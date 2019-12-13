Oil - Things Are Starting To Look Brighter

All of this just points to the fact that oil prices are currently far too low for the world to be adequately supplied going forward. We think this is what will start the multi-year oil bull market.

Non-OPEC growth excluding the US will also see its last-ditch effort in pushing production higher in 2020. By 2021, the long-lead conventional oil projects fall off by more than half.

US shale production slowdown looks real this time with reduced fracking activity in Q3 and Q4 impacting US shale production in H1 2020.

Whether it's the macro front or the oil market-specific front, things are starting to look a lot brighter. We will go through in this article these two topics to explain why we see a brighter future ahead.

Oil market fundamentals - the slowdown in non-OPEC supply growth will change sentiment, primarily - US shale.

Macroeconomic drivers show recovery with the headwind US Dollar finally showing signs of moving lower.

Oil Market Fundamentals

This year hasn't been kind to energy equity bulls not because oil prices performed poorly (one of the best-performing commodities of the year), but because multiple contractions fueled by a lack of investor interest has driven energy equities to the widest undervaluation over the last 30-years.

Fundamentally, oil markets weren't also straightforward like the bullish years of 2017 and H1 2018. Total liquids on a yearly basis will be slightly in the deficit with NGLs contributing to the surplus while crude remains in deficit. We started to see in February this year that global crude grades began going into backwardation following the surplus in Q4 2018. Yet, for the majority of the year, flat prices diverged from their physical counterparts as the macro overhang remained firmly in place (more on this in the macro section).

As a result, for energy investors such as ourselves, we moved our focus to predict oil-specific fundamental drivers like US crude storage. The track record speaks for itself as we were wildly off on our US refinery throughput in Q4. The low throughput contributed to as much as ~60 mbbls of missed crude demand.

Source: EIA, HFI Research Estimate

The end result is that US crude storage is likely to end around ~424 mbbls or in-line with 2017 levels and below 2018 by year-end as low US crude imports are set to continue while exports remain high.

In May this year, we tweeted that our view would be for US crude storage to fall below ~380 mbbls by year-end. The rationale at the time was that refinery maintenance in the Fall would be lower y-o-y. Refinery maintenance was brought forward into Spring in preparation for IMO 2020. In addition, scheduled refinery maintenance at the time did show a much lower maintenance schedule. The reality turned out to be far different.

Refinery throughput from the start of October to the last EIA report has averaged 661.5k b/d lower than last year. Even accounting for the loss of PES which was ~335k b/d, the additional loss of 326k b/d is quite unprecedented.

But as for oil, US crude storage building from the start of October seemed to have no effect on price. The funny thing about the investment business is that you can often be right for the wrong reason and make money, and we got precisely very lucky on that. At the start of October, we went long UWT thinking that our counter-seasonal US crude storage draw estimate would promptly rally prices higher, but it was instead the macro fundamental and the slowdown in US shale along with OPEC increasing production cut that pushed prices higher, not the oil storage-related aspects.

In addition, it appears to us the market is also more fixated on the narrative drivers of the oil market fundamentals. For example, in October, we started to observe clear signs of a slowdown in the US oil production growth trajectory for 2020.

We had published several reports on the slowdown in US shale activity and the latest production reading is starting to confirm this.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

According to our production matrix, it appears that there's a noticeable drop in production volume in December. Our method is currently tracking production to have declined from ~12.85 mb/d in November to ~12.7 mb/d in December. Preliminary January US oil production is set to come in around ~12.6 mb/d to ~12.65 mb/d, and H1 2020 production is likely to average right around the January level.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

In addition, the drop in frac spread count will keep overall shale activity low in H1 2020.

This will, in turn, determine the exit production growth velocity at the end of 2020. As a result, we have US oil production exit for 2020 at ~13.4 mb/d or +700k b/d from the exit volume of ~12.7 mb/d. This will equate to y-o-y growth of ~700k b/d. Including NGLs, this would put the total at around ~0.9 mb/d, which is far lower than OPEC's estimate of 1.5 mb/d and IEA's estimate of 1.3 mb/d.

But US shale won't be the only one slowing down in 2020, the rest of the world will also see a major drop-off in conventional projects coming online.

By 2021, long-cycle projects will add less than half of what they added in 2020. This means countries like Brazil and Norway will see their last push in moving production higher.

This combined with the accelerating US shale treadmill indicates to us that a multi-year bull market is in the making.

Goldman then estimated that the call on OPEC would be for an additional ~5.4 mb/d increase in production by 2025.

And the reality is that it would require OPEC to produce all out in order to fill that gap with no spare capacity left in the world (see the top-right chart). And if you look closely, it would also require battered countries like Venezuela to increase production by over ~1.5 mb/d over the next 5-years, a tall task for a country barely able to feed its own people.

What we are simply illustrating here is that the future is much brighter than it seems. It's certainly brighter than how it feels to be an energy investor today. Many of us have been whipsawed back and forth, so we are now hardwired to believe that energy is inevitably going to underperform or otherwise. But the logic and analysis continue to illustrate that at the end of the day, this is a cyclical business. And underinvestment leads to a boom, and overinvestment leads to a bust. The key is to time it right (which we haven't done a particularly good job in) and live to see the cycle turn.

Perhaps a bit of help from the macro front will help that as well?

Macro indicators turning higher...

As we stated in the oil market fundamental section, our UWT trade turned out to be a beneficiary of improving macro fundamentals. In fact, we really have the central banks to thanks for that as the net number of central banks moving to a rate cut spiked:

Source: BCA Research

And as BCA's chart illustrates, this has had a positive impact on global PMI, which is also starting to recover and surprising to the upside.

In addition to global central banks moving to cutting interest rates, we are seeing China's stimulus finally starting to boost global growth.

Source: BCA Research

Both of these factors have contributed to helping the global economy recover. And historically, when the rest of the world growth is recovering versus the US, the US Dollar declines, which further aids global commodities.

Finally, the news media reported yesterday that President Trump will sign off on the phase 1 trade agreement with China on Friday, which would delay the tariffs on Dec 15th. While this is by no means a real trade deal, we think the reduced uncertainty from the tariff increase will help aid the global recovery we are currently seeing.

Conclusion

Things are looking a lot better for the oil and macro markets going forward. US shale production slowdown looks real this time with reduced fracking activity in Q3 and Q4 impacting US shale production in H1 2020. We see H1 2020 US shale production staying flat to modestly decline versus Q4 2019.

Non-OPEC growth excluding the US will also see its last-ditch effort in pushing production higher in 2020. By 2021, the long-lead conventional oil projects fall off by more than half leaving a supply gap of ~5.4 mb/d left for OPEC to fill by 2025.

All of this just points to the fact that oil prices are currently far too low for the world to be adequately supplied going forward. We think this is what will start the multi-year oil bull market.

Finally, things are turning for the better in the macro front. Global central banks are starting to cut interest rates again, which will help push PMI higher. Combine this with China's stimulus finally hitting the market and we have a more surefooted global recovery on our hands. And as the rest of the world growth rates improve, the US Dollar should start to fall which should help further aid global commodity prices and oil.

While all energy investors are likely suffering from PTSD, things do look brighter going forward.

