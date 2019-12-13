IDEXX Laboratories: Solid Results Still Not Caught Up To Stratospheric Valuation

Still Firing On All Cylinders

Since I last covered IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) in August, shares have declined by about 10% while the S&P 500 has risen 8%. IDEXX reported a good quarter on Halloween, but nonetheless, the share price remains far ahead of the fundamentals. For this reason, I reiterate my neutral rating and believe the stock could continue to see multiple compression in spite of improving fundamentals. Valuation matters and IDEXX is not at an appealing valuation.

While investment strategies are unique to each investor, long-term investors must consider first the qualitative factors by asking the simple question of whether this is a good business or not. The second question is whether that good business can be purchased at a good price. I will expand upon my points as to why I believe IDEXX is a good business and worth following but trading at an unattractive price.

When investing for the long term, both components are necessary for an investor to outperform and sleep well at night. Long-term returns are often skewed towards the biggest winners propping up most returns.

For IDEXX to be a big winner moving forward, it must do exceedingly better than what is expected. Wall Street expects revenue growth to remain in the high single digits for the next several years. Betting on IDEXX has a very poor risk to reward profile.

Take this setup, if IDEXX grows revenues by 8% over the next 5 years, it would have to expand its cash flow margin from about 20% to 30% in order for there to be any reasonable upside. The multiple must compress, even at 30x cash flow in five years, the stock would trade about 50% higher. This scenario is borderline unrealistic, and even in this scenario, only an annualized return of about 8.5% seems likely. If the past returns of the S&P 500 are anything like in the future, it makes more sense to avoid the single stock risk associated with IDEXX.

Qualitative

The healthcare sector is attractive because of the significant barriers to entry new challengers face. Healthcare trends converging on best practices can aid the creation of moats, filtering out inferior practice and allowing the winner capital to reinvest in research and development.

I highlighted Ron Baron's positive outlook on IDEXX in my previous article, and he cites IDEXX's moat and margin expansion as the cornerstones of the bullish thesis. While I agree with Mr. Baron, the market has it figured out and has priced in that growth well into the future.

IDEXX is indeed the business it claims to be. Using cash flow as opposed to earnings, IDEXX's ROIC tops 35%, evidence that the company indeed does have a strong moat and pricing power, not uncommon in the medical technology space. IDEXX is miles ahead of the competitors, but it still leaves room for error in the markets.

The lion's share of IDEXX's revenue comes from the companion animals group or CAG. IDEXX has formed a strong ecosystem existing of both reoccurring and non-reoccurring revenue. IDEXX can provide veterinarians with end to end pet diagnostic solutions. Certain instruments are a one-time purchase, while IDEXX receives reoccurring revenue for certain consumables required in the diagnostic process.

IDEXX is one of the few beneficiaries of the humanization of pets. Pet products are largely commoditized while diagnostic equipment requires complex processes to engineer and manufacture.

All of these factors combine to give IDEXX monopolistic characteristics that make it a quality business to own net of valuation.

Recent Performance

The medtech sector as a whole remains incredibly expensive on a free cash flow basis. IDEXX is slightly more expensive than peers like Illumina (ILMN), Align (ALGN), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG).

Looking at the above chart, Align's free cash flow multiple has significantly diverged from IDEXX and the other peers. I believe part of that is because Align's moat might not be as strong as previously thought, but the risk is IDEXX receives a similar repricing. Monopolistic characteristics give medical technology players a safer stream of cash flow and investors should certainly discount these names less. But, a free cash flow yield of 1.3% is abysmal. Even if growth picks up, it doesn't make much sense paying such a premium when the 10-year treasury yields about 1.9%. Despite being a quality business, there's little to suggest a significant upside scenario but easy to justify a valuation-based decline.

Continue To Watch

IDEXX's organic growth remains impressive given broader fears of slowing economic growth. Medical technology companies are largely defensive in nature, regardless of the macro picture, and healthcare costs are necessary expenditures.

Zoetis (ZTS) is a direct competitor of IDEXX and is likely the better buy at the moment. Zoetis' business is more diversified by revenue. IDEXX has smaller livestock and water testing businesses but majority comes from the CAG. In contrast, Zoetis' revenue is much closer to a 50/50 split between companion animals and livestock. Though, the true split varies heavily depending on the country.

International markets are an opportunity for both businesses going forward, as the humanization of pets continues throughout the developed world. While not an explosive growth trend, it should enable pet healthcare businesses to find growth for years to come. There is plenty of room for both competitors to compete in the pet market, as both businesses have proprietary technology that is difficult for new entrants to replicate.

Conclusion

IDEXX is a quality medical technology company with ample resources to defend its moat by investing in the next generation of pet diagnostic equipment. However, valuation is crucial to generating market-beating returns over the long run. For that reason, it makes little sense to enter IDEXX at these levels. Betting against a business as strong as IDEXX is a fool's errand, but those looking to add exposure to the healthcare sector should wait for a better entry point. Every ounce of growth for the next five years is priced into the stock. Long-term investors are most likely best off staying on the sidelines for now.

