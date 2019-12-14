Crude Oil - 2020 Could Be A Wild Year

In 2016, OPEC had the brainstorm to pump up production in the hope that it would force US producers out of business. By flooding the market with petroleum, the expectation was that the energy commodity would drop to a level where US output costs would exceed the market price. Bankruptcies would return oil market dominance to the cartel. That strategy turned out to be a colossal failure.

Technological advances and a US administration that slashed regulations to attain energy independence caused production costs to drop. US daily oil production rose above the two other leading producers; Saudi Arabia and Russia. Last week, with an understanding that the US has a leadership role in the oil market, OPEC increased its production cut from 1.2 to over 2.0 million barrels per day for 2020.

Shares of crude oil-related companies have not participated in the booming stock market in the US. The worst performing companies have been in the oil services business. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) recently dropped to a price below where it was trading at the end of 2018 and well below its level when the price of crude oil was on its low in 2016.

OPEC increases its production cut into 2020

The market had to wait until Friday, December 6, to find out the results of the winter OPEC meeting. The participation of Russia in the cartel's production policy is critical now that the United States is the world's leading producer of the energy commodity. With daily output of 12.9 million barrels per day and rising, OPEC has joined forces with Russia when it comes to delivering a stable price for petroleum. OPEC's mission states:

The mission of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is to coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry. Source: Our Mission

To fulfill its mission, the members of the cartel, together with Russia, agreed to increase the production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day in 2020. The Saudi oil minister said his country would trim output by an extra 400,000 barrels, bringing the total production cut to 2.1 million barrels per day. The cartel will meet again in early March to assess the production policy before its next biannual meeting in June 2020.

OPEC output because of rising US production, and the impact on global energy demand caused by the trade war between the US and China. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is in a position where it will benefit from the highest price of oil in the short-term. The Saudis will bring the Aramco IPO to the market this week with a rich valuation of $1.7 trillion on its local stock exchange.

Crude oil sits at around the $60 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures

In a sign that the price of oil would have tanked if the cartel had not increased its production cut, the price of oil managed only a small rally in the aftermath of the OPEC meeting.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby NYMEX January WTI crude oil futures traded to a high of $59.84 on December 6, and settled the session at $59.20 per barrel, 77 cents higher on the session. On Friday, December 13, the price rose to a peak at $60.48 when the US and China announced a "phase one" trade deal.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the price of nearby ICE Brent futures moved $1 per barrel high on December 6 to settle at $64.39. On December 13, the Brent benchmark February futures rose to a peak of $65.78 per barrel. Brent is the pricing mechanism for Middle Eastern crude oil, which is the reason why Brent outperformed WTI in the aftermath of the decision from the cartel.

Open interest has been rising with price

Technical factors could be pointing to a higher price for oil over the coming days and weeks.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX futures market has been rising steadily with the price since late October. On October 30, when the price of January futures was at around the $55 per barrel level, the open interest metric stood at 2.033 million contracts. At the end of last week, it had increased to 2.205 million with January futures at around $60 per barrel. Rising open interest when the price of a futures contract increases is typically a technical validation of a bullish trend.

At the same time, crude oil put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on December 6. The previous day the trading range in the January futures contract was from $58.10 to a high at $59.12 per barrel. On December 6, the price traded to a lower low at $57.70 and settled above the prior session's high at $59.20 per barrel. January crude oil traded to its highest price level since mid-September when it reached $61.48 in the aftermath of the drone attack on Saudi oilfields. The technical price action was bullish for the price of crude oil at the end of last week.

Politics in the U.S. will determine the policy of the world's leading oil-producing nation

Members of OPEC are likely rooting for a victory by the progressive wing candidates in the 2020 Presidential election in the United States. While technological advances in fracking have lowered US production costs, regulatory reforms under the Trump administration have turbocharged output to almost 13 million barrels per day.

The Democrats have embraced the progressive "Green New Deal," which will likely be a part of their agenda as they take on the incumbent President in the 2020 election next November. One of the leading candidates from the opposition side of the political aisle is Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who pledged to end fracking on day one of her administration.

The 2020 election will be a highly contentious contest on many fronts. However, it is also likely to be a referendum on the future of oil and gas production and consumption in the United States. While the world is moving away from dependence on fossil fuels, global oil and gas consumption will not change much in early 2021. Meanwhile, a dramatic shift in US energy policy could pass dominance in the energy business from the US back to the Middle East and Russia, increasing OPEC's profile over the coming years. At the end of last week, the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China was a bullish sign for the global economy and oil demand.

Oil stocks remain cheap - oil services companies offer the most compelling value

With 2020 just around the corner and the US election less than one year away, energy prices could become highly sensitive to the political polls. We could see increased price action in a sector of the stock market that has not participated in the recent rally that took the leading indices to all-time highs.

One of the worst-performing sectors of the stock market has been energy-related shares. Within the energy sector, the performance of the oil services companies has been downright ugly. The most recent top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

OIH has net assets of $696.33 million, trades an average of just under 10 million shares each session, and charges a 0.35% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart dating back to 2001 shows just how poorly the oil services companies have performed. In 2016, when the price of crude oil hit bottom at $26.05 per barrel, OIH traded to a low at $20.46 per share. Last December, when nearby NYMEX futures hit bottom at $42.36 per barrel, OIH's low was at $14.03 per share. Even though the price of oil recovered, OIH slipped to a new all-time low at $10.76 in October and was trading at $12.99 on December 13.

If sector rotation causes a rebound in oil-related stocks in 2020 at some point, oil services stocks could turn around. OIH is a product that offers value in a sector that has been beaten down like a red-headed stepchild.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.