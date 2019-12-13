Wave Life Sciences' Suvodirsen May Be Much Better Than Sarepta's Commercialized Eteplirsen, But May Fall Short Of Sarepta's Newer Generation SRP-5051

Long-term competition would not bring optimism since Sarepta’s new PPMO platform (SRP-5051,etc) would probably have an efficacy/safety profile at least as good as, if not better, than suvodirsen.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a rare genetic disorder that patients who were born with the disease have dysfunctional dystrophin, a key component in the muscle tissue. With time passing by, patients gradually lose the capability to perform even simple activities like walk or move. Eventually, patients’ respiratory muscle is also affected and they die early, with an average life expectancy to be just around 26.

Currently there is no known cure for the disease. The standard care is to use immunosuppressants such as corticosteroids to delay the damage of dying muscle cells. In 2016, Sarepta’s Eteplirsen was approved by FDA to treat DMD patients with exon 51 mutations. The mechanism is straightforward: eteplirsen is a phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer ("PMO") molecule that will bind to exon 51 of dystrophin gene and cause exon 51 to be skipped when producing mRNA, restoring the correct phase of the reading frame and producing functional, but truncated dystrophin.

Eteplirsen’s approval was highly debatable because there was strong opposition within FDA’s review team related to Eteplirsen’s efficacy: it only restores about 0.5% of the normal dystrophin concentration, a surrogate outcome that may be too low to have a meaningful clinical benefit. However, it was only a few weeks after another milestone DMD candidate from Biomarin experiencing a complete failure. The large unmet medical needs as well as strong demands from patients’ community pushed FDA to approve DMD’s first therapeutic drug.

Suvodirsen likely to have a superior efficacy over eteplirsen, the older generation PMO

Wave’s suvodirsen is a carefully designed ASO molecule with specific stereochemistry. It has PS backbones on specific nucleobases and a defined chirality. With these features, it not only has very good tissue distribution, cell free-uptake and nucleus uptake, but also binds to target sequence with strong affinity resulting in enhanced exon skipping. With in-vitro data, suvodirsen had over 50 times exon skipping efficiency comparing to eteplirsen under the same dose (Fig. 1).

Figure 1. Dose response on skipping efficiency in-vitro. (Source: Internet)

Based on its Phase I safety data, suvodirsen’s tolerance is worse than eteplirsen. Its Phase II/III trial has a dose of 3mg/kg or 4.5mg/kg where eteplirsen has an approved dose of 30mg/kg. However, even under such a lower dose, it would still potentially be able to generate much higher viable dystrophin comparing to eteplirsen. Let me explain it through detailed calculations. According to suvodirsen’s Phase I poster, “The mean (SD) maximum plasma concentration was 40.7 (21.4) μg/mL in patients receiving 5 mg/kg of suvodirsen.” 40.7 μg/mL converts to around 6 μMol plasma concentration, which would further translate to a mean of 20% dystrophin restoration based on Figure 2. Even if we consider one standard deviation below the mean, and further tissue micro-environment dilution, I think it is still very likely to reach a 5%+ dystrophin in patients with 4.5mg/kg dose. This is about 10 ten times higher than the average dystrophin level in eteplirsen-treated patients.

Figure 2. Relative dystrophin restoration under different concentrations in-vitro. (Source: Internet)

Suvodirsen’s tolerability is okay, probably in line with Sarepta’s new generation PPMO pipelines

Sarepta’s next generation PPMO platform (SRP-5051, SRP-5053, etc) was the PMO molecule conjugated with peptide. This modification was designed to increase cell uptake. Although Sarepta’s PPMO safety data has not been released, we would conclude it to be worse than eteplirsen, as a more efficient cell uptake would naturally increase its toxicity.

The main evidence of the above conclusion comes from the fact that, SRP-5051’s Phase I/II escalating dose was designed to range from 0.3mg/kg up to 6mg/kg, which is much lower than eteplirsen and golodirsen’s recommended dose of 30mg/kg. Further, SRP-5051’s dose range is very similar to suvodirsen’s trial dose range. As a result, it reasonable to assume that suvodirsen’s safety profile is similar to Sarepta’s PPMO assets.

Besides, although suvodirsen is not as tolerated as eteplirsen, it is still much tolerant comparing to other potential competitors or previous predecessors. Drisapersen, Biomarin’s failed DMD ASO candidate back in 2016, showed high occurrence of nephrotoxicity such as proteinuria (34% of the patients). On the other hand, Solid Bioscience’s DMD AAV candidate, SGT-001 also showed thrombocytopenia, acute kidney injury and cardio-pulmonary insufficiency. So comparing to these candidates, suvodirsen has a much better safety profile, with most common AEs being pyrexia, headache and vomiting of mild to moderate intensity and were resolved spontaneously or with symptomatic treatment.

Suvodirsen’s efficacy may be slightly inferior, or at best in line, with Sarepta’s PPMO, which limits its future potential

Neither suvodirsen nor SRP-5051 (PPMO molecule) has released human data yet. Judging from pre-clinical results, we think PPMO may have a similar or superior efficacy over suvodirsen. The reason states as follows. A single dose of 80mg/kg PPMO IV injection in mdx-23 mice could restore over 95% dystrophin in quadriceps and around 65% dystrophin in heart (Fig. 3). On the other hand, a single dose of 150mg/kg suvodirsen-alike ASO (DMD-1742) IV injection could restore between 50% to 65% dystrophin in gastrocnemius. It is understood that different tissues will respond differently on the same drug so there is no fair comparison between the two, but since DMD-1742 was applied at a much higher dose and still has similar or worse dystrophin restoration, we think PPMO is likely to have a better efficacy, or at least as good as, suvodirsen.

Figure 3. Single dose PPMO induced dystrophin production in mdx-23 mouse 30 days after IV injection. (Source: Internet)

Figure 4. Single dose suvodirsen-alike ASO (150mg/kg) induced dystrophin production in mdx-23 mouse 4 weeks after IV injection. (Source: Internet)

This is no good news for Wave’s investors. Currently SRP-5051 is lagging behind suvodirsen’s development progress by less than a year. So even if suvodirsen proved to be much superior than eteplirsen, Sarepta can still turn the tide later.

Evaluation and risks

Eteplirsen is currently making $350M revenue in 2019, with an estimated CAGR of 20% over the next three years. The currently reachable market of DMD, which comprise of patients with exon 51 and 53 mutations, takes up 21% of the entire DMD population and represents a market opportunity of about $2B in annual sales. If suvodirsen can demonstrate a 5%+ dystrophin restoration, it could take over huge portion of eteplirsen’s market share. Besides, one would reasonably assume that if suvodirsen turns out to be successful, Wave’s other DMD pipeline (exon 53, etc) would also appear to be superior than Sarepta’s other PMO pipelines (e.g. golodirsen, which shows 1% dystrophin restoration in exon 53 mutation patients). Given the fact that Wave Life Science has a market cap of $1B, which is only a fraction of Sarepta’s astonishing $7.5B evaluation, we think Wave’s stock price could double to $70, if suvodirsen’s efficacy outcome appears to be highly successful.

However, I would recommend investors to trade on suvodirsen’s catalyst rather than being a long-term holder, as Sarepta’s PPMO platform seems to be a very strong competitor in the near future.

One major risk of this investment thesis comes from the possible outcome that suvodirsen did not restore a reasonable dystrophin level, let’s say below 1%. If this was the case, if would bring the stock price under $15, representing an over 50% downside risk.

Another possible risk is that, suvodirsen may not show clinical benefit even if dystrophin level was restored to a 5% level. Keep in mind that dystrophin restoration is only a surrogate endpoint and after FDA’s approval of both eteplirsen and golodirsen, they might be more careful about reviews on newer generations of DMD candidates. It is possible that this time, FDA would make no compromise and they need to see clear clinical benefits before turning on the green light. Further, according to the FDA’s memo, clinical evidence may suggest that “a 10% normal dystrophin level is necessary to have an clinical meaningful benefit” in DMD patients.

Author: Weiwei Wang

Disclosure: I am/we are long WVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any information mentioned in this article was not verified, and should not be relied on as a formal investment justification. All recommendations and other statements, unless specified, are based on the author's personal understanding/judgement and may subject to future changes.