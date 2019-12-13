Contango Oil & Gas: Weak Liquidity Poses Serious Risks Despite Modest Leverage

When combined with the general backdrop of their industry, this does not sound like a textbook example of a successful investment and thus investors should look elsewhere.

Given their weak liquidity that is accompanied by virtually zero cash, they still face serious financial risks and thus are reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions.

Although they have taken actions to reduce their leverage during the last two years, this does not necessarily mean they are in a safe financial position going forward.

The last few years of tough operating conditions have been wearing down most shale oil and gas companies, with Contango Oil and Gas being no exemption.

Introduction

The pain felt throughout the shale oil and gas industry has been particularly testing throughout the last few years, wearing down many once very promising companies. One such company is Contango Oil and Gas (MCF) that has seen its share price plunge from roughly $60 to now only $3. Whilst they have taken actions to materially reduce their debt and leverage, they still face serious financial risks in the future.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Source: Author.

Although they were able to produce free cash flow before oil and gas prices crashed in 2015, aside from a minuscule reprieve in 2016, they have never achieved this feat once again. Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled negative $49.948m, despite their capital expenditure being massively reduced.

Given their constantly negative free cash flow, it may be surprising to see their net debt has actually been decreasing recently, falling 69.48% from $85.38m at the end of 2017 to currently sit at only $26.056m. Naturally, this does not stem from strong financial performance, instead primarily stems from two equity raisings in 2018 and 2019 to the tunes of $33.038m and $53.65m respectively. Whilst on the surface, this falling debt may sound as though they are in a decent financial position, but given their weak liquidity, this is not actually the situation. This weak liquidity is partly evidenced by their virtually non-existent cash balance and thus indicates they are reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions, which as subsequently discussed can normally be altered and possibly even be recalled at any time.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has largely remained elusive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Source: Author.

On the surface, their leverage may initially seem modest and manageable, as judged by their gearing ratio as well as their net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow, although this does not represent a true picture of their overall financial position. Notwithstanding their modest leverage, as briefly mentioned earlier, their liquidity is weak, with their aforementioned near non-existent cash balance being accompanied by a current ratio of only 0.50 and negative interest coverage. This creates a dangerous situation when combined with their negative free cash flow, whereby they are reliant on credit agreements with financial institutions. Although they still currently have $111.9m remaining on their credit agreement, this only provides temporary relief and could be reduced in the future and seems unlikely to be increased because as stated below:

"The Credit Agreement is collateralized by liens on substantially all of the Company's oil and gas properties and other assets and security interests in the stock of its wholly owned and/or controlled subsidiaries." and "…is subject to semi-annual redeterminations." and "The borrowing base may also be adjusted by certain events, including the incurrence of any senior unsecured debt, material asset dispositions…"

- Contango Oil & Gas' Q3 2019 10-Q SEC Filing.

This is particularly risky at the moment given capital markets are losing interest in shale oil and gas companies. If turbulent times were to impact global financial markets or their individual industry, then it is quite likely that their credit agreement would be reduced significantly. Regardless of whether this eventuates if their negative free cash flow continues, which seems likely, then they will eventually exhaust the remaining undrawn borrowing base and have very limited options to issue new debt. Given these dynamics and the current depressed commodity prices, even if asset sales are permitted under their credit agreement, they would likely be struck at undesirable prices and only provide temporary relief.

Conclusion

Weak liquidity, negative free cash flow, a highly economically sensitive and capital intensive industry, capital markets losing interest in their industry, and mounting global macroeconomic risks are not a combination of phrases that inspire confidence in an investment. Given this situation, it seems prudent for investors to consider other options within the energy industry with more desirable fundamentals.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Contango Oil & Gas's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.