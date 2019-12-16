Simon Property: Let's Go To The Mall

Simon says: Buy Simon Property, and for the first time ever - the Fortune Teller agrees.

So when a Fortune Teller goes shopping and tells you to buy a mall operator - you better listen. Even if you don't like the article - it's a collector's item!

During 2019, he hasn't made even one purchase of a common stock belonging to a mall/shopping-center operator. Instead, he did make few short sales.

While the landlords of these retailers aren't as bad, only a very few stocks of mall/shopping-center operators have become long positions in his portfolio.

It was 3.5 years ago when the Fortune Teller expressed strong doubts when it comes to brick-and-mortar retailers.

"End of Days": The Fortune Teller Buys* a Mall-REIT

*Well, kind of...

Anyone who knows me long enough in real life can testify how much I hate going shopping. Hardly ever you'll find me in a mall or a shopping center.

Anyone who follows my work here, on Seeking Alpha, knows that anything that "smells retail" isn't my cup of tea, to say the least. That's true when it comes to pure retailers**, but it's also true when it comes to the common stocks of equity REITs*** (VNQ)

**Such as American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Children's Place (PLCE), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA), J.C. Penney (JCP), Gap (GPS -2.6%), or Mattel (MAT)

***Such as Macerich Co (MAC), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG), CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL), Taubman Centers Inc (TCO), or even Simon Property Group Inc (SPG).

As such, you are likely to be surprised not only by the title that I've chosen for this article (which, if you read this article till the very end, has an interesting background/explanation behind it), but mostly by what we've suggested last Thursday (12/12/2019) to the Wheel of Fortune's subscribers:

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, December 12th 2019

This shows you two things:

1. Even a tough/stiff Fortune Teller has a breaking point, where he can't resist the attractiveness of the mall (operator).

2. Our DCP (Discipline, Consistency, Patience) approach proves itself way more than it doesn't.

Even when everybody tells you that it's "safe" to jump into the water - it's still a good idea to check the temperature of the water, even if there are no rocks underneath. Because safety is one (important) thing, but feeling cosy is another (almost as important).

In this article we will share with you what we already shared with subscribers: Why SPG? Why now? And why have we decided to enter into this position the way we did?

Simon Says: Buy Simon (Property)

You asked about it, you were surprised we didn't act up until now, one of you even named us "REIT-haters" (we guess/hope he/she meant for mall-REITs, as we do hold few REITs), but the shopping time has come! (and the waiting time is over).

Even we, eventually, surrender to top quality and bottom valuation.

As you can see, the last time Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) traded that low was in 2012. Moreover, we are now sitting right on the long-term support line, so it's likely that there will be some heavy buying power toward and around the $140 level.

Previous low levels, around the area where the stock is trading now, were:

$142.47 early September 2013

$150.15 early June 2017

$145.78 in late April 2018

So the current $144/share is technically not yet a near eight-year low for SPG, but we're closing fast on this doubtful "milestone."

2019 Guidance

Based on Simon Property's most recent guidance for 2019, the company is expecting the comparable FFO/share to be $12.355 (at midpoint). This means that at the net price for which we may buy SPG for, i.e. $130 (see detailed calculation below), we're talking about a P/AFFO of 10.52x.

That's, folks, an unprecedentedly low ratio that we don't recall seeing in years.

Source: Simon Property, Q3/2019, Earnings Call Presentation

(Note: Unless clearly stating "YCharts" as the source, all other images in this article are taken from the above-mentioned source.)

Size and Quality Matter

Even if the mall/retail weakness continues - and overall, we expect it to (continue) - it's important to remember that SPG is not only a behemoth (size wise), but also the owner of top quality, A-rated, malls.

These massive scale and high quality assets, make for a REIT that holds one of the highest credit ratings among REIT-dom, and surely the highest among its peer-group:

Price Target

Truth is, we don't expect much of a growth from Simon Property over the next year or two due to the state of (brick and mortar) retailers that are still struggling, even in the midst of the holiday season.

This is exactly why we 1) don't buy the stock straight, and 2) must ensure that the dividend yield is high enough for SPG to function as a bond proxy, with only a moderate price appreciation potential.

Don't delude yourself by thinking that this stock is going back to over $200, because it won't. At least not in the foreseeable future. Instead, take a look at the portfolio and allow for it to impress you (enough) so that you would be happy (enough) with SPG trading at a 5% yield (which would have been our price target, had we become shareholders today).

Based on the current $2.10/share quarterly dividend, a 5% dividend yield equates to a price target of $168.

That might be ~30% below the all-time highs, but guess what? That's also ~30% above $130, the net price we will pay to own the stock if the option we sold will get assigned (see detailed calculation hereinafter).

Top-Notch, but Not Perfect, Portfolio

Simon Property's portfolio always has been as solid as a portfolio of a mall operator can be, although we wouldn't call it perfect. Here's why:

From a geographical perspective, we have no problem whatsoever, as SPG is not only well diversified, location, wise, but it's also mainly exposed to wealthier States like Florida, California, Texas, and New York.

We also really like (and impressed by) the stability of the portfolio, from the key financial aspects: Occupancy rates, sales per square foot, base minimum rent per square foot, etc.

All these metrics remain high over many years, and there's no reason to assume that a significant deterioration is on the horizon.

Same goes for the company's lease expiration schedule, which is leveling off nicely. The long-term nature of the company's leases gives it both flexibility (in managing maturities) and predictability (regarding the expected income, over time), making SPG a very reliable and accountable mall operator (Unlike some of its "step-brothers" like CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL), Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG), or Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)).

Brick and Mortar Retailers: Sigh...

What we don't like about the (non-perfect) portfolio then? Well, that's quite obvious/intuitive: We don't like many of the tenants... Be it The Gap (GAP), L Brands (LB), Ascena Retail (ASNA), Macy's (M), J.C. Penny (JCP), Dillard's (DDS) - or any other, even less troubled, retailer, for that matter - we simply don't like most of them. What can we do? Sue us... but it is what it is.

Nevertheless, although we don't like retailers per se, we very much like making money out of retailers, being the properties owner. As possible (future) shareholders of SPG we like position we'll be in, however we remain very minded of the troubled clients that we serve underneath.

For that reason, we believe that one must be realistic when it comes to SPG: A great manager with (at least some) lousy/troubled tenants.

That's the "bride." Take it or leave it. We are happily taking it, especially for the bargain price we pay for it.

Beautiful Creature

Having said all of that, and even without one looking deeply into the company's operating results, there's one chart which is sheer beauty, poetry if you'd like: The dividend history of SPG.

Tell this isn't a beautiful bride-to-be, anyone would be happy to marry?

And at the price we're going to pay for SPG, if the option we just sold gets assigned, the dividend yield will be close to 6.5%.

6.5% on SPG! Who would've believed? Patience pays of, that's for sure.

Credit Profile

The payout ratio is something that needs to be watched, as it's on the rise in recent years. Nevertheless at (only) 67%, it's still considerably low, and certainly no reason to be worried.

All other credit metrics, per the above chart, are good, if not excellent.

Which type of SWAN SPG is?

Some people like to name SPG (and few other REITs) a SWAN, standing for "Sleep Well At Night."

We never liked the "SWAN definition" because we don't think there's such a thing in the stock market, especially not among RICs (where REITs belong to).

When Apple (AAPL) is down almost 40% in a matter of few months, it's hard to claim that there are real SWANs out there.

Data by YCharts

As a matter of fact, SPG itself, losing circa 40% since 7/26/2016 when it reached its all time high at $229.10/share, is actually one of the "poster-childs" proving that there's no such thing among equity REITs.

Therefore, instead of the usual meaning of "SWAN," we rather think about SPG as follows:

Stable (dividend)

Winner (equity-REIT)

Accountable (mall-operator)

Numero Uno (in its field)

Trade Details

Here are the detailed calculations and the exact possible scenarios related to the trade we featured at the beginning of this article:

14% yield on SPG, if option not being assigned. That must be some kind of record!... and so is 6.5%, if the option does get assigned.

We love win-win situations!!!

P.S.

We promised to share with you the background/explanation behind the title of this article, so here goes:

