will create a floor at $65.42 (or about $50 USD) in the first half of 2020 and $63.45 (or about $49 USD) in the second half.

Tax note

The dividends will have 15% tax withholding for US citizens, but you are given a tax credit for those amounts. Also, to the best of our knowledge, no taxes are withheld inside IRAs or Roth IRAs.

Conclusion

Whitecap is incredibly cheap and the insider ownership and buying alongside the 7.7% dividend yield makes this a great one for income investors. The company can withstand $45-$50 USD without cutting its dividend. We think $65 USD oil is far more likely over the medium term but we have calculated our price targets using $62.00 USD oil. Multiple different measures suggest 70-140% upside from here, all while collecting a 7.7% yield. We like the stock here and would add to our large position on any declines. SPGYF is one of our most bullish high yield pick for the year 2020.

