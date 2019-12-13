Intel Is Our Top Pick In A Crowded Semi Trade

WMA Semiconductor Rankings

Semiconductor stocks have become the market's favorite trade. Investors should not be surprised to hear that semiconductor companies are among the most expensive equity asset classes. A glance at the SMH, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, shows the price has skyrocketed +73% of the past 52-weeks.

While we recognize that investors are flooding into the semis for the high growth rates, today we recommend that investors turn to one of the industry names with the slowest growth rate: Intel (INTC). In this article, we argue that Intel's growth slowdown is temporary, and that the relatively attractive Intel valuation and strong yield qualities should allow Intel to out-perform its peers on a 1 to 2-year horizon.

The table below sums up our WMA fundamental rankings for all semiconductor companies in the SMH. Overall, Intel ranks #1.

Intel: Cheapest In An Expensive Industry

Intel's stock has risen +25.6% YTD through December 12, compared to +60.8% for the SMH. Of course, valuation is a function of company enterprise value or market price relative to various earnings measures, revenue, cash flow, etc., and not relatively low share prices. In our above rankings table, our Historical Valuation Composite compares numerous company current valuation measures against the company's past, which then allows us to make pertinent cross-sector comparisons. What readers should note from the column "WMA Historical Valuation Rating" is that, in a relatively expensive equity market, semiconductor stocks are about the most expensive.

Investors need to pay attention not just to our relative valuation scores but also our historical valuation scores. Why? Because in an over-valued market most companies are over-valued, even if some remain under-valued on a relative basis (just as LeBron James is relatively short compared to Shaquille O'Neal). We recently discussed the importance of company valuation in a historical context in our article Don't Forget Temporal Valuation.

At the same time, we acknowledge that historical valuations may be a less pertinent benchmark today due to the extreme interest rate environment today. Indeed, 0% real rates make current valuations look cheap across all sectors. For novice investors, valuation analysis is done mainly via discounted cash flow techniques. When discounting the future stream of cash flow to a firm, the analyst must use some discount rate to bring future cash flows back to present value terms. The smaller the interest or discount rate used, the higher the present value of future cash flow. Ergo, the higher the estimated, fair valuation of the company.

It is unlikely that low interest rates will cause Value investors to start salivating over semiconductor stocks today. Growth is still the dominant investment theme, and even Value investors may wish to maintain exposure to a select few semiconductor stocks. In addition to understanding a bit about a target company's business outlook, investors need to focus on buying these growth companies at a (relatively) reasonable price. We see Intel as the best buy with the semiconductor industry today.

Company valuation measures suggest that, while currently above historic means, more upside in Intel is possible before hitting excesses. Intel's Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA, currently at 8.2x, is still below 2018 highs around 10x and a far cry from the Tech Bubble levels in the early 2000's (blue line).

Intel's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue at 3.75x also remains below 2018 highs.

Among Intel's main competitors is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). While AMD is offering a higher prospective growth rate than Intel, as discussed below, we see AMD as fully valued today. Using the same EV-to-Revenue historical norms on AMD, we see that the company has never traded at such expensive valuations as of today. Yes, we are in a growth market, but be careful of buying growth at any price... the day of reckoning will come eventually.

As far as stock valuation, Intel's shares are still not fully valued. This contrasts with most of Intel's peers in the semiconductor industry. Ignoring the spikes in P/E in the chart below (due to base effects coming out on the 2000-2002 and 2008-09 bear markets), Intel has traded between 9x and 19x earnings. While in our chart we show at P/E of 13.3x (on a trailing basis, giving us a more conservative estimate), about mid-range, the consensus forward P/E on Intel is 12.2x.

For comparison, Nvidia, AMD, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Taiwan Semiconductor are all trading at the high end of their historical P/E ranges. The P/E chart of Nvidia is shown below.

Looking at Price-to-cash flow, Intel's stock does not seem to be demonstrating the same excesses as semiconductor peers.

Intel: Slow Growth In High Growth Industry

Some may think of Intel as "old tech". Hot new technology stocks, like Nvidia and AMD are smoking, with ultra-high EPS and revenue growth rates. At the same time, a few years ago Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was considered a stodgy old tech company, or cash cow. We think it's too early to count Intel as a "has been" within tech. Intel, like Microsoft, will experience a growth renewal.

Intel's relative attractive valuation comes from share price under-performance as well as relatively weaker earnings. The chart below compares the price performance of Intel against that of five major peers since the bull market's pause in 2016.

While Intel is up over +20% per annum, which are not shabby returns, this performance is among the worst in the semiconductor industry.

As for growth, Intel is among the industry laggards. We calculate in-house growth rates on all companies using a formula including both analyst consensus EPS and revenue growth rates for the subsequent 12-months and next calendar year. At only 2.4% Intel is well behind the sector mean of 14.3%.

WMA Aggregate Growth Rates For Semiconductors Company Ticker Gwth Rate Intel Corp. INTC 2.4% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD 53.0% Universal Display Corp. OLED 28.6% Micron Technology Inc. MU 27.6% Qualcomm Inc. QCOM 26.5% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. MRVL 25.5% ASML Holding NV ASML 21.9% Nvidia Corp. NVDA 21.7% Taiwan Semiconductor TSM 18.2% Applied Materials Inc. AMAT 14.6% STMicroelectronics NV STM 14.2% Lam Research Corp. LRCX 13.5% Teradyne Inc. TER 12.4% KLA Corp. KLAC 11.0% Skyworks Solutions Inc. SWKS 9.1% Qorvo Inc. QRVO 8.9% Xilinx Inc. XLNX 8.7% Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP 7.4% NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI 7.2% Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS 7.1% Broadcom Inc. AVGO 6.8% Maxim Integrated Products Inc. MXIM 5.8% ON Semiconductor Corp. ON 4.3% Analog Devices Inc. ADI 3.8% Texas Instruments Inc. TXN -1.8% Mean Growth Rate 14.3%

Company Business Outlook

There are a couple of key risks for Intel. First, AMD processor competition is becoming more significant, which could lead to share loss in high performance PCs and servers as well as average selling price pressure. AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs go head-to-head with Intel's fastest processors. Second, Intel is seeing mild strain from record-high inventory and receivable levels.

One positive factor that Intel investors can look forward to is the higher future growth rates in their Internet of Things (IoT) segment. Intel is trying to transform the company by investing in the IoT, which currently only comprises about 7% of Intel's revenue.

Another positive for Intel investors is the excellent yield characteristics of the company. Intel pays 2.22% dividend with strong profitability and financials. The WMA Yield Rating on Intel is a solid Buy. And even if growth is slow, it is still positive.

Let's look at how Intel stacks up to direct rivals in each of its operating segments. In the PC client operating and revenue segment, Intel's most significant rivals are personal computer processor manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. AMD is also Intel's biggest rival in the DEG chipset and motherboard segment.

Intel has recently been a holding in our Top ESG Picks portfolio. The company scores very high by ESG standards and offers attractive relative valuation compared to tech peers. We have an overall Buy on Intel.

Advanced Micro Devices does not stack up well against Intel, by our criteria. Even if AMD has blown-out growth rates, which investors love, we do not subscribe to the growth-at-any-price theory. The high Risk Score (at the maximum of 5) is also a concern. Our investment approach requires looking out to an intermediate-term horizon, and while AMD may remain a crowded trade in the near term, valuations concern us in the intermediate term.

We can repeat the same comments about AMD for Nvidia. We don't like the risk/high valuation combination.

In the DEG microprocessor segment, Intel's one major competitor is Microchip Technology (MCHP).

We are more constructive on Microchip. While we don't know their business as well, our quantitative work has a neutral rating on the company. As mentioned above, Microchip is expected to grow EPS and revenue at 7.4% going forward. However, Microchip remains significantly more expensive than Intel (17.3x versus 12.2x P/Es).

In the flash memory segment, Intel has two competitors: Microchip Technology, and Micron Technology.

We like Micron, a company we know well. When/if the U.S.-China make progress on Phase 2 and intellectual property, Micron stands to benefit enormously given their operations in China. Micron provides a nice relative value/growth combination and is currently a holding in our Top ESG Picks portfolio.

Technicals

Despite our mildly bullish outlook on Intel, we sold our shares this week as the share price has run up quickly over the past weeks. Our weekly chart below shows that Intel's stock has consistently bounced between the $59 and $43 levels since late 2017. We do not see a company-specific trigger for an upside break-out. Rapid progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute is the only item that we foresee that could push INTC about $60 near term.

Conclusion

In current market conditions, in which growth is everything, Intel's attractive valuation may not be appreciated for a while due to the company's subpar growth rate. However, for patient long-term investors, we would see Intel as a safer bet. Valuation and yield should support Intel's price whenever the semiconductor trade gets turbulent. We believe that Intel is in a growth soft patch and we will look to accumulate shares on a pull-back in anticipation of stronger future growth.

