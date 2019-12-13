Yext: Textbook Example For Misguided Investor Concerns - And A Corresponding Huge Opportunity

YEXT, Inc. (YEXT) shares have been hit hard after virtually all of the latest quarterly earnings reports. I believe that investors focus on the wrong elements of the financial information provided and as a result ignore the readily available information that not only puts the past, seemingly poor, numbers into context, but also reveals the prospects for excellent future numbers.

The Concerns

Here is what I believe are the main concerns by investors:

Shrinking gross margin in 3q19 (all references to quarters relate to current fiscal year quarters, reflecting YEXT’s fiscal year starts in February) Increasing Expenses and Operating Losses in 3q19 Reduction in revenue growth Insider selling of shares by YEXT management (frequently characterised as “excessive selling”)

Make no mistake: All of the above are hard facts – and on a stand-alone basis, items 1-3 (hereafter: the Financial Concerns) are bad news for any investor of any company (I’ll discuss below why I believe item 4 (hereafter: the Executive Selling Concern) is essentially irrelevant). But those investors looking beyond the surface of the Financial Concerns will not only see very good explanations for these movements in the numbers but will find in them the basis for excellent prospects.

The Financial Concerns

Let’s look at the concerns one by one: First, the 3q19 gross margin of 73.3% was below last year’s 3q gross margin of 74.7% and at the lower end of managements anticipated margin range of 73-77%. While higher/increasing margins are better than decreasing margins, management explained that margins will be lumpy due to the nature of YEXT’s business (all quotes from the 3q Conference Call):

(…) the quarter numbers while I look at them year-over-year [they] are somewhat subject to what we do in a particular quarter but the year-to-dates are going to stay in the mid-70s range as we described.

Strong hiring in the period plus some redundant office space hit current margins, but the year-to-date level was 74.2%, providing evidence that management’s long term goal is sustainable. So, most likely, the drop in gross margin is noise induced by the very nature of the business.

Second, operating expenses, and thus operating losses, increased:

Total OpEx increased from $66.7 million last year to $98.8 million this quarter. Primary drivers of this increase was overall growth in headcount, including the increase in our quota carrying sales reps, along with the new leases in New York, District of Columbia in London. (….) Non-GAAP net loss, excluding stock-based compensation increase from $10 million a year ago to $21.6 million this quarter.

So in essence, the losses are the result of increased expenditures into the sales organisation to start realising the market of potential of new markets – and in particular the market potential of the newly launched product YEXT Answers.

Management stated that it believes Answers would double YEXT’s TAM from USD 10 billion to USD 20 billion, and that feedback from some early adopting clients has been very encouraging. While I have no personal experience with corporate advertising in the B2C world, I can easily imagine how useful Answers can prove: It will allow companies (banks, fast food chains, car rentals etc. etc. etc.) to implement individualised search interfaces on their websites that will refer to company data only – instead of potentially showing competitor data, which will typically happen with an external search engine search.

So, I am convinced there is a pot of gold waiting for YEXT, but they surely need the staff to grab it. Of all explanations I can envisage for increasing expenditures, hiring sales people to seize an apparent opportunity is by far the best.

Third, there are concerns about revenue growth. YEXT's revenue growth decelerated two points quarter-over-quarter and the growth rate for 4q19 was a “modest” 24-27%.

While these are still impressive numbers, on a first glance it seems to be fair to state that growth companies shouldn’t show decelerating growth too early in their lives. However, here again there is an explanation of the recent slow-down that is pointing to potential re-acceleration: As mentioned above, YEXT increased its sales team significantly. And new sales reps need training on the products, processes etc., typically guided by existing sales reps, thereby reducing their client-facing time. Again, this is part of the investment. And then there is Answers, a new product, which sees a lot of client interest – interest that is slowing down client sales purchases because they contemplate even larger service bundles from YEXT.

Bottom-line is, that in my view we have the classic situation of a company investing into its future and investors just looking to the short-term effect on the numbers.

The Executive Selling Concern

One comment up-front: I don’t believe in any general predictive power of management stock selling (it is simply none of my business what management do with their stocks).

In the specific case of YEXT, I guess one just needs to take a look at the publicly available information to come to a similar conclusion. The following discussion takes Howard Lerman, YEXT CEO, as an example, but even without collecting detailed data on other C-level individuals (or “named executives”, see YEXT’s 2018 Proxy File for details) my expectation is that the results will broadly be the same.

During the month of November 2019, Lerman sold 120,000 shares (see company’s Form 4 disclosures). This is not a small number. It compares to a total of about 3.8 million shares still owned by him (directly and indirectly). This selling seems to upset many commenters here on SA – and I leave it to everyone to draw their own conclusion. But whatever you conclude, bear in mind that we simply don’t know any family / housing and what have you background of any of the Executives at YEXT.

Plus: According to the company’s 2018 Proxy File, Lerman’s total compensation for 2018 was USD 3.55 million. Of that total, USD 2.77 million, or 78%, relate to stock based compensation. What would you do if more than 3/4 of you compensation comes in as stock? You would probably set up some selling scheme (or, more formally, a Rule 10b5-1 Plan) to generate additional cash. And apparently that is what Lerman did. Again, whatever you conclude, bear in mind that we don’t know the terms of the selling scheme and how that compares to new shares streaming in as a result of the compensation package.

The Company Prospects

There are concerns and I tried to put them into some general financial reporting perspective. In terms of business prospects, it seems that investors also ignored that YEXT just signed the largest new enterprise client deal in the history of the company (with Subway). And they have a great new product that makes total sense (YEXT Answers, see discussion above). They are still a company growing Revenue at about 30% and management is expecting these growth rates to continue. So as many others here on SA have pointed out, YEXT is a company growing revenue at some 30% and trading at just north of 5 P/S which I believe to be outright cheap, in particular given the relatively comfortable cash cushion of about USD 250 million.

No Company without Risks

While I don’t share what seem to be the key market concerns, obviously there are risks with investing in YEXT. Executing a product roll-out and integrating a large number of sales reps come with a lot of operational risk – and will pay out only if the products find ongoing interest by clients.

In my opinion, in particular the (current and future) competitor potential for YEXT deserves particular attention and maybe a separate article.

Conclusion

I believe market concerns for YEXT based on recent quarter’s numbers are exaggerated. In my opinion, the company is in an excellent position for a long period of sustainable growth which would reward shareholders generously at current stock price levels. Accordingly, I opened a long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.