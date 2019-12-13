VCDeals: Airbnb Backs Corporate Housing Startup

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Airbnb (AIRB) and Comcast Ventures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) joined the $55M Series B for corporate housing startup Zeus Living. As part of the investment, Zeus will include its listings on Airbnb’s platform. In the past four years, Zeus has grown to a $100M revenue run rate. Revenue increased 300% in 2019 with the sales coming from marking up rent to customers and charging landlords one free month of use. The startup now has a $205M valuation.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) led and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) participated in the $47.6M Series B funding for Secure Code Warrior, an Australian secure coding startup. The online secure coding platform supports nearly 30 programming languages and frameworks and includes more than 3,500 training modules. The startup will use the new funds for global expansion and product innovation.

Goldman Sachs invests $40M in software startup LeanTaaS, which helps hospitals and health systems cut costs with predictive and prescriptive analytics. LeanTaaS has now raised $101M in the past 24 months. The funding will help continue the expansion of the iQueue platform, which currently includes solutions for infusion centers, operating rooms, and clinics.

Qualcomm Ventures (NASDAQ:QCOM) invests $8M in AI-based machine health solution provider Augury. The startup provides end-to-end solutions with actionable and comprehensive insights into machine health and performance. Augury will work with QCOM to deploy and utilize 5G-enabled tech. Earlier this year, Augury raised $25M in a Series C round.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) was among the slate of backers for an $8M infusion into baby food delivery startup Yumi. Allbirds, Warby Parker, and Casper were some of the other participants. Yumi delivers fresh, organic baby food on a weekly basis, and pricing starts at $35/week for one meal per day. The startup says sales grew 10x in the past year but didn’t specify revenue numbers.

