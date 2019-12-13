IPO Update: Zhongchao Aims For $15 Million U.S. IPO

'Risk-on' investors may have a case for purchasing at the IPO price.

However, given the poor performance of Chinese firm IPOs on U.S. markets over the past two years, my bias is Neutral for the IPO.

ZCMD is growing and producing profits; the company is operating in an industry with favorable future growth trends.

The firm provides online and offline education to medical professionals in China.

Zhongchao has filed proposed terms for its small U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Zhongchao (ZCMD) has filed to raise $15 million from an IPO of its Class A shares, per an amended F-1 registration statement.

The company provides offline and online professional medical education to healthcare practitioners in China.

ZCMD is a growing and profitable company and the IPO appears fairly priced. Due to disappointing Chinese IPOs over the past two years, my bias is Neutral, but the firm is definitely one to watch on the open market.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Zhongchao was founded in 2012 as Zhongchao Medical Consulting (Shanghai) to provide online and on-site medical education services in China, under the brand MDMOOC.

Management is headed by Founder, President, and CEO Weiguang Yang, who was previously general manager at Medwork.

The firm’s MDMOOC platform currently has about 1,429 education and training programs, about 95% of which are self-developed by the Zhongchao’s research and development team.

The firm provides interactive programs through Practice Improvement [PI], Community of Practice Share [COPS], Continuing Professional Development [CPD], Continuing Medical Education [CME], and Continuing Professional Development [CPD] courses.

The firm’s operating subsidiaries include Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai), Shanghai Maidemu Cultural Communication, Shanghai Maidemu, Horgos Zhongchao Medical Technology, Shanghai Zhongxun Medical Technology, and Horgos Zhongchao Zhongxing Medical Technology.

Customer Acquisition

The firm employs 11 sales and marketing personnel and plans to generate awareness through online and offline advertising, promotions, media coverage and word-of-mouth support.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending downward, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 18.7% 2018 17.6% 2017 27.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was stable at 1.3x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 1.3 2018 1.3

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer has been uneven but at its lowest point in the last three reporting periods, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $139,752 -22.9% 2018 $181,209 29.2% 2017 $140,233

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global medical education market was valued at nearly $31 billion in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% between 2019 and 2027.

The main factors driving forecast market growth include the growing number of medical schools and increase in cost of medical education.

Data from the World Directory of Medical Schools shows that around one-third of medical schools are located in one of the five countries, namely India, the U.S., China, Brazil, and Pakistan.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow due to a rapidly growing number of medical schools being built to satisfy more medical students in India and China.

Financial Performance

ZCMD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing top-line revenue at an accelerating rate

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating profit and operating margin

Variable cash flow from operations, negative in the most recent period

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 6,987,623 33.6% 2018 $ 12,865,870 31.1% 2017 $ 9,816,312 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 4,750,346 35.9% 2018 $ 8,409,517 43.8% 2017 $ 5,846,244 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 67.98% 2018 65.36% 2017 59.56% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,260,268 18.0% 2018 $ 3,274,647 25.5% 2017 $ 1,048,625 10.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,708,888 2018 $ 3,001,489 2017 $ 1,494,928 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ (1,290,429) 2018 $ 1,312,647 2017 $ (537,654)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $6.6 million in cash and $2.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($3.3 million).

IPO Details

ZCMD intends to sell 3.5 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $4.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The company is also offering for sale an “HF Warrant” to HF Capital concurrent with the IPO.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B holders will be entitled to 15 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $77.5 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 17.85%.

Per the firm’s recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

30% for development of the online course content; 20% for platform technology upgrade and system integration; 50% for business expansion, i.e., to expand our existing locations to develop new customers by hiring more qualified personnel, and marketing effort.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary

ZCMD is seeking U.S. public investment capital for its business expansion efforts.

The firm’s financials show a company that is still small, profitable and growing at an impressive rate.

Sales and marketing expenses have been uneven and the sales & marketing efficiency rate has been stable as revenues have increased.

The market opportunity for providing medical education in China is large and growing, especially as China continues to grapple with an aging population growth in the coming decades, so the firm has very positive industry growth trends in its favor.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

As to valuation, it is difficult to determine a young company’s future growth and earnings prospects with any certainty, so the fully valued DCF calculation is really only a single reference point.

The ZCMD IPO is a potentially interesting opportunity for a ‘risk-on’ investor. Although Chinese firms have almost uniformly disappointed U.S. investors over the past two years, ZCMDis a growing, profitable company in a large and growing industry within China.

Although my caution leads me to stay on the sidelines, I can certainly see why a more aggressive investor may wish to acquire this potential growth stock at the IPO price.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.