Montage Resources: Updated Outlook
About: Montage Resources Corporation (MR), Includes: PSCE
by: WMA, LLC
Summary
Montage Resources offers great valuation in a high chance of survivorship within small-cap energy.
Natural gas prices hold the key to the continued gains in MR.
Technically, the stock is at a key juncture.
Today, we re-visit Montage Resources (NYSE:MR), a position we held in our Natural Resources portfolio previously. With the stock price now trending higher, we believe that Montage is worth another attempt today. Montage