Royal Dutch Shell - Strong Shareholder Commitment

I expect shareholders will be rewarded well over the long term by investing in Royal Dutch Shell today.

Royal Dutch Shell expects cash flow to more than double going into the 2021-25 period, despite lower prices.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) is one of the largest integrated oil companies in the world. The company has a market cap of more than $200 billion and generates strong income in the downcycle. More so, the company has continued to maintain a strong commitment to shareholders. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong shareholder rewards and impressive asset portfolio make it a strong investment.

Royal Dutch Shell Recent Results

Let's start by discussing Royal Dutch Shell's recent results and the company's performance.

Royal Dutch Shell 3Q 2019 Results - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell had a fairly exciting quarter. The company made the FID on two new projects that should allow the company to increase its production by more than 60 thousand barrels per day. The company also managed to startup 4 new projects. These are major projects, that combined with other projects, should allow the company to increase its CFFO from new projects by an additional $5 billion by the end of 2020.

From a growth perspective, the company has taken advantage of 3 new growth opportunities. These are spread across Brazil, Oman, and Australia, all companies with strong oil and mining economies. Of course, in such a large company, it's very hard to evaluate small growth opportunities like these. However, Royal Dutch Shell has a strong history of performing in the growth field.

Lastly, Royal Dutch Shell has been focused on divestments to free up cash. I'm not a huge fan of how all of these companies have been divesting so heavily during the oil crash, however, perhaps they're taking advantage of the excess in low-cost capital in the world to still get great prices. Either way, divestments should earn the company more than $5 billion in 2019 and another >$5 billion in 2020.

Royal Dutch Shell Financial Results - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Financially, the company has a strong quarter. It earned $12.1 billion in cash flow from operations excluding working capital, including $10.1 billion in FCF and $6.6 billion in organic FCF. Overall, the company had $4.8 billion in earnings, and 8.1% returns on average capital employed, which is a decently weak return but nothing bad. The company could earn almost the same returns by buying back shares.

The company kept its debt level fairly constant, and spent $6.1 billion in capital expenditures. That's on the bottom end of the company's $24-29 billion in annual expenditures guidance, and the company had strong cash flow generation despite investing roughly 3% of its market cap, on a quarterly basis, in growth. Lastly, the company spent $2.9 billion in quarterly buybacks.

Royal Dutch Shell has announced plans to spend $25 billion in share buybacks by the end of 2020. That amounts to more than 10% of the company's shares outstanding, and is a fairly strong buyback program in 2 years. More so, buying back these shares will save the company more than $1.5 billion in annual dividend expenditures. This helps show the company's financial strength.

This $1.5 billion in cash flow is significant. For reference, Royal Dutch Shell spends roughly $4.4 billion annually in interest on its debt, so these savings alone are enough to cover ~35% of the company's interest obligations.

Asset Growth

Royal Dutch Shell is focused on developing its asset portfolio. That asset portfolio should generate the company growing cash flow. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets spread across the world.

Global Energy Consumption Growth - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

We live in a world with massively growing energy production. The vast majority of this will be in low-carbon electricity as the world develops. That means significant demand for sources of renewable energy. However, there will also be significant demand for cleaner sources of fossil fuels, such as natural gas, that can replace dirtier and more polluting sources of electricity like coal.

Royal Dutch Shell Investments - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell plans to invest heavily in a variety of different investments to take advantage of this growing energy theme. Overall, the company expects more than 25 upstream major project FIDs and startups, along with 10 FIDs and startups in integrated gas, and 5 FIDs and startups in downstream. Royal Dutch Shell is taking opportunity of growing natural gas demand to become a significant player.

Lastly, the company expects to create more than 10 thousand new retail sites, allowing the company to serve more than 10 million new customers and capture profits at every step of the value chain.

From 2021-2025, the company plans to spend an average of $30 billion a year in cash capital spending, a massive amount. Roughly $12 billion annually will be in the company's core upstream segments. An additional $15 billion will be in transition themes. The majority here will be for the company's gas business, while the company will also invest heavily in chemicals and oil products to maximize profits.

Lastly, the company will invest roughly $2-3 billion in power, trying to take advantage of the growing demand and opportunities here. These will be long-term investments, by 2025, the company's FCF here (after spending ~$10-15 billion over 5 years) will still be -$2 to -$1 billion.

However, excitingly, versus the company's 8% returns discussed above, the company anticipates growing returns on capital employed to more than 12% by 2025. That's more than 12% returns on almost $200 billion in capital to be deployed by year-end 2025 (or almost the company's entire market cap of capital). This should help improve the company's return profile.

By 2025, the company's FCF will be more than $35 billion annually. Let's assume the company increases its dividend by 50% by 2025, that means its dividend will cost it $22 billion annually (assuming no share buybacks). The company's interest, assuming no debt payoffs is $5 billion. That leaves roughly $8 billion annually that the company can use for debt buybacks or share repurchases.

That also assumes no current improvements in the company's debt loads or its shares outstanding over the next 6 years from its existing cash flow.

Royal Dutch Financial Improvements

Royal Dutch Shell has been working hard over the past 5 years, since the start of the oil crash, to improve its financial picture.

Royal Dutch Shell Financial Improvements - Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The above image shows the company's cash flow (along with estimates) across 3 different 5 year periods. For reference, if you look at the oil prices estimated (and the company's 2011-2015 average price was much higher), you can see how well the company has performed. Now it would be disingenuous not to include the fact that the company acquired BG Group for $70 billion.

However, the company anticipates more than doubling its FCF from the first 5 year program to the last 5 year program. The company plans to continue its dividend growth when it finishes its current $25 billion share buyback program. The savings from the company's buyback program will be enough for the company to increase its dividends by double-digits.

Specifically, I want to discuss one benefit for shareholders that I don't think much attention is being paid too. Royal Dutch Shell has said that it sees total 2021-2025 shareholder distributions of $125+ billion. That means annual shareholder distributions, on the lower end, of roughly $25 billion per year.

Royal Dutch Shell's current market cap and dividend expenses cost the company just under $15 billion per annum. Let's take a look at the potential shareholder returns. For realism's sake, we will assume that the cash flow won't be even at $25 per annum, but will finish 2025 at $30 billion, start 2021 at $20 billion and go evenly up each year. 2020 will be a transitional year and part of the $25 billion in buybacks from 2018 to year-end 2020.

Year Shareholder Returns Dividend Buyback 2021 $20.0 billion $15.0 billion $5.0 billion 2022 $22.5 billion $15.0 billion $7.5 billion 2023 $25.0 billion $15.0 billion $10.0 billion 2024 $27.5 billion $15.0 billion $12.5 billion 2025 $30.0 billion $15.0 billion $15.0 billion

As we can see, Royal Dutch Shell, will be able to generate strong shareholder returns, committing billions to buying back shares each year. The company will be able to consistently increase its dividend while keeping dividend expenses constant due to these share buybacks.

For example, the company's $25 billion share buyback program, due to end by year-end 2020 should be able to repurchase more than 10% of the company's shares outstanding. As a result, as a part of this, the company can raise its dividend by 10% with no additional expenses next year.

Overall, this helps to show Royal Dutch Shell's strong cash flow generation abilities that will allow it to generate strong returns for shareholders.

Conclusion

Investors have switched to evaluating oil and gas companies by their connections to the industry rather than their financial and growth picture. Investors value companies like it is mid-2014, and that their profits are directly tied to oil prices. However, they don't take into account how much companies have improved costs, focused on low cost assets, and improved margins since mid-2014.

Royal Dutch Shell's financial picture has become incredibly strong. The company has begun to focus on cash flow generation and has improved its cash flow generation abilities significantly. The company's 2021-2025 cash flow is expected to be double the 2011-2015 period assuming oil prices are 40% lower. That cash flow should reward shareholders well.

