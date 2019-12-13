Valaris Stakeholders Should Be Wary Of Recent Proposals

Valaris should continue to focus on its strengths - safe and efficient operations underpinned by world-class assets, ample liquidity, and a strong reputation with customers.

Given the timing, Luminus' plans for Valaris, if enacted, could prove detrimental to the company's long-term viability.

Luminus proposes returns of capital to shareholders ranging from $500 million to $2.5 billion - all funded by debt and cost reductions. Leverage levels would rise.

Luminus Management seeks to name multiple new members to Valaris' board citing a host of mistakes by the company's leadership.

Pirates lurk in today's offshore oil and gas industry. And like the buccaneers of old, they are as opportunistic as they are brash.

Late last week, Luminus Management issued a press release criticizing the governance and decision-making at Valaris (VAL). Luminus, through its affiliates, the investment firm owns 18.7% of the offshore driller and is the largest shareholder.

Luminus announced that it intends to call a meeting of shareholders to consider the firm's handpicked "upgrades" to Valaris' board. If approved, the new appointees are expected to push one or more of Luminus' proposals to return capital to shareholders.

With this latest volley, Luminus raised the black flag. The firm blames Valaris' leadership for a "litany of failures" and an "astounding number of mistakes." This, it claims, has led to "unfathomable" and "horrific" performance for shareholders. Grim stuff, indeed.

But the attacks belie the facts. Valaris' legacy companies have dominated the customer satisfaction rankings over the years. Lest this matter not to the firm's luminaries, we'd point them to the evidence of customer satisfaction's tie to investor returns in the oilfield. Satisfied customers are clearly one of Valaris' most valuable assets.

Luminus has also done some cherry-picking. To wit, the comparison of Valaris' stock price performance to that of Noble Corp (NE), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and Transocean (RIG) is incomplete. A full comparison should also include Seadrill (SDRL) and Pacific Drilling (PACD) - both of which filed for bankruptcy.

Data Source: Dow Jones

And the universe of comparables doesn't end there - nor do the troubles. Hercules Offshore, Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF), Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ), Ocean Rig and Parker Drilling (OTC:PKD) have also visited bankruptcy. Luminus itself suggests Atwood Oceanics, prior to its purchase by Ensco, was courting insolvency.

It is true that Valaris' stock is down 80.4% over the last year and down 97.3% in the last 10. But a slew of other offshore drillers have lost it all for investors during the downturn. Luminus' favored trio of comparables is down 95% over the last decade.

According to Valaris, Luminus has proposed returns of capital to shareholders ranging from $500 million to $2.5 billion - all funded by debt and cost reductions. Based on the proposals' estimated impacts to Valaris' balance sheet, it's hard to see where the romance lies.

Data Source: Dow Jones

By our calculations, Valaris' total net debt to capital currently current sits at 36.2 %. The peer group average is 40.1%. Luminus' most aggressive proposal surpasses/pushes the level past 50% - higher than for any of Luminus' comparables. The least-aggressive proposal increases leverage by ~300 bps.

We find little rationale in driving Valaris' leverage above peer-group levels when most of the industry is eschewing debt additions. What's more, for a company that has incurred almost $500 million in negative cash flow in 2019, and currently carries a non-investment grade rating, additional leverage strikes us as irresponsible.

Fortunately, it's not clear if any of Luminus' proposals are even viable. More than one Wall Street bank projects the price of West Texas Intermediate to fall below $50 in 2020. In such a market, finding lenders that won't demand moratoriums on dividends and share buybacks seems unlikely.

To sidestep this hurdle, Luminus reportedly proposes it take on the role of lender. While its willingness to assume risks that others won't might get a deal done, it's far from a selling point.

None of this is to say leveraged recaps don't have their place. They can represent legitimate pursuit of value. But there's a time and place, and this isn't it. History suggests aggressive capital structures in the offshore often lead to more problems than they are worth.

Transocean's merger with Global Santa Fe over a decade ago is a case in point. As part of the transaction, the combined company took on $15 billion in new debt to fund a special dividend to shareholders of the same amount. To facilitate the deal, the companies' advisors - Goldman Sachs (GS) and Lehman Brothers, respectively - provided the financing.

Pointing to the combined company's significant backlog, Wall Street's Svengalis expressed confidence in the deal's efficacy. The capital structure was touted as allowing room for growth and investment, even as debt service antithetically consumed the first two years of operational cash flow.

What happened next is a warning for the ages.

Previously one of the top-rated offshore drillers in customer satisfaction, Transocean's scores began to decline as cost cuts stretched the organization. Investments in people and assets were reined in as debt service took priority.

Then, on April 20, 2010, the unthinkable happened. Transocean's Deepwater Horizon rig caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico, capsized and eventually sank to the ocean floor. Eleven people died in the incident. Millions of barrels of oil were spilled, and an environmental disaster ensued.

For its role, Transocean was forced to pay $1.4 billion in fines. It also admitted that its personnel were partly responsible for the incident. But the company paid an even greater price in terms of reputation.

In the years since, Transocean has worked hard to change its ways. Safety is still paramount, but so is financial stability. Today, the company's net debt to capital is actually below that of Valaris.

The point? The oil and gas industry doesn't need to repeat the mistakes of the past. While playing the long game doesn't ensure Valaris outperforms, it does allow the company to focus on its strengths - safe and efficient operations underpinned by world-class assets, ample liquidity, and an enviable reputation with customers.

For the foreseeable future, surviving in the offshore is winning. If the price for survival is short-term investors jumping ship, so be it. There's too much at stake for drillers to be courting gratuitous risks, especially when such rolls of the dice so often come up snake eyes.

Best to leave some things to the pros.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: My firm, EnergyPoint Research, does and/or seeks to provide for-fee data subscriptions to oil and gas industry participants, investors and other stakeholders, including companies covered in my posts, reports, articles and surveys.