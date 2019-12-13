Enbridge, Inc.: The Perpetual Money Machine

Times keep on changing for Enbridge (ENB) and its shareholders, and those changes are mostly positive. The energy pipeline and storage company, a major player in the industry, has seen remarkable performance results since integrating Spectra into its asset base and since absorbing some other sponsored vehicles. Today, the behemoth offers investors with attractive prospects, and for the first time in a while, we finally got a glimpse, on December 10th, into management's thinking on what the future holds for the firm. While not everything is perfect, the company continues to expand its bottom line while keeping leverage in check. At the end of the day, this is really all that matters, because it will ultimately lead to the realization of upside for the company and its shareholders.

Management just gave shareholders a raise

Between December 9th and December 10th, the management team at Enbridge released three different statements for its shareholders to digest. One of these, published on the 10th, revealed that management decided to raise the company's distribution once again. Its latest distribution announced, which was paid out earlier this month, amounted to $0.7375 per unit, or $2.95 per year. Effective March 1st of next year, the company has decided to increase this to the tune of 9.8% to $0.81 per share, or $3.24 on an annualized basis.

This move represents the 25th consecutive year where Enbridge has raised its distribution for its common shareholders. Though this may not seem like much, this raises the company's payout to make it an even larger cash cow than it was. The previous distribution, stacked up against the company's share price of $38.71 as of the time of this writing, translated to a yield of 7.62%. Now that figure has increased to 8.37%. There are few companies, particularly stable ones, out on the market with that kind of payout.

2020 is looking good… though not perfect

On the whole, the future is looking pretty good for Enbridge. Following its flurry of M&A activity a couple of years ago, the company divested around $8 billion worth of non-core assets and used a mix of that and organic cash flows to reduce leverage. This year, net leverage should end at about 4.6, which is at the lower end of the 4.5 to 5 range management has been targeting. Next year, it's likely to remain in that range. Despite these asset sales, though, cash flow continues to improve.

*Taken from Enbridge

Take EBITDA as an example. This year, the company is on track to generate around $13 billion in EBITDA. With an EV (enterprise value) of $177 billion, this translates to an EV/EBITDA of 13.6, which isn't cheap by any means, but isn't horrible for a company capable of growing within cash flow while paying out hefty distributions and keeping its leverage in check. Next year, due in large part to new projects coming online, the company now anticipates EBITDA of around $13.7 billion. If we use EBTDA as a proxy for operating cash flow, and if we annualize its latest quarter's interest expense, the company should see operating cash flow next year of about $11.12 billion, up from this year's projected figure (using the same methodology) of $10.42 billion. It is worth stating that while EBITDA will be higher this year than last, these numbers are lower than what I wrote in a prior article. In that piece, I used TTM (trailing twelve month) EBITDA of $14.07 billion, so this picture today is less appealing than what I previously thought, but it's still bullish nonetheless.

*Taken from Enbridge

All of this is bullish, but one negative is the firm's expectations regarding 2020's DCF (distributable cash flow) per share. Earlier this year, the company expected DCF per share to be around $5. This would be up from the $4.30 to $4.60 expected for this year (with management recently indicating that investors should expect this year's figure to be above the midpoint of that range by an unspecified amount). The new expectation for 2020 now, though, is a bit lower at between $4.60 and $4.80 per share for a midpoint of $4.70.

*Taken from Enbridge

This is disappointing, but it still translates to a price/DCF multiple of only 8.24. That's quite low in the grand scheme of things. What's more is that management still expects DCF/share to expand by between 5% and 7% per annum in the long run if the company continues to fund its own growth. This implies a DCF per share 10 years from now of between $7.66 and $9.25. Applying a price/DCF multiple of 8 to 10 for the firm at that time would translate to a target share price of about $61.28 to $92.50 for an annualized return, excluding its distributions, of between 4.7% and 9.1%. With dividends reinvested, this would grow to between 12.3% and 15.4% per annum.

A lot of this upside will be possible thanks to projects the company is already working on, as well as future projects on its books. As of this writing, the company has already identified $11 billion worth of secured growth opportunities, including its US segment of Line 3 Replacement project. Management also announced, on December 9th, that the company will be forming a joint venture with Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) where they will jointly develop and market a deep-water offshore crude oil export terminal capable of fully loading VLCCs. As part of this deal, Enbridge will also receive the right to purchase an equity stake in Enterprise's SPOT (Sea Port Oil Terminal). Separate from this, the company also updated investors by telling them that it is advancing its development of its new wholly-owned Jones Creek Crude Oil Storage Terminal, which upon completion will be capable of holding up to 15 million barrels worth of crude storage. All of these projects and more will help to push results higher over time.

Takeaway

Right now, investors may think, because the company is trading around its 52-week high point, that Enbridge is a costly investment. While it is true that it's not the cheapest firm on the market, the fact remains that its high yield and robust business model, not to mention its acceptable debt load, make it a really attractive prospect. Long term, investors would be wise to consider a stake in the firm, because while one day we may no longer need its services, for the next decade or two, it should present some really attractive upside prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.