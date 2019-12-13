First Choice Bancorp: An Ignored Small-Cap With An Above-4% Yield

Investors ignoring the prospects of the company have led to this mismatch between the market price and value of shares.

The financial performance of First Choice in the last 3 years has been attractive but shares have declined 3% since its reorganization.

Investment thesis

Investing in financial stocks has become a tricky task due to the interest rate environment. Amidst the fear of rate cuts, however, regional bank stocks have provided stellar returns to investors in 2019, trailing the S&P 500 Index by just 3 percent. However, shares of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) have significantly underperformed both the Index and the regional banking sector.

First Choice has continued to grow both organically and inorganically in the last 3 years, and the loan portfolio of the bank is of high-quality. Shares yield an attractive 4.2% at the current market price of $23.74 on Wednesday and are trading at a discount to my intrinsic value estimate. Despite an attractive financial performance and a yield, First Choice shares have declined 3% since its reorganization in early 2018.

The story behind the thesis is that investors have overlooked the potential of this small regional bank, continuing to lock the share price in undervalued territory. However, the expected growth and the stable net interest margins in a declining interest-rate environment should grab the attention of investors in the future, helping the shares converge with its intrinsic value.

A California-based small bank with big plans

First Choice Bancorp is the holding company for First Choice Bank, which provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products to retail and small and medium enterprises. The bank is headquartered in Southern California and operates 9 branches and 2 loan production offices at present.

At the end of the third quarter, First Choice Bank had $1.7 billion of total assets and a loan portfolio of $1.3 billion.

In 2018, First Choice acquired Pacific Commerce Bancorp in a bid to grow the scale of the company. This transaction helped assets cross $1.5 billion for the first time in its history and the management is optimistic about the long-term value that Pacific Commerce will add to the company.

The California economy is projected to outperform the growth of the U.S. economy in 2020

In a research report published by the University of California Anderson School of Management, the California economy is projected to grow faster than the U.S. economy in 2020, following the successful outperformance so far in 2019. California's economy has grown 2.6% in 2019, in comparison to the 2.1% growth seen in the American economy.

Jerry Nickelsburg, the forecast director at UCLA Anderson School, confirmed this in the below statement.

While we expect further slowing of the California economy as part of the U.S. economic growth slowdown in 2020, this differential is expected to persist.

In 2020 and 2021, the forecast predicts average unemployment rates of 4.3% and 4.6% respectively. In October, California's joblessness stood at 3.9%, the lowest rate since 1976, when the state changed its statistical methodology, adding new data to its calculations.

The housing sector in the region is also expected to pick up in 2020 and 2021 along with declining interest rates. This is good news for regional banks that provide banking facilities to home builders, but a bank needs to optimize its funding structure to ensure declining rates would have a limited impact on net interest margins.

In another segment of this report, the California economy is projected to outperform the U.S. economy if a recession hits the country within the next couple of years.

This is because the weakness in the U.S. economic outlook is due in part to weakness in autos, and California is less exposed to that sector than many other states. Under our assumption of increased imports and exports, California's logistics industry is due to grow more rapidly than the rest of the U.S., and California's tech industry, particularly in the southern part of the State, should continue faster than U.S. growth rates.

Overall, the California economy can be expected to grow in 2020, providing ample opportunities for regional banks to grow. The risk of a recession remains on the horizon but the expected success of trade talks between the U.S. and China should provide a boost to the economy in 2020.

Financial performance has been stellar in the last few years

First Choice reported adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.86% for the 9 months ended on September 30. While this figure might mean nothing in isolation, studying this in line with the ROAA of the U.S. banking sector provides a clearer picture of the company's ability to generate attractive returns.

Year ROAA of First Choice ROAA of U.S. banking sector 2016 1.02% 0.99% 2017 0.83% 1.03% 2018 1.62% 1.33% Year-to-date 1.86% 1.34%

First Choice has reported better returns than the industry in the last 4 periods, except for in 2017. For the 9 months so far, U.S. banks with an asset base of $1.4 billion to $9 billion reported ROAA of 1.39%, in comparison to 1.86% reported by First Choice. This is a clear indication that the company is outperforming its peer group as well. To add more color, none of the top 10 banks by asset size has an ROAA higher than First Choice for the last 9 months. However, the size of the asset pool makes a huge difference as well, which is the single reason why investors should not jump into conclusions by solely referring to this number.

The loan growth has been stellar over the last 5 years as well. Organic loan growth in the last 5 years comes to 22.2% on a compounded basis.

Deposits have also followed suit and grown at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% in the last 5 years. However, the most noteworthy development is the growth of noninterest-bearing deposits. This is the cheapest funding source for any commercial bank, and strong growth in such deposit accounts usually leads to a higher net interest margin. From just 26% of total funding sources in the first quarter of 2018, noninterest-bearing deposits have grown exponentially to account for nearly 50% of total funding for First Choice in the third quarter of 2019.

Understandably, this growth has been at the center of First Choice's net interest margin expansion in this period. Fed rate hikes in the last 3 years also helped the bank, but as things stand today, it's likely that rates would remain steady for some time.

For the third quarter, First Choice reported an efficiency ratio of 46.9%. Throughout the last year, the company maintained this ratio at or below the 51% mark. In 2018, the bank maintained an average efficiency ratio of 50.5%, which is significantly better than the average of 58.65% reported by the U.S. banking sector, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

These improving ratios helped First Choice generate stellar total revenue growth in the last 5 years. Over 90% of revenue, constantly, has been coming from interest income in this period, which highlights the importance of maintaining net interest margins at or above the current level to grow in the future.

From a balance sheet perspective, First Choice is in a strong position as well. The loan portfolio of the bank is of high-quality, evident from the annualized net charge off ratio of 0.03% in the last 9 months, which is much better than the charge off rate of the U.S. commercial banks sector.

There is no long-term debt on First Choice's balance sheet as well, which is another sign of a healthy balance sheet. Also, the bank is maintaining its capital ratios well above the regulatory requirement outlined in the Basel III standards.

Overall, the financial performance of First Choice in the last 3 years has been very attractive, but the share price has not reflected upon this performance.

Outlook

The management is looking at multiple ways to drive the bank forward. One of the first things the management is looking at is improving or maintaining net interest margins at the current level. To achieve this, the management plans to successfully pass through Fed rate cuts to depositors, which would bring down the cost of funding. Next, there is an emphasis on migrating clients toward noninterest-bearing demand deposits. During the first 9 months of the year, First Choice has been successful in implementing both these initiatives. The continued success of these plans is crucial to the growth of the company in the next couple of years as the macroeconomic environment would prove to be challenging.

The expected growth of the California economy would also play a role in First Choice's growth story as well. As a regional bank with a loan portfolio focused on commercial clients, the economic growth of the region is imperative to the success of the company.

Loan portfolio composition

As discussed earlier, the California economy is projected to grow in the next couple of years, which paints a positive picture of First Choice's ability to continue to grow its loan portfolio.

Dividends and buybacks are rewarding investors

First Choice Bancorp shares yield 4.2% at the closing market price of $23.74 on Tuesday. The company initiated paying dividends in the first quarter of 2017 with a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. In November, the quarterly dividend was hiked for the first time to $0.25 per share.

The company did not make positive free cash flow in 2018, resulting from low operating cash flows. In 2017 and the trailing twelve-month period, the company, however, has covered dividends with free cash flow.

Year Free cash flow per share Dividend per share 2017 $1.54 $0.80 2018 ($0.05) $0.80 TTM $3.67 $0.85

The high growth of net earnings in the last three years while dividends remained steady has resulted in a decline of the payout ratio as well, which is a welcome sign for income investors. At the end of the third quarter, the payout ratio was 41%, which indicates further room for growth. However, considering the expectations for continued low interest rates in the future, which is challenging for banks, the company would likely keep dividends at the current rate.

In December 2018, First Choice initiated a share repurchase program as well, with authorization to buy back up to 1.2 million common shares. During the last 12 months, the company used $9.9 million to repurchase shares, which leaves 747,447 more shares available for repurchase. On top of being an additional income resource for investors, this repurchase program will provide a boost to per-share earnings figures as well.

Shares are attractive from a valuation viewpoint

I used a dividend discount model with below major assumptions to determine an intrinsic value estimate for First Choice shares.

Revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 21.4% in the next 5 years

Dividend payout ratio of 51%

Perpetual growth rate of 1%

Cost of capital of 8.7%

With these assumptions, the intrinsic value comes to $30.49, which gives an upside of 33% from the current market price of $23.74.

My price target translates to a forward P/E of 12.54, which still suggests that First Choice would trade below the regional banks industry, which trades at a forward P/E of 15.48. Being one of the smallest regional banks at present, it makes sense for shares to trade below that of its larger peers.

Conclusion

It's not always that we find small-cap companies that pay a safe dividend. First Choice Bancorp is a small, growing holding company. First Choice Bank has a strong balance sheet, high-quality loan portfolio, and generates attractive returns on its assets. Since the reorganization, shares have declined, which is in clear contrast to the financial performance of the company in this period. There is a mismatch between the intrinsic value of shares and the market price, which presents an attractive investment opportunity for growth investors. Income investors, on the other hand, should find the 4.2% yield appealing as well, considering the fact that the company is expected to cover its distributions with growing cash flows.

