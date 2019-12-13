PALL Weekly: On Track To Reach Our Bullish Target

We maintain our constructive near-term outlook for PALL, although we fully contend that trees never grow to the sky.

Given palladium's light spec positioning (which is not the case for the other precious metals) and the renewed buying interest among ETF investors, PALL is likely to continue its advance.

Although the macro is not uniformly positive for the broad-based precious metals space, palladium price strength is driven by its tight fundamental dynamics.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has moved still higher since our last publication, approaching our year-end target of $190 per share.

Although the macro is not uniformly positive for the broad-based precious metals space, palladium price strength is driven by its tight fundamental dynamics. Given palladium's light spec positioning (which is not the case for the other precious metals) and the renewed buying interest among ETF investors, we believe that palladium prices are likely to push further higher into year-end.

The long-term technical picture is bullish and there are no clear signs that a peak is in formation. As a result, we maintain our constructive outlook for PALL, although we fully contend that trees never grow to the sky.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted marginally their net long exposure to Nymex palladium by 23 koz (1% of OI) over November 26-December 3, marking a second straight week of net buying. Despite this, the palladium spot price surged strongly by 3.6% over the corresponding period.

This confirms our view that the palladium price strength is driven by fundamental tightness rather than financial flows.

Across the precious metals space, palladium's spec positioning is the lightest whereas its year-to-date price performance is the strongest. Here is a visual showing the divergence between palladium's net spec length and palladium prices:

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Implications for PALL: Given the light spec positioning, there is plenty of room for speculative buying in the palladium futures market, which is not the case for other precious metals, especially gold. This is very bullish for palladium spot prices and thus PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors cut marginally their palladium holdings, marking the end of three consecutive weeks of moderate inflows.

ETF investors have expressed renewed buying interest for palladium since the start of Q4, suggesting that palladium prices are likely to move higher before triggering some profit-taking.

While the wave of ETF liquidation in the first nine months of the year slightly eased the physical tightness in the market by delivering new supply to the market, a resumption of ETF buying for palladium could tighten the market significantly.

Implications for PALL: Given the tight fundamental backdrop of the palladium market, the renewed surge in ETF buying since the start of Q4 has a strongly positive impact on palladium spot prices. This is therefore bullish for PALL.

Technical view (monthly)

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Palladium is trading at an all-time high, the strongest performer across the entire metals complex.

Although it is tempting to call for a peak, the technical picture does not show tangible signs of a peaking process.

The alignment of monthly moving averages is bullish, with the 20 MMA above its 50 MMA.

Palladium is showing a positive monthly MACD cross, another indication that the bull market is due to continue.

As long as palladium is in a "positive monthly MACD cross" mode, we are inclined to ride the bullish wave.

Implications for PALL: The long-term trend for palladium is clearly on the upside. While a peak will eventually occur (trees don't grow to the sky), we believe that there is more upside until palladium eventually reaches a peak. This is bullish for PALL.

Closing thoughts

PALL continues to move higher, approaching our Q4-19 target of $190 per share.

Given its tight fundamental backdrop, its light spec positioning, and the renewed buying interest among ETF investors, we believe that PALL should continue to move higher in the near term.

The long-term technical picture is clearly bullish and there are no tangible signs that a peak is in formation. As a result, we continue to approach PALL from the long side.

