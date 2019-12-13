Gazprom: It's Time To Consider Going Long This Natural Gas Giant

U.S. sanctions to block Nord Stream 2 as prescribed in the Defense Bill may provide contrarian investors an entry opportunity.

Despite the geopolitical risk, volatile ruble, and uncertainties concerning Nord Stream 2, Gazprom is believed to offer substantial upside with limited downside.

The Power of Siberia pipeline is expected to deliver rich operating income beginning in 2020, much of the impact of which is yet to be priced in by the market.

In spite of the obvious operational inefficiency and the mandate to subsidize the domestic market, Gazprom was able to extract premium gas prices in foreign markets and grow sales thereto.

"The future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values." - Warren Buffett

PJSC Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is a Russian government 50.23%-owned conglomerate that produces and transports natural gas and crude oil. According to the gas export act, which was signed into Russian federal law by Vladimir Putin on July 18, 2006, Gazprom has the exclusive right to export natural gas from Russia (see here).

Gazprom is the largest natural gas producer in the world, supplying 37% of Europe's natural gas consumption and is poised to meet 13% of Chinese natural gas demand. Through some 172,600km of natural gas pipelines, including the Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2, TurkStream, and Power of Siberia, it transports natural gas to customers in Russia, Europe, and China. From two LNG plants, i.e., Sakhalin-2 and Portovaya, it supplies LNG to additional customers in the Asia Pacific region and beyond (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Gazprom's main assets including production bases, pipelines, and LNG plants. Please note, Power of Siberia has since been completed. Source.

Monopoly: inefficiency and advantageous gas pricing

As of December 31, 2018, Gazprom had a total of 256.3 Bboe of hydrocarbon reserves, including 1,243 Tcf of natural gas, 60% of which is in West Siberia (see here)(Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Gazprom's major natural gas and oil fields in Russia. Source.

As a state-owned company, it is not surprising that Gazprom is run at inefficiency. Although all of its natural gas reserves are conventional, its finding and development (F&D) cost was as high as approximately US$0.45/Mcf in 2018. Gazprom does not break down its expenses by corresponding revenue sources, but if we treat it as an all-natural-gas business, the transportation cost was at US$0.46/Mcf, the production cost US$1.03/Mcf, and G&A US$0.42/Mcf thanks to a headcount of 466,100. The total operating expenses, including direct operations, transportation and gathering, taxes other than income, exploration, DD&A, G&A, and interest expense but excluding other items, would come to US$3.55/Mcf. To appreciate how inefficient Gazprom is, compare it to, for example, U.S. shale gas producer Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), which had a F&D cost of US$0.30/Mcf and total operating expenses of US$1.43/Mcf in 2018 (see here and here).

On the other hand, what it lacks in efficiency, Gazprom claws back in advantageous natural gas pricing in foreign markets using its monopoly of natural gas export from Russia. West Siberia, where Gazprom produces the majority of its natural gas, is arguably the second-nearest source to the European gas market. The natural gas production in the nearest source - the North Sea Basin - is rapidly declining. The European market desperately needs Gazprom to replace the declining indigenous gas production (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. The European natural gas market share. Source.

Natural gas at Dutch TTF hub and the UK's virtual trading location NBP usually traded between US$4.5/Mcf and US$8.0/Mcf (Fig. 4). Such premium natural gas prices enabled Gazprom to perform its function as a state-owned company and subsidize its domestic natural gas market.

Fig. 4. The TTF and NBP natural gas price. Source.

With all revenue sources included, including that from sales of natural gas, refined products, crude oil, gas condensate, electricity, heat, and gas pipeline transportation, Gazprom realized an effective natural gas price of US$5.77/Mcfe in 2018; the natural gas business realized US$3.51/Mcf, while the other businesses US$2.26/Mcfe.

Capital investment and growth

The tailwinds behind the back of Gazprom are the rising demand for its natural gas in both the European and Asia Pacific markets.

European demand. It is forecast that the European natural gas demand to remain essentially flat around 539-546 Bcm (or 19.0-19.3 Tcf) per year and that, from 2020 to 2035, as indigenous gas production declines from 203-228 Bcm to 105-125 Bcm, imports will need to grow from 322-324 Bcm (or 7.2-8.1 Tcf) to 407-454 Bcm (or 14.4-16.0 Tcf), at a CAGR of 4.7% (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. A projected European natural gas demand profile. Source.

With its geographical advantage, Gazprom stands to snatch a large portion of the natural gas shortfall in Europe. Gazprom invests in three major projects to maintain its leading position in the European gas market, namely TurkStream, Nord Stream 2, and Portovaya LNG plant.

TurkStream was completed in November 2018. Nord Stream 2 has received German, Sweden, and French support in spite of opposition by some European Union countries and the U.S. The 1.5 Mtpa Portovaya LNG plant near Vysotsk, about 150km northwest of Saint Petersburg, ostensibly to be used for bunkering marine vessels in Russia, is under construction (see here).

Asia Pacific demand. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing natural gas market, driven primarily by China and India (Fig. 6). Natural gas consumption in China is expected to more than double by 2035, creating an increasing demand for imported natural gas (Fig. 7). Gazprom looks to supply 13% of China's gas consumption and take an over 25% share of its gas imports by 2035.

Fig. 6. Gazprom's expansion plan in the Asia Pacific region through pipeline construction and LNG deliveries. Source.

Fig. 7. Projected natural gas consumption profile. Source.

Gazprom targets the Asia Pacific gas market with three major projects, i.e., the Shell-operated Sakhalin LNG plant, the Power of Siberia pipeline, and a potential western-route pipeline into China currently on the drawing board (Fig. 6).

The Russians started to negotiate with the Chinese concerning transporting East Siberian natural gas to China since the 1990s. Only in 2012 when the European Commission started an anti-trust investigation into Gazprom potentially abusing its dominant market position in upstream gas supply markets, did Gazprom speed up the talks concerning what later came to be known as the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. A contract was signed between Gazprom and CNPC in May 2014. Construction of the 3,968km, 1,420mm pipeline started the followed year, costing approximately US$55 billion (see here). Gazprom started to deliver gas through the Power of Siberia on December 2, 2019, with the throughput to ramp up to 38 Bcm (or 1.34 Tcf) per year by 2025 (see here).

It seems Gazprom may be receiving an average price of US$9.94/Mcf , judging from the contract of US$400 billion for 38 Bcm per year for 30 years. This is more or less confirmed by a report that Russian officials said "The base price in the formula was set at about $360 per thousand cubic meters", i.e., US$10.19/Mcf . The same report also cited PetroChina, a subsidiary of CNPC, as saying that the price of gas supplied through the Power of Siberia will be competitive with deliveries from Central Asia, which is also known as the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline.

, judging from the contract of US$400 billion for 38 Bcm per year for 30 years. This is more or less confirmed by a report that Russian officials said "The base price in the formula was set at about $360 per thousand cubic meters", i.e., . The same report also cited PetroChina, a subsidiary of CNPC, as saying that the price of gas supplied through the Power of Siberia will be competitive with deliveries from Central Asia, which is also known as the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline. CNPC uses its monopolistic position in China to charge an exorbitant price on end consumers in its domestic market, just as Gazprom uses its dominant position in the European market to charge Europe high gas prices while subsidizing its domestic market. In Beijing, CNPC charges gas consumers what amounts to US$10.50/Mcf for the first 350 cubic meters, US$11.39/Mcf for the next 150 cubic meters, and US$17.02/Mcf for additional consumption. In Shanghai, the price for the first 310 cubic meters is at US$12.07/Mcf which spirals to US$16.90/Mcf if anyone can afford to burn more than 520 cubic meters (see here and here).

for the first 350 cubic meters, US$11.39/Mcf for the next 150 cubic meters, and US$17.02/Mcf for additional consumption. In Shanghai, the price for the first 310 cubic meters is at which spirals to US$16.90/Mcf if anyone can afford to burn more than 520 cubic meters (see here and here). With the Power of Siberia, China emerges as another profit center for Gazprom, where it will probably enjoy an operating margin north of 64% considering the total operating expense being at US$3.55/Mcf. I reckon the project may contribute US$8.1 billion annually in operating income by 2025, which almost amount to some 28% of the operating income in 2018.

Gazprom has also been in talks with CNPC concerning the second gas pipeline to supply West Siberian gas through Central Asia to China. The route includes a trans-Altai possibility and a Trans-Mongolian one (see here and here). Concerning the trans-Altai route, Gazprom proposed in 2015 a deal of US$300 billion for delivering 30 Bcm per year for 30 years, which implies an average gas price of US$9.44/Mcf after around 2,600km of transportation (see here). On December 5, 2019, Alexey Miller, Chairman of Gazprom, and Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly assess the feasibility of a gas pipeline across Mongolia (see here).

Profitability

Gazprom has met no difficulty in growing the top line across the economic cycles (Fig. 8). However, the company seems to face challenges in cost control thanks to its inefficiency as a state-owned company. As a result, its operating margin and net margin have been declining since 2012, although it has been profitable each and every year since 2004 (Fig. 9).

Fig. 8. The revenue, operating income, net income, and EBITDA of Gazprom, in millions of Russian ruble. Source: TIKR.com.

Fig. 9. The gross margin, operating margin, and net margin of Gazprom. Source: TIKR.com.

Given that the company has maintained roughly constant asset turnover ratio and financial leverage, the collapse of return on equity in recent years can be attributed to the decrease in net margin, as the DuPont analysis shows (Table 1).

Table 1. DuPont analysis of Gazprom. Source: Laurentian Research based on company released financial reports.

Dividends

Since 2010, Gazprom has been following a dividend policy that diverts a large amount of net income to capital investment to fund costly projects, such as the Power of Siberia (see here). Even such a restrictive dividend policy led to generally growing dividends, in Russian ruble terms, from 2008 to 2018 (Fig. 10). For 2018, the company actually paid out RUB 16.61 per share, greatly exceeding expectations (see here). As of December 11, 2019, the dividend yield 6.55% (see here).

Fig. 10. Gazprom dividends by year. Note, the company actually paid out RUB 16.61 per share in 2018. Source.

Beginning in 2020, the newly-launched Power of Siberia gas pipeline will generate an increasing amount of operating income until 2025, when the pipeline reached the nameplate capacity, at extremely high margins. Between China and Europe, Gazprom expects to grow gas exports by 22-39%; adding domestic market, it anticipates growing production by 13-23% from 2018 to 2035, which will lead to an increase in operating cash flow. As the current investment cycle winding down, CapEx will drop significantly from the peak levels as in 2018 and 2019 (Fig. 11). Consequently, the company is about to enter a period of rich free cash flow. Meanwhile, the company is to increase dividend payout to 50%, as it did in 2018. All these should be music to income investor's ears.

Fig. 11. Annual average capital expenditures in real terms. Source.

Risks

Balance sheet. As of 3Q2019, Gazprom has RUB 2.86 trillion of net debt on the balance sheet. The corresponding net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.64X (Fig. 12; Fig. 13). The leverage of the company is under control, as confirmed by the credit ratings of Baa2 with a stable outlook, BBB- with a stable outlook, and BBB- with a positive outlook, by Moody's, S&P Global, and Fitch, respectively (see here).

Fig. 12. Net debt of Gazprom by quarter, in millions of Russian ruble. Source: TIKR.com.

Fig. 13. Net debt to EBITDA of Gazprom by quarter. Source: TIKR.com.

Sanctions. As a Russian state-own company, Gazprom faces foreign exchange uncertainty and geopolitical risk. Since 2014 when it annexed Crimea, the U.S. and EU have introduced a series of sanctions against Russia, including some aimed directly at Gazprom, its subsidiaries, and certain projects (Fig. 14)(see here). New sanctions aimed at blocking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline are included in the defense bill, according to a news report as of December 2019 (see here).

Fig. 14. The potential impact of the U.S. and EU sanctions on the business of Gazprom. Source.

Additionally, Gazprom does not trade on a major U.S. exchange, which introduces liquidity and other risks associated with owning Gazprom stock in the U.S.

Investor takeaways

Relative valuation. Canadian natural gas producer Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) had an EV/EBITDA of 4.04X as of December 11, 2019 (see here), while natural gas midstream company ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) had an EV/EBITDA of 16.30X (see here). Gazprom is vertically integrated, participating in both natural gas production and transportation businesses. It should capture an EV/EBITDA somewhere between that of Tourmaline and ONEOK, if not the Russian geopolitical risk. However, its EV/EBITDA was as low as 3.21X (see here), clearly indicating the current undervaluation of the stock. Particularly, I do not think the market has fully priced in the positive impact of the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Risk-reward profile. As discussed above, however inefficiently it is being run, Gazprom has been successful in parlaying its monopolistic power over natural gas export to growing its top line. The state-own company has also been consistently profitable and has been consistently paying dividends.

Going forward, I believe Gazprom offers an attractive risk-reward profile characterized by a considerable upside and limited downside. The launch of the Power of Siberia pipeline significantly de-risks the growth prospect, leaving Nord Stream 2 as the only major uncertainty. The rich operating income expected to stream in from that pipeline convinces me it is time to look at Gazprom again. As the capital investment cycle ends, free cash flow is expected to blow out. The company already indicated it planned to pay out a higher percentage of net income.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have also raised possible Gazprom spin-off of the E&P business and Russian natural gas sector de-monopolization as additional catalysts down the road (see here). Should they turn into a reality, Gazprom will wring out more inefficiency and become more profitable. However, our investment thesis does not hinge upon these speculations.

Technically speaking. Gazprom stock broke out strongly in May 2019 from a bottom-building process that had been ongoing since mid-2015. Entering 4Q2019, the stock had been driven up by bullish news regarding Denmark and German approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas trunkline before the 3Q2019 results were released. During that quarter, net profit was down 43% year over year due to a 37% drop in natural gas sales to ex-Russia Europe, its core market, caused by lower (-6.0%) natural gas export and weaker (-32.3%) natural gas prices (see here)(Fig. 15).

Fig. 15. Stock charts of Gazprom. Source.

I expect the stock to experience some additional weakness in the short term as the U.S. announces sanctions to block Nord Stream 2 now that the defense bill has been approved (see here and here). That may provide an advantageous entry point for those investors who have been patiently waiting for the launch of the Power of Siberia until now and who have the gumption to sleep well at night over the geopolitical risk, volatile ruble, and the uncertainties surrounding Nord Stream 2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OGZPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.