Agricultural Commodities In The Aftermath Of The Final WASDE Report Of 2019

On Tuesday, December 10, at noon EST, the US Department of Agriculture released its final World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for 2019. The 2019 crop year ended weeks ago, so the December report is a final tally for the year of production, inventories, and demand and export trends.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trade war between the US and China trumped the USDA data throughout 2019. No significant weather event in the US or around the world caused any problems with crops, so there were sufficient agricultural products to feed the world.

Each quarter, the global population grows by between 15 and 20 million people. Since last year at this time, there are 60 to 80 million more mouths to feed on our planet. Production must keep pace with the ever-growing demand side of the fundamental equation for agricultural commodities. The next time that Mother Nature does not cooperate, and floods or drought destroy crops in the leading production areas, we could see prices soar. Drought conditions in the US in 2012 sent the prices of soybeans and corn to record higher, and the price of wheat moved to a lofty level. As we look forward to the 2020 crop year, population growth means that there are more than another half-billion people on the earth.

The trade war with China was the most significant factor for the agricultural commodities sector in 2019. On Friday, December 13, the announcement of a "phase one" deal between the US and China was bullish for the prices of agricultural products. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the products in the monthly WASDE report.

I reached out to my friend, Sal Gilberte, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products, for his take on the final WASDE report of 2019. Sal told me:

The December WASDE report traditionally provides little excitement, and this year's report was no exception. However, the numbers do show a continuing pattern of declining global corn stocks, due to three consecutive years now of global corn consumption that has exceeded global corn production. As such, global corn inventories have fallen just under twelve percent in three years. The question for investors and traders is when will shrinking supplies be reflected in corn prices? Corn prices have spent the better part of the last five years treading water near their cost of production, but three years of diminishing supply might finally catch up with markets in 2020. Time will tell.

When it comes to agricultural commodity prices in 2020, trade issues will continue to have a significant impact on the path of least resistance of prices. However, Mother Nature and her weather conditions will dictate if supplies are sufficient to meet the global demand.

The USDA told the soybean market:

Total U.S. oilseed production for 2019/20 is forecast at 107.6 million tons, down slightly due to a decrease for cottonseed. Soybean supply and use projections for 2019/20 are unchanged from last month. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2019/20 is forecast at $8.85 per bushel, down 15 cents. The soybean meal price forecast is reduced $15.00 to $310.00 per short ton. The soybean oil price forecast is unchanged at 31.0 cents per pound. Global 2019/20 oilseed production is forecast up 3.3 million tons to 574.6 million, with greater soybean, sunflowerseed, and peanut production partly offset with lower rapeseed and cottonseed forecasts. China's soybean production is projected up 1.0 million tons to 18.1 million reflecting higher area and yield reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. Sunflowerseed production is forecast higher for Russia and Ukraine. Sunflower yields for both Ukraine and Russia established new record highs based on a continuing strong upward yield trend, seasonably cool temperatures, and timely mid-summer rainfall. Other changes include increased peanut production for India, lower rapeseed production for Canada, higher cottonseed production for Brazil, and lower cottonseed production for Pakistan. Source: USDA

US production fell a bit, and global production rose.

As the daily chart of January soybean futures highlights, the price fell a touch after the December WASDE report but rose after the trade deal. The nearby futures contract was around the $9.07 per bushel level on December 13.

When it comes to corn, the USDA said:

This month's 2019/20 U.S. corn supply and use outlook is unchanged from last month. The projected season-average farm price is unchanged at $3.85 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2019/20 is forecast 6.8 million tons higher to 1,401.7 million. The 2019/20 foreign coarse grain outlook is for larger production, increased consumption, and higher stocks relative to last month. Foreign corn production is forecast higher with increases for China and Bolivia more than offsetting a reduction for Canada. China's corn production is raised, reflecting increases to both area and yield, based on the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Canada's corn production is lowered, as an increase in harvested area is more than offset by a reduction in yield. Corn exports are lowered for Canada, Laos, and Mexico. Foreign corn ending stocks are raised from last month, largely reflecting increases for China, Bolivia, and Taiwan that more than offset declines for Canada, Colombia, and Paraguay. Global corn stocks, at 300.6 million tons, are up 4.6 million from last month. Source: USDA

Corn inventories moved higher, but as Sal Gilberte pointed out, the USDA consumption of corn continued to rose in the details of the report.

The chart of March corn future illustrates that the price fell towards the $3.70 per bushel level in the aftermath of the release of the latest WASDE report. It then rose to $3.80 after the "phase one" trade deal.

Wheat feeds the world and is steady after the report

The USDA's report was a mixed bag for the wheat market:

The outlook for 2019/20 U.S. wheat is for decreased supplies, higher exports, and lower ending stocks. Wheat imports are lowered 15 million bushels to 105 million on a slower than expected pace to date; Hard Red Spring (HRS) is down 5 million bushels and Durum is lowered 10 million. If realized, these would be the lowest imports in nine years. U.S. wheat exports are raised 25 million bushels to 975 million on a strong pace to date, more competitive prices, and reduced supplies from several major competitors. Hard Red Winter and Durum exports are each raised 10 million bushels, and HRS is raised 5 million. With reduced supplies and higher use, 2019/20 ending stocks are cut 40 million bushels to 974 million, the lowest in 5 years. Despite the tightening stocks, the season-average farm price is lowered $0.05 per bushel to $4.55 based on NASS prices to date and expectations of cash and futures prices for the remainder of the market year. The global outlook for wheat this month is for several mostly offsetting production changes, slightly lower global use and trade, and increased ending stocks. The Argentina and Australia wheat crops are cut 1.0 million tons and 1.1 million tons, respectively, both on continued drought conditions. The Argentina crop is now pegged at 19.0 million tons and Australia's crop is estimated to be 16.1 million tons. This is Australia's smallest crop since 2007/08. Canada's crop is cut 0.7 million tons to 32.4 million on updated government data. Partly offsetting is a 1.6-million-ton production increase for China to 133.6 million on updated National Bureau of Statistics data. The EU and Russia crops are each raised 0.5 million tons reflecting updated harvest data. Projected 2019/20 global exports are reduced 0.9 million tons as reductions for Argentina, Australia, and Canada are partly offset by increases for Russia and the U.S. The U.S. has become more price competitive in some international markets, and increased sales are expected to continue in the second half of the market year from reduced competition. With global use down 1.4 million tons, world ending stocks are raised 1.2 million tons to a record 289.5 million tons. China's 2019/20 ending stocks are raised 1.8 million tons to 147.5 million and account for 51 percent of the global total. Source: USDA

US exports rose leading to lower ending stocks. However, global inventories rose because of a decline in consumption.

As the chart shows, CBOT wheat futures drifted lower following the release of the December WASDE report. However, the price put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on December 12 and moved higher last Friday on the prospects for a trade agreement. The March KCBT-CBOT wheat spread was trading at an 89 cents premium for the CBOT soft red winter wheat on December 13, as the spread remains far from its long-term norm at a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT over CBOT wheat futures.

Cotton futures climb

Cotton is an agricultural commodity that remains in the crosshairs of the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The USDA told the cotton futures market:

This month's outlook for U.S. cotton in 2019/20 includes lower production and ending stocks compared with last month. Production is lowered 611,000 bales mainly due to a 500,000-bale decline in Texas. Domestic mill use and exports are unchanged. Ending stocks are 600,000 bales lower this month, at 5.5 million. Upland cotton's season-average farm price is also unchanged at 61 cents per pound. The global 2019/20 cotton forecasts include lower beginning stocks and production, largely offset by lower consumption. A nearly 900,000-bale decline this month in beginning stocks is led by a 700,000-bale reduction in India, following a report by India's Cotton Advisory Board that lowered India's 2018/19 cotton crop by a similar amount. World cotton production in 2019/20 is projected at 121.1 million bales, down 830,000 from November, and 3.0 million higher than in 2018/19. Production changes for 2019/20 this month other than the United States include decreases of 800,000 bales for Pakistan, 500,000 for India, and smaller declines for Australia, Turkey, and Chad. Partly offsetting are a 900,000-bale increase in Brazil's projected crop, a 500,000-bale increase for Uzbekistan, and several smaller gains. A 1.2-million-bale decline this month in projected world consumption is led by a 1.0-million-bale reduction for China, due in part to lower textile exports. The consumption forecasts for Vietnam and Pakistan were also reduced, offsetting a small increase for Uzbekistan. Global 2019/20 ending stocks are nearly 500,000 bales lower this month. At 80.3 million bales, total ending stocks are only projected about 600,000 bales higher than in 2018/19, but stocks outside of China are expected to rise 3.1 million bales from the year before. Source: USDA

US production and ending stocks fell, but global inventories edged higher in the cotton market.

As the daily chart of March ICE cotton futures shows, the price of the fiber edged higher to 67.80 cents per pound level on December 13. Cotton broke through the top end of its recent trading range. Cotton is an agricultural commodity that had been highly sensitive to the trade war between the US and China.

Cattle and hog futures yawn in the aftermath of WASDE but a trade deal ignites prices

Before the final WASDE report of 2019, live cattle futures prices had been rising steadily since early September. Meanwhile, lean hog futures had been making lower highs and lower lows.

The USDA told the beef and pork markets:

The forecast for 2019 total red meat and poultry production is raised from last month on the current pace of beef, pork, and broiler production. For 2020, the total red meat and poultry forecast is increased from last month as higher broiler production more than offsets a lower beef production forecast. Beef production is reduced on slightly slower pace of both fed and nonfed cattle slaughter in the first half of the year. The pork and turkey production forecasts are unchanged. USDA will publish the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on December 23 which will provide an indication of producer farrowing plans for first-half 2020. Beef imports for 2019 and 2020 are raised from last month on trade data to date and expectations that demand for processing-grade beef will remain strong. Exports for 2020 are lowered to reflect a slightly weaker pace of sales; the forecast for 2020 is unchanged. Pork export forecasts for 2019 and 2020 are lowered to reflect slower-than-previously expected growth in exports to several markets although the recent trade agreement with Japan is expected to mitigate the decline in total exports. The cattle price forecast is raised for fourth-quarter 2019 based on recent data and the strength is expected to carry into 2020. The 2019 and 2020 hog price forecasts are reduced on current price weakness. Source: USDA

The WASDE report validated the recent price trends in cattle and hog futures markets as the USDA raised its price forecast in beef and lowered it in pork. The trade deal lit a bullish fuse under both markets.

February live cattle futures rallied to above the $1.2750 per pound level on December 13.

Lean hog futures in February did not move much following the USDA report and were trading around 67.55 cents per pound on December 11. The trade deal with China sent prices to a high of 71.55 cents on December 13 before it declined to just below 70 cents per pound.

The price trend in hogs had been a case study of how protectionist policies can influence prices. A pork shortage in China has done nothing to lift the price of US hogs as the trade war stood in front of any significant exports and demand. The USDA will publish its "Quarterly Hogs And Pigs Report" on December 23 could provide more guidance for the pork market and hog futures going into 2020 as the trade war could be the most significant factor for the coming year.

The December WASDE report contained no surprises, and prices greeted its release with little more than a yawn. The trade deal was bullish. The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund edged a bit higher in the aftermath of the WASDE report. The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

DBA has net assets of $358.91 million, trades an average of 272,728 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

DBA moved from $16.33 per share on December 9, the day before the release of the report to the $16.56 per share level on December 13. The rise in DBA was more a function of developments on trade between the US and China than the final USDA WASDE report of this year.

Each year is a new adventure in agricultural products. While the ongoing trade war is likely to continue to influence prices, the weather conditions and ever-rising level of demand as a function of the population growth always has the potential for explosive price action in 2020 and beyond. Mother Nature is the most significant factor when it comes to the agricultural commodities that feed the world.

