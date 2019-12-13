Toll Brothers: Good Results, But Not A Buy

Toll Brothers (TOL) just reported its FQ4 results. This company is one of the largest homebuilders in the US and the only listed homebuilder almost exclusively focused on high-income customers. Hence, this stock has been on my radar for many years both as a tool to get exposure in high-income homes and as a way to track general homebuilding health. The just released fourth-quarter results were stronger than expected. The company benefited from much higher new orders and should be able to continue this performance if the economy is able to bottom. New orders are more than offsetting slower margins and should continue to be a tailwind going forward. The only negative thing I have to mention again is that I expect this stock to underperform my two favorite homebuilding stocks - NVR Inc. (NVR) and D.R. Horton (DHI).

New Orders & Outlook Are The Two Key Aspects Of FQ4

I always start by looking at (adjusted) EPS. This gives us a broad overview of how companies are performing before diving into the details. In case of homebuilders, however, I do not consider EPS to be that important. I care about beating expectations, but not so much about the year-on-year performance. This is often already priced in and pretty much the result of economic/housing trends that started almost one year ago. With that said, we are currently seeing that three out of the past four quarters showed negative EPS growth. This is the result of slower new orders in 2018 and has resulted in slow deliveries in 2019. In this case, EPS is down 32% to $1.41 compared to expectations of $1.29. This is the result of 7% lower sales to $2.29 billion and 1% fewer deliveries. According to my calculations, this brings the prices of an average home sold to roughly $857,000, underlining once again that we are dealing with a somewhat "unconventional" homebuilder.

Another result of a challenging sales environment last year is the gross margin decline. Fourth-quarter home sales gross margin came in at 18.8%. On an adjusted basis, this number comes in at 21.9% as both interest and inventory write-downs are excluded. The unadjusted number is down from 21.4% in the prior-year quarter.

SG&A costs rose to 9% of sales - up significantly from 7.6% in Q4 of 2018.

This is where the bad news stops. Even more important than margins is the flow of new orders. The housing market has recovered thanks to low interest rates that increased affordability in a late-cycle market that can be considered to be red-hot in some regions and income categories.

Building permits have risen to their highest level since the first half of 2007 after breaking out from a downtrend that started in Q1 of 2018. The past three months had an average year-on-year permits growth rate of roughly 10%. With regard to homebuilding orders in general, I am looking to see numbers close to that as this is pretty much what a well-established homebuilder in the US should be able to generate.

The good news is that Toll Brothers did not disappoint. Fourth-quarter contracts/orders were up 18% in units and 12% in dollars. This trend has been going in for a while as companies in high income segment have suffered more from lower prices than companies aimed to provide housing options for starters and lower-income families.

Nonetheless, 12% higher orders in dollars is good news and it certainly helps to make the case that Toll Brothers is one of the beneficiaries of the current housing rebound.

As a result of the ongoing housing shift, we are witnessing that Toll Brothers is changing as well. The company is strategically focusing on more affordable luxury communities. One-third of the company's communities offer a home with a base price of $500,000 or less. Toll Brothers believes it will receive a premium for these homes because of its brand and compares these options to a BMW 3 Series as this car is an example of affordable luxury. In other words, the company is increasing its market share but not abandoning its stance on luxury. Personally, I think this move makes sense, and I expect the company to expand on this. Luxury is a good market, but it is not where growth has been. I always talk about my favorite homebuilding stocks as these have been doing much better. NVR Inc. is a different story, but D.R. Horton was - and still is - able to benefit from rapidly increasing prices by focusing on low income and gaining rapid market share in that segment. With that said, look at how Toll Brothers performed compared to D.R. Horton and its homebuilding peers (displayed by homebuilding ETF (ITB)) in general.

The underperformance is significant when displaying the performance on a year-to-date basis. Note that this works on other time horizons as well.

Anyhow, the company is not in a bad shape as I said before. Management is perfectly able to benefit from a stronger market and is well positioned in a large housing segment. Going forward, the company further expects support from a strong housing market. Consumer confidence is still at historically elevated levels, housing supply continues to be a constraint and households are once again able to benefit from low rates (graph below).

As a result, Toll Brothers is expecting a 10% community count growth in 2020. In Q1 of 2020, between 1,650 and 1,850 deliveries are expected with an average price tag between $800,000 and $820,000. This is a decline from $863,000 in the prior-year quarter as a result of mix and the ongoing diversification as I already discussed.

The biggest risk is a further slowing economy, which will more than likely make it difficult to continue the housing recovery in 2020. The second biggest risk factor with regard to the performance of homebuilding stock prices in general is a rapid reflation trade backed by rising economic growth. It seems that the two risks I just mentioned are the complete opposite of each other. However, the risk of rapidly rising rates is not threatening the company's success. It is a factor that will cause underperformance of homebuilding stocks as investors will look for trades that thrive when rates are up. Homebuilding stocks are stocks that do well when rates are falling. Hence the strong performance since the start of the year. In Toll Brothers' case, a best-case scenario would be an economic recovery with rates hovering close to multi-year lows.

Takeaway

Toll Brothers is a good company. There is no doubt management is doing a great job operating in a high-income market. It also helps to see that new orders are rising rapidly again while 2020 expectations continue to be positive. Other than that, I am still not buying. I am sticking to the stocks I liked in the past as Toll Brothers is simply not able to generate alpha. Unfortunately, I do not expect this to change in first few months of 2020 as the best value continues to come from companies in lower income segments that have higher margins.

If you have been a long-term investor for many years, I do not think you should sell your shares. However, if you are looking to buy homebuilders, I think Toll Brothers is not the best place to be.

