JNBY Design: Market Concerns For Designer Brand Apparel Retailer Priced In

The market is concerned about slower growth, emerging brands and new costs for FY2020, and such concerns have largely been priced in at the stock's current valuation.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Mainland China designer brand apparel retailer JNBY Design Ltd. (OTCPK:JNBBY) [3306:HK] for its design-focused, multi-brand strategy and member-driven sales.

JNBY Design trades at 8.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE June), which represents a discount to its historical three-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 8.5%. JNBY Design's trailing dividend yield is 8.0% based on its FY2019 dividend payout of HK$0.80 per share, which implies a 75% dividend payout ratio. The balance sheet is strong with a net cash position equivalent to approximately 15% of its market capitalization.

I assign a "Bullish" rating to JNBY Design, as market concerns regarding slower growth, emerging brands, and new costs for FY2020 have largely been priced in, with the stock trading at a high-single-digit forward P/E and offering a high-single-digit dividend yield based on a 75% dividend payout ratio.

Readers are advised to trade in JNBY Design shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3306:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $800,000 and market capitalization is above $600 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1994 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2016, JNBY Design is a leading designer brand apparel retailer in Mainland China. The company is the largest player in the Chinese designer brand fashion industry with respect to total retail sales, according to industry consultant China Insights Consultancy Limited. Based on the company's IPO prospectus, JNBY Design had a 9.6% share of the Chinese designer brand fashion industry in 2015. JNBY Design is primarily a Mainland China retailer generating 99% of its FY2019 (YE June) revenue from Mainland China, with 1,857 stores in China and 161 overseas stores in 17 other markets and regions. The company derived approximately 44.3%, 44.8% and 11.7% (other channels accounted for remaining 0.2% of sales) of its FY2019 revenue from self-operated stores, distributor-operated stores, and online channels respectively. Of the company's 1,857 stores, 578 of them are self-operated with the remaining 1,398 stores operated by distributors.

Design-Focused, Multi-Brand Strategy Ensures Medium- To Long-Term Sustainable Growth

JNBY Design currently has 10 brands spanning a range of men’s, women’s and kids apparel and household products. The company groups its 10 brands under three segments, namely Mature brands, Younger brands and Emerging brands, which accounted for 56.6%, 41.8% and 1.6% of its FY2019 revenue respectively. The Mature brands and Younger brands segments are already profitable with operating profit margins of 33.4% and 26.6% respectively, while the Emerging brands segment remains loss-making.

The Mature brands segment refers to the company's flagship brand, JNBY, first launched in 1995 targeting ladies aged 25-40 years old. The Younger brands include CROQUIS (introduced in 2005 targeting men aged 25-40 years old, or the female version of JNBY), jnby by JNBY (launched in 2011 targeting kids aged 3-10 years old), and less (introduced in 2011 targeting working ladies aged 30-45 years old).

The other six brands launched in the past four years belonging to the Emerging brands segment are POMME DE TERRE (targeted at teenagers aged 8-14 years old, possibly jnby by JNBY customers when they grow up), JNBYHOME (designer household products such as bed sheets, cushions and towels), SAMO (targeting working men aged 30-45 years old, or the male version of less), REVERB (brand focused on sustainable fashion), LASU MIN SOLA (a designer brands collection shop brand) and A PERSONAL NOTE 73 (a designer brand of high-street style).

JNBY Design views its multi-brand portfolio in the same way a fund manager looks at his or her investment portfolio. There is a natural ceiling for every single brand in terms of the brand's growth potential, and opening too many stores for any single brand tends to be negative for the particular brand's appeal to consumers. JNBY Design's multi-brand strategy with various brands at different stages of development (Mature, Younger and Emerging) builds the foundation for medium- to long-term sustainable growth.

JNBY, the flagship brand, contributes more than half of the company's revenue and is capable of delivering sustainable high-single-digit revenue growth going forward (five-year revenue CAGR of 13%), acting as a stabilizer for the company. The three Younger brands are JNBY Design's growth accelerators, as they are still at the high growth stage (five-year revenue CAGR of 32%) unlike a 25-year old fashion brand such as JNBY.

On the flip side, the six Emerging brands are currently still a drag for the company, and they contributed an operating loss of RMB62.5 million in FY2019 versus the company's overall operating profit of RMB645 million in the same fiscal year. It takes approximately three to four years for a new brand to develop to a stage where the brand delivers profitable growth, so the six Emerging brands are expected to be the key medium-term growth drivers for JNBY Design. Nevertheless, JNBY Design remains very conservative with respect to the expansion of new stores for Emerging brands, with only 16 of the 187 net new store additions in FY2019 attributed to the Emerging brands.

It is also noteworthy that the revenue contribution from flagship brand JNBY has declined from 69% in FY2015 to 56.6% in FY2019, which reduces the concentration risk with any single brand. More importantly, the relatively more stable Mature and Younger brands provide the cash flow to finance the growth of Emerging brands, which in turn would become Mature and Younger brands in years to come.

Design is at the core of what designer brand apparel retailer JNBY Design and its brands stand for. JNBY Design's designers work on their products right from raw material sourcing to knitting and tailoring. It takes a couple of months from product design to product launch; sometimes it takes longer if designers choose to use certain customized fabrics which need to be ordered in advance.

JNBY Design has more than 60 employees working as designers for the company, and staff turnover for the design team is low with only four designers leaving the company since its inception in 1995. The recruitment process for JNBY Design's designers is rigorous, with an average of two to three new designers hired for every 100 interviewees. A certain proportion of the designers' bonus is linked to actual product sales, and there are special rewards for creative designs to encourage innovation.

Member-Driven Sales Implies Higher Customer Stickiness And Mitigates Fashion Risk

The biggest concern investors have regarding fashion apparel retailers like JNBY Design is fashion risk, the risk where a company or a brand's products lose favor with consumers. JNBY Design is not immune to such risks, but its member-driven sales imply high customer stickiness.

JNBY Design has 3.6 million members as of end-June 2019, who contributed 70% of the company's FY2019 sales. Of the 3.6 million members, 450,000 of them are active members, which JNBY Design defines as members who have made "at least two purchases for a period of any 180 consecutive days within the last 12 months." Over the past five years, the total number of members for JNBY Design has increased ten-fold from approximately 360,000 in FY2014 to 3.6 members in FY2019, while members' sales contribution as a proportion of the company's total revenues grew from 40% to 70% over the same period.

In the recent fiscal year FY2019, membership statistics continued to be encouraging. JNBY Design's members increased by approximately +44% YoY from 2.5 million in FY2018 to 3.6 million in FY2019, while the number of active members grew +32% YoY to 450,000 for FY2019. Notably, sales contribution from members who spent more than RMB5,000 per year increased from 40% in FY2018 to 43% in FY2019.

Also, approximately 3.1 million of JNBY Design's 3.6 million members register their membership accounts via the WeChat platform, and this has been a boost to the company's online sales growth. JNBY Design's online sales amounting to RMB393 million as a proportion of total sales grew from 9.3% in FY2018 to 11.7% in FY2019, or +47.9% YoY.

In March 2019, JNBY Design appointed a new CEO, Ms Wu Huating, who took over from Chairman and co-founder Mr. Wu Jian. Ms Wu Huating was a partner of Vision Knight Capital General Partners Ltd., a private equity investment fund between 2011 and 2018, and she was a senior director with Alibaba (BABA) China Network Technology Co., Ltd. since 2006. Her experience and expertise could help JNBY Design accelerate its online sales growth going forward.

Near-Term Market Concerns Led To Severe Share Price Correction

JNBY Design's share price has been on a roller-coaster ride since its IPO in October 2016. In the first 10 months following its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, JNBY Design was seriously under-appreciated by investors, trading below HK$7 and below 10 times trailing P/E. On May 25, 2018, JNBY Design's share price reached its all-time peak of HK$20.85 implying a 22 times trailing P/E. The company's share price of HK$9.96 as of December 11, 2019, is less than half of its all-time share price peak.

JNBY Design's Historical Share Price (Not Adjusted For Dividends) Since Listing In End-2016

Apart from weakness in the Hong Kong stock market and a slowdown in the Chinese consumer market, there are a couple of company-specific factors which have led to JNBY Design's severe share price correction in the past one and a half years.

Firstly, there are concerns that JNBY Design has been adding too many new brands in a relatively short period of time. In the first two decades since the company's inception, JNBY Design only had four brands in 2015. In the past four years, the company added six new Emerging brands (four of which were added in fiscal year FY2019), and they have been a drag on the company's operating profits, as discussed in an earlier section of this article. However, I don't think JNBY Design is likely to launch any more new brands in the next year or two, as the current ratio of six Emerging brands versus four Mature and Younger brands is pretty demanding already.

A narrowing of losses for the Emerging brands (and no more new brand launches in the near-term) should be a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock going forward.

Secondly, 2HFY2019 numbers suggest that growth for the company has slowed, notwithstanding the fact that JNBY Design delivered a strong +17% YoY growth in revenue to RMB3,358 million and a +18% YoY increase in net income to RMB485 million. JNBY Design's 2HFY2019 YoY revenue growth was +10% YoY versus a +23% YoY top line growth for 1HFY2019.

Looking ahead, JNBY Design is guiding for a more conservative mid-teens YoY revenue growth and a low-teens earnings growth for FY2020. If achieved, these numbers are decent by most standards. However, given JNBY Design's YoY revenue and earnings growth of above 20% for both FY2017 and FY2018, the market is obviously not satisfied with a mid-teens YoY revenue growth and a low-teens earnings growth for FY2020.

Thirdly, the slower FY2020 earnings growth for JNBY Design when compared with top-line growth is largely attributable to new costs to be incurred for FY2020. These include higher finance costs with respect to the implementation of the new International Financial Reporting Standard 16 on leases (this affects most listed retailers which lease the stores they operate), higher depreciation costs associated with a new logistics center (part of the initial plan on utilization of IPO proceeds) in Hangzhou, and incremental rental expenses and depreciation cost associated with renovations in relation to its new office building (lease of the company's old office building would have expired after June 30, 2019).

Valuation

JNBY Design trades at 8.5 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E (YE June) and 7.5 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$9.96 as of December 11, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical three-year average forward P/E of approximately 10 times.

Apparel Retailer Peer Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward 1-Year P/E Consensus Forward 2-Year P/E I.T. Ltd [999:HK] 4.4 4.9 China Lilang (OTC:CHGDY) [1234:HK] 7.7 6.8 Shenzhen Ellassay [603808:CH] 10.1 8.6 Joeone Co Ltd [601566:CH] 11.5 10.7 Fujian Septwolves [002029:CH] 12.5 10.6 Shenzhen Huijie [002763:CH] 12.7 11.0 Lancy Co Ltd [002612:CH] 14.9 13.3 Bosideng International (OTCPK:BSDGF) (OTCPK:BSDGY) [3998:HK] 23.6 18.8 Jiangsu Hongdou [600400:CH] 28.3 24.1

JNBY Design offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 8.5% and 9.6% respectively. Based on its FY2019 dividend payout of HK$0.80 per share implying a 75% dividend payout ratio, JNBY Design's trailing dividend yield is 8.0%. The company has a strong balance sheet to support future dividend payouts, with a net cash position equivalent to approximately 15% of its market capitalization.

Variant View

The key risk factors for JNBY Design are fashion risks where the company's products lose favor with consumers, a longer-than-expected time for emerging brands to achieve a satisfactory level of scale and profitability, a failure to manage distributors and distributor-operated stores well, a spike in raw material costs, and stiffer-than-expected competition from other brands and retailers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNBY DESIGN [3306:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.