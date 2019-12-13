Finally Some Clarity, Let The Bulls Out: (Technically Speaking For December 9-13)

Johnson's victory in the UK and a signing of a phase 1 trade deal with China will have a positive impact on global economic activity.

International Economic Data

China/Japan

China

Japan

UK/EU

UK

UK GDP flat over the last three months

over the last three months Production down 0.7% in the last three months.

EU

Key Central Bank Actions

The ECB maintained its current interest rate policy and QE program. The opening statements to the press conference contained two key paragraphs (emphasis added):

In the light of the subdued inflation outlook, the Governing Council reiterated the need for monetary policy to remain highly accommodative for a prolonged period of time to support underlying inflation pressures and headline inflation developments over the medium term. We will, therefore, closely monitor inflation developments and the impact of the unfolding monetary policy measures on the economy. Our forward guidance will ensure that financial conditions adjust in accordance with changes to the inflation outlook.

This is the equivalent -- if somewhat less dramatic -- of a "whatever it takes" statement from the ECB that low inflation is clearly the main threat facing the EU. The ECB will continue to implement aggressive policy measures to combat it.

Here is the ECB's current assessment of the EU economy (emphasis added):

Let me now explain our assessment in greater detail, starting with the economic analysis. Euro area real GDP growth was confirmed at 0.2%, quarter on quarter, in the third quarter of 2019, unchanged from the previous quarter. The ongoing weakness of international trade in an environment of persistent global uncertainties continues to weigh on the euro area manufacturing sector and is dampening investment growth. At the same time, incoming economic data and survey information, while remaining weak overall, point to some stabilisation in the slowdown of economic growth in the euro area. The services and construction sectors remain resilient, despite some moderation in the latter half of 2019. Looking ahead, the euro area expansion will continue to be supported by favourable financing conditions, further employment gains in conjunction with rising wages, the mildly expansionary euro area fiscal stance and the ongoing – albeit somewhat slower – growth in global activity.

The EU economy has the same bifurcated growth structure as other countries: weak to moderately contracting manufacturing offset by positive service sector growth. Further compounding the problem for the EU is that the "Big Four" (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) are all still dealing with very high unemployment which is negatively skewing utilization.

Key US Data

The Fed kept rates on hold, describing the current state of the economy this way (emphasis added):

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in October indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12‑month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

From the Fed's dual mandate perspective, the economy is in a great place. Unemployment is low and inflation is a non-issue. As I noted in my weekly Turning Points Newsletter, the overall economy is also doing very. I'd expect interest rate policy to be on auto-pilot for the next few meetings, barring some random event.

The BLS also released the latest price data. Producer prices have been trending lower over the last six months:

It's normal for businesses to absorb a large amount of PPI increases to prevent driving customers away due to higher prices. Even then, however, CPI is still very much contained: total CPI is 2.1% and CPI ex-food and energy is 2.3%. The longer-term chart shows a great deal of consistency: Core prices (red) are moving very close to sideways.

Finally, on Friday, the Census Burea released the latest retail sales report (emphasis added):

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for November 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $528.0 billion, an increase of 0.2 percent (±0.4 percent)* from the previous month, and 3.3 percent (±0.7 percent) above November 2018. Total sales for the September 2019 through November 2019 period were up 3.5 percent (±0.5 percent) from the same period a year ago. The September 2019 to October 2019 percent change was revised from up 0.3 percent (±0.4 percent)* to up 0.4 percent (±0.1 percent).

Rather than use the monthly numbers, I use the 3, 6, and 12-month moving averages, which are below:

Data from the FRED system; author's calculations

Once again, the 3-month average has dipped into negative territory but the 6 and 12-month moving average are still at decent levels. Should we get a few more months of weak reports, we should become concerned, especially since this is the holiday season. But for now, this is one month of bad data.

US Conclusion: while this was a light week of data, the numbers that were released were positive. Inflation remains in check, which will keep the Fed on the sideline for now. The monthly miss in retail sales is a non-issue unless the trend continues for a few more months.

Markets Overview

Here I normally look at the weekly performance numbers and charts. However, I think it's far more important to look at two key events over the last 24 hours because, should they remain in force, they will have a profound impact on global economics.

Brexit has hung over the markets since 2016. There has been an endless and maddening back and forth between multiple UK governments and the EU about this issue. The date of formal Brexit has moved a few times and there was even talk of a "hard Brexit," where the UK would simply be in the EU one day and outside it the next. This situation has hung over UK business decision-making since 2016, although the negative side effects have become more pronounced over the last 12-24 months, which is seen in the Markit Economics PMI numbers. Businesses have put off all but absolutely essential business investment due to the lack of policy clarity.

That situation is no more. Boris Johnson's party won in a landslide and is poised to take the UK out of the EU (emphasis added):

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party won a commanding majority in the British Parliament, a striking victory that redraws the lines in British politics and paves the way for the country’s exit from the European Union early next year. The Conservatives were projected to win 364 seats in the House of Commons, versus 203 for the Labour Party, according to the BBC, with almost all of Parliament’s seats decided. That would give the Conservatives about a 75-seat majority, their largest since that amassed by Margaret Thatcher in 1987.

Regardless of your opinion on the idea of Brexit (which I was and remain firmly against), we now know what will happen. The UK will leave the EU. Details will have to be worked out, but that is less important than the fact the UK business now has policy certainty. As I wrote earlier this week, this may cause a few quarters of UK economic catch-up:

2-3 years of activity have been put on hold. Once we get clarity, it's possible we'll see a few quarters of higher-than-normal growth as businesses spend to catch-up.

While the negative effects of Brexit have been more or less localized to the EU region, the UK-China trade war has spilled over into global manufacturing. Currently, manufacturing PMIs are mostly below the 50 level that separates expansion and contraction. That, too, may be partially over as well (emphasis added):

President Trump on Thursday approved a proposed U.S.-China trade deal, raising hopes for a possible truce in a 21-month commercial conflict that roiled financial markets, disrupted corporate supply chains and cost taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. At a White House meeting with his top trade advisers, the president signed off on a swap of U.S. tariff reductions in return for China spending $50 billion on U.S. farm goods, tightening its intellectual property protections and opening its financial services markets, according to Michael Pillsbury, a China expert at the Hudson Institute, who says the president briefed him on the deal Thursday.

While this is only a phase 1 of the deal, it's still very important because, at minimum, it means lower economic stress. The fact that the parties have agreed to a phase one agreement also means further agreements are more likely.

In the last 24 hours, it looks like two key conflicts that led to the international slowdown in manufacturing have been resolved. It's difficult to understate the financial importance of these events. The pall that has hung over the markets due to the "what is going to happen next with Brexit and trade" is lifting.

Assuming things play out as they're being reported, I'd expect the bulls to start running in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.