Chesapeake: The News Gets Worse

Over the past month or so, I've been warning investors about the worrisome situation at Chesapeake Energy (CHK). After management issued a going concern warning, shares plunged below a dollar and the chances of a reverse split have soared. Just when things were starting to look a little better after the company announced a major debt restructuring last week, this week's news likely is a large step back.

On Tuesday, energy giant Chevron (CVX) announced that it was writing down the value of its assets by more than $10 billion, more than half of it coming from the Appalachia shale. The company is also cutting funding to various gas-related opportunities, and will examine strategic alternatives for these assets, possibly divestitures. As part of its expectation for reduced commodity prices, Chevron is also cutting the value of its Big Foot offshore oil project in the Gulf of Mexico. Due to the Chevron news, there are more writedowns expected to come in the industry according to analysts. Industry giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) could be forced into a large writedown rather soon for its XTO acquisition.

I bring this all up in regards to Chesapeake because the smaller name is potentially looking at asset sales to shore up the balance sheet. In talking to some bulls in my previous articles on the name, they believe the company could be able to bring in a few billion dollars by making the right moves, but Chevron's news could easily change this situation. While Chevron's news may not be a surprise to those following the space, the amount of the write down may have been larger than some were looking for.

When I mentioned that things seemed to be getting worse at Chesapeake last month, this was due to a pullback in natural gas prices to the low $2.50s. While oil prices have remained in the high $50s since, natural gas prices continue to drop as seen in the chart below, trading at $2.24 late Wednesday. One Bloomberg analyst talked about Chesapeake needing $60 oil and $2.75 natural gas to be free cash flow positive, so that's a big problem. Even last week's OPEC cuts have failed to get WTI crude back above $60.

(Source: cnbc.com)

I'm curious to hear from Chesapeake management as to how their hedging program is going. When I wrote my original article in November, the company was talking about being free cash flow positive next year. Oil prices are up a dollar since, but natural gas is down more than 60 cents, so I don't see how any positive cash flow can be generated with these prices. This is especially true if the Bloomberg math cited above is close to reality. Even with last week's move to restructure debt, this is not a balance sheet that can easily handle a year where hundreds of millions more of cash are burned.

In the end, last week's Chesapeake debt restructuring news seemed to be a couple of steps forward, but this week's Chevron news combined with natural gas price weakness is just as much a big step back. With energy assets across the space very likely to be written down at a number of firms moving forward, Chesapeake's potential asset sales might not bring in as much capital as previously hoped. With commodity prices not doing well, it's hard to see the company generating positive free cash flow in 2020. These two items are key to the bull case for shares to get back over a dollar and avoid a reverse split, so the latest news is not what investors want to hear.

