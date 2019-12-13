Datadog: Valuation Is Leading Growth

I will remain on the sideline, as I find Datadog's products attractive to establish a position in the event of a correction.

Datadog's (DDOG) valuation will continue to lead its growth narrative in the near term. The robust product pipeline and global expansion initiatives will continue to attract growth investors. Given the lofty sales multiples, which is currently above its peer and sector average, Datadog will have to beat and raise growth guidance consistently. This makes the stock susceptible to a downward knee jerk reaction in the event of an earnings miss. As a result, I'll prefer to wait for a correction before acquiring a position.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

The APM market is one of the largest subsegments of the ITOM market, with a 2019 preliminary forecast revenue of approximately $4.1 billion and a growth rate exceeding 10% CAGR through 2022. - Gartner

The demand for Datadog's solutions remains strong, and the impressive results from last quarter highlighted this. Revenue grew by 88%, while ARR (deals greater than $100,000) improved by 93%. This highlights the strengths of Datadog's solutions. Dollar based net retention rate was slightly over 130% as Datadog benefits from cross-selling new products. The company is in the process of FedRAMP certification to expand its strengths in the Fed vertical. Management is guiding for more product updates and releases. As a result, I remain bullish on Datadog's growth potentials in the near term as the global transition of workloads to the cloud will continue to drive the demand for Datadog's products.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

During the last conference call, management shed some light on its robust product pipeline. Also, management is guiding for an increase in operating expenditure to pursue more growth both locally and internationally. This revolves around adding more products and features, adding to sales capacity, and investments in cloud assets.

While this means Datadog is expected to maintain its negative operating and profit margin in the near term, the aggressive pursuit of growth is a sign that there is a strong opportunity to expand market share. Unlike a lot of SaaS plays, Datadog's profit margins aren't too bad. The company has been able to improve sales efficiency as more large enterprises adopt its products. Going forward, I expect this trend to continue as more customers adopt more than one product. If margins continue to improve, Datadog's ability to generate positive free cash flow will improve as well.

Datadog has a strong cash position, and the current balance sheet is healthy, given its debt to equity ratio of 8% and a current ratio of 4.9.

As a result, I remain bullish on Datadog's business and financials in the short term as the ample cash position ($771m) gives management the leeway to unlock more value.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

The SaaS sector has a TTM P/E ratio of 30x. That highlights the frothiness of the sector. However, this is due to the strong growth rate of cloud plays. While Datadog trades at an unattractive P/S TTM of 33x, it is expected to grow ~5x faster than the sector median. This means a lot of the lofty growth multiple will be diluted with time.

Compared to its peers, Datadog is expensive. As a result, I'm not comfortable owning shares of Datadog at the current price. Though pulling up the forward revenue growth chart causes a rethink as Datadog remains one of the fastest growth plays out there.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

From the last conference call, several analysts tried to probe Datadog's competitive positioning as the APM and log management market evolves. Management remained optimistic about its go-to-market strategy, given that there are low hanging fruits to be picked.

So the business is still mostly Greenfield and it's mostly net new and it's mostly cloud environments, which by definition are new for our customers. They all want to have other solutions, especially, when you talk about large customers and large enterprise customers, they have existing solutions for their legacy environments, but they make new decisions for the cloud environment. We do see also a few competitive displacement, but that's not the majority of what we do.

The presence of established names like Cisco (CSCO) and Broadcom (AVGO) is worth watching. These tech giants have more R&D and sales budget to compete with evolving players like Datadog and its cloud peers. While the competitive pressure won't surface in the near term, it might affect Datadog's pricing power down the line.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold, PT: <15x P/S)

I will be sticking with a HOLD rating, which aligns with my long term value-driven approach to investing.

I expect the strong future growth projection to dilute valuation multiples, which appear lofty. As a result, I won't be swayed by near term price volatility.

