Noble Corp. December 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis

The next fleet status report will likely be more interesting as the company has a number of jack-ups that are currently set to work until March-April 2020.

Noble Regina Allen

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has just provided its new fleet status report. The company's shares have breached the $1.00 level on high trading volume, so it's especially interesting to see how the things are going on the contracting side. Here's the fleet news:

Jack-up Noble Regina Allen got a job from BHP (NYSE:BHP) in Trinidad that will keep the rig busy from September 2020 to February 2021. The dayrate is $120,000, highlighting the upside in dayrates for higher-tier jack-up rigs. The dayrate on current contract with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) which ends in mid-December 2019 is $94,000. Between these two jobs, the rig will work for Encana in Canada from early February 2020 to late June 2020 compared to the previous expectations of late January 2020-late May 2020. The fleet status report also indicates that the rig will have two shipyard stays: mid-December 2019 - late January 2020 and early July 2020 - late August 2020 (includes transit to Trinidad). Drillship Noble Tom Madden is now expected to work in Guyana until mid-December 2020 compared to the previous expectation of mid-November 2020. Noble Corp. has a dominant position in the Guyana market with three drillships on the job, and its contracting future looks promising at this point. Drillship Noble Bully II became warm stacked following the deal with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in which Shell bought out the rig's contract while Noble Corp. purchased Shell's interest in a rig at scrap value. I maintain my view that the rig will have major trouble finding a job as it belongs to the lower tier of rigs. In my opinion, Noble Bully II will ultimately join Noble Bully I in the cold stacked status. Older jack-up Noble Joe Beall, which is set to work for Saudi Aramco until late December 2019, does not have a follow-up contract yet. It is likely that this rig will soon leave the fleet.

It is hard to expect a flurry of contracts in Noble Corp.'s fleet status reports because the company's viable rigs have good contract coverage. In the drillships segment, the only near-term challenge is to find work for Noble Sam Croft, which is on contract with Apache (NYSE:APA) in Suriname until March 2020 (one option well is remaining). As I noted above, contract perspectives for Noble Bully II are not great, while Noble Bully I is simply waiting for the time when it will head to the scrapyard.

Once again, there's no news on the contract for the warm-stacked semi-sub Noble Paul Romano. The rig has been warm stacked for quite some time, and I feel that the first half of the next year will be the "moment of truth" for Paul Romano - you can't keep a rig warm stacked indefinitely. On the jack-up side, Noble Corp. has a number of rigs rolling off contracts in March 2020-April 2020. I have no doubts regarding its employment perspectives due to the positive trends in the premium jack-up market, and it will be very interesting to see what dayrates it will get.

The stock market is clearly panicking over Noble Corp.'s financials - the high debt, the low level of cash on the balance sheet, and the negative operating cash flow in the first nine months of this year. I believe that the tax loss selling is also a factor, while the breach of the $1.00 level adds fuel to the fire as such setups are often played by momentum traders. Noble Corp. has no near-term liquidity issues thanks to the $1.3 billion credit facility that matures in January 2023 (the company had $135 million of borrowings outstanding under this facility at the end of Q3 2019) so it's too early to talk about an imminent bankruptcy (as the chart might suggest), but the company's financial situation is indeed very challenging. As always, I'd reiterate that this is a stock for trading rather than buy-and-hold investing that in this case comes with a risk of losing principal.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.