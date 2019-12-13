Tivity Health Needs To Be More Than The Sum Of Its Parts

Tivity Health (TVTY) has bounced after a long plunge. A little over a year ago, shares dropped 32% in a single session when the company announced its intent to acquire Nutrisystem in a deal that was valued (at the time) at $1.3 billion. The declines continued, with TVTY touching a three-year low in October, but the stock has rebounded some 34% in recent volatile trading.

TVTY's moves over the past year do make some sense. I thought the initial sell-off went too far, but I was long Nutrisystem stock at the time of the deal and that business has performed far worse than I (or anyone else) expected. The bounce from the lows too has a logic behind it: TVTY was awfully cheap at $15 and Q3 results and commentary look positive for the legacy business. Volatile trading for most of this year can be explained by still-heavy leverage and the lack of any real comparable on the public markets.

Back at $20, valuation looks reasonable, though investors can rationally disagree on that front. The legacy healthcare business is in good shape; Nutrisystem is not. And so it looks like the proverbial tiebreaker here might be whether the qualitative logic for the acquisition holds up, with it abundantly clear that the quantitative assumptions backing the deal have failed. The good news for TVTY is that there's some early reason for optimism on that front. The bad news is that there's still a lot of work left to do as Tivity tries to create programs that have rarely, if ever, been tried before.

The Healthcare Business Continues On Trend

As has been the case since the Nutrisystem acquisition closed in February, last month's Q3 release was a good news/bad news report. For the legacy business, performance remains solid. Healthcare segment revenue increased 5.6% year-over-year, a nice acceleration from a 4% rise in the first half. Per figures from the 10-Q, SilverSneakers revenue rose 2.2% despite the headwind from a loss of individual lives at key customer UnitedHealth (UNH). Prime Fitness, which offers flexible gym memberships paid for by health plans or employers, saw revenue increase an impressive 20%, with that growth too an acceleration from ~17% in the first half.

There's room for optimism looking forward as well. According to the Q3 conference call, SilverSneakers added another 200,000 lives toward the tail end of "selling season" in the quarter. 2020 guidance, at the midpoint, implies 6.3% growth in that metric between year-end 2019 and 2020. Group lives at UnitedHealth should be retained through 2022, longer than expected, and they contribute roughly $40 million a year in revenue.

An intriguing pilot with Walmart (WMT) launched in Georgia, with Tivity a key part of that retailing giant's first-ever Walmart Health Center. The project isn't material to Tivity's results yet, but a Walmart executive told Forbes in September that the effort is part of a "serious" strategy. Tivity already offers Prime Fitness to Walmart associates, is piloting a program to help treat diabetes among employees (per the Q2 call), and Nutrisystem's retail division has had a long relationship with Walmart as well. Every additional partnership seems like only good news.

All told, Q3 reports look solid for the legacy business. But that's not really anything new. SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness both have done well since CEO Donato Tramuto took over what was then called Healthways back in 2015. The so-called 'A-B-C-D' strategy has been effective in delivering more members and better engagement. And shares, before the Nutrisystem acquisition, had roughly quadrupled from early 2016 lows.

Another Tough Quarter for Nutrisystem

But the Nutrisystem acquisition, or at least the price paid, increasingly looks like a disastrous step. The business continues to struggle. Guidance for sequential growth was missed in Q2, and the numbers in Q3 are alarming. Revenue declined nearly 10% against standalone figures the year before. Adjusted EBITDA declined 34%, and 42% excluding help from cost synergies quantified in the Q3 release.

It's not as if the comparison was tough: Nutrisystem's Adjusted EBITDA declined 3.4% year-over-year in Q3 2018. In fact, 2018 on the whole was disappointing, with profits falling after the company got off to a difficult start to the year. Yet full-year guidance for the segment, including ~$9 million in losses recognized before the merger closed in March, suggests a roughly 30% decline in Adjusted EBITDA in 2019 before cost synergy benefits. Q4 revenue is expected down high single digits; guidance appears to imply at least a 35% decline in profits.

This is a business heading in the wrong direction, which is problematic for two reasons. First, Nutrisystem's model tends be self-reinforcing on the way up and the way down. "Reactivation revenue", which comes from customers who have ended their initial stay on the program, tends to trail user growth. It's already had decelerated at the time of the acquisition, from 27% in 2017 to 20% in 2018 (both per Nutrisystem 10-K filings). Tivity no longer breaks out the metric in filings, but according to conference calls the figure increased 8% in Q2 and just 2% in Q3.

That deceleration likely turns to a negative reversal in 2020. That impacts not only the revenue outlook, but margins, as reactivated customers are easier and cheaper to acquire. (To be fair, Nutrisystem often offers those customers higher discounts as a result, per past commentary, but incremental sales for this model are valuable.)

Second, I'm not sure Tivity has a real answer to turn the business around. Segment chief Dawn Zier said on the Q3 call that Nutrisystem's 2020 program was "the most innovative since 2014". The South Beach Diet brand has "exciting news" on the way. That aside, Zier talked up a new adtech platform, more efficient digital marketing, and new creative messaging in potentially new channels.

All of those efforts, which are supposed to "optimize" the business, sound much more like normal operations than transformative changes. Nutrisystem has chalked up recent weakness to marketing errors, in particular — notably an overreliance on cable news in early 2018 — and there's likely some room for improvement there. But with revenue declining and margins compressing, the initiatives don't sound like enough. Indeed, Zier left the company last week, which apparently prompted a 10%-plus decline in TVTY shares.

(As an aside, I see that decline as somewhat odd, and there are early signs that the gap down might be filled. Zier's departure shouldn't have been much of a surprise; it might signal an even more difficult Q4, but the outlook here already was grim. Meanwhile, Zier did an excellent job at Nutrisystem in her first few years, but it's been clear going back to 2017 that, for whatever reason, she couldn't find the levers to pull to drive any real turnaround.)

It's simply very tough to be bullish on Nutrisystem right now. Again, we've seen this pattern before; once Nutrisystem's results head in one direction, they tend to keep going. That was a positive from 2014 through 2017. But the company has a tough path simply to stabilize the business, given the headwind from likely lower reactivation revenue.

SOTP Valuation

Even accounting for the reduced value of its stock by the time the deal closed, Tivity paid roughly $1.2 billion net of cash for Nutrisystem. That unquestionably was a terrible price: roughly 16.4x the midpoint of standalone 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance. I'd argue at this point Nutrisystem probably would be worth in the range of $450 million, or a low 6x multiple to this year's EBITDA outlook.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Tivity Health has lost about $750 million in market capitalization since the deal was announced. And if that Nutrisystem estimate is correct, the legacy business trades at roughly 11x this year's EBITDA guidance: a multiple quite similar to where TVTY was valued before the Nutrisystem deal.

Here, too, reasonable investors can argue the specific numbers. But it's clear that the 50% decline in TVTY shares from pre-acquisition levels has been driven primarily by the acquisition itself. As a result, looking solely from a fundamental sum of the parts perspective, I'm loath to grant much of a case that TVTY is undervalued. Enterprise value is right at $2 billion; something like $1.5 billion for the healthcare business and $500 million for Nutrisystem seems reasonably appropriate.

(To be fair, that might be conservative: Tivity had a market cap around $1.7 billion before announcing the acquisition, and it's performed well since. As I wrote earlier this year, however, I wasn't terribly interested in the stock at that pre-acquisition price.)

Sum Greater Than the Parts

But it's important to remember that the deal itself wasn't made purely on a fundamental basis. There was a significant strategic aspect to the tie-up. The combination of SilverSneakers and Prime Fitness plus Nutrisystem aimed to give Tivity an entire package to offer insurers, in terms of both preventative health and managing sick and recovering customers. Even granting that the price was too high (and it was), that logic still holds. And what makes TVTY interesting back at $20 is that there are some signs, particularly in Q3, that Tivity is moving toward executing on the strategy behind the purchase of Nutrisystem.

Toward that end, there was an interesting exchange in the third quarter Q&A. Jefferies analyst Dave Styblo asked about pricing pressure from network fitness centers looking for higher reimbursements from Tivity Health. As part of a long response, Tramuto framed an enormously important aspect of the investment case here:

And you asked a question, can you pass that [ie, those higher network reimbursements] on to health plans. I believe we can, as long as we can start to demonstrate that what we're passed on to them is not coming out of their profit bucket. That what we're passing on to them is coming out of their medical loss ratio bucket that we're really able to demonstrate reduction in hospital visits, improve the number of healthy days, reduce the number of unhealthy days.

Tramuto is referencing just a small aspect of the healthcare business — but the quote really gets to the heart of the business model here and the logic for the tie-up. If SilverSneakers and Prime and Nutrisystem are just "nice to have's" for end customers, then I'm not sure TVTY is all that attractive here. Tivity will provide benefits that some customers will like, but insurers will push back on the costs of those benefits. And in some cases, a customer like UnitedHealth will walk away, as Cigna (CI), then the company's largest customer, did in 2011.

But the goal here, particularly with the combination of Nutrisystem with the fitness programs, is for Tivity to drive improved outcomes, not just be a minor selling point for a Medicare Advantage plan or a group offering. Nutrisystem can deliver food to recovering patients, lowering expensive hospital stays and allowing those patients to recuperate at home, which may be more beneficial to recovery. SilverSneakers programs get seniors out of the house, limiting loneliness which, as Tramuto has noted multiple times in recent quarters, itself appears to be a negative determinant for health.

As the CEO put it, the goal is to make insurers see Tivity as actually lowering overall costs, not as an incremental cost that essentially is a marketing/customer acquisition expense. If that happens, Tivity has real pricing power. It has real staying power. And it has minimal competition. though UNH's Optum unit has rolled out its own version of SilverSneakers.

Will Tivity be able to convince those insurers? It's honestly hard to know at this point. Tivity has noted some revenue synergy-focused initiatives like the Walmart diabetes pilot. But the company hasn't yet released detailed plans on cross-selling Nutrisystem and its fitness initiatives. And it has its work cut out for it.

The healthcare industry is notoriously resistant to change. I'm not sure (and this admittedly is purely a 'feel' argument) Nutrisystem is the right brand for a company claiming to make patients healthier, even though Nutrisystem has amassed quite a bit of clinical data supporting its products.

But the efforts to both tie the two businesses together look like the bull/bear hinge at this point. TVTY might be a bit too cheap at $20. But at 8.5x EV/EBITDA and just under 10x earnings (pro forma for the pre-merger Nutrisystem losses), it's not a screaming buy fundamentally. The balance sheet still is leveraged at over 4x EBITDA. Tivity Health likely will generate solid free cash flow to drive its deleveraging, but consolidated growth is going to be minimal at best if Nutrisystem can't be stabilized.

If the sum is greater than the parts, however, the case looks much stronger. Nutrisystem develops new revenue streams at what likely are attractive incremental margins. The fitness businesses cement their market status, and then benefit from the tailwind of the 10,000 Americans turning age 65 every day. Even if Nutrisystem's consumer business doesn't recover, Tivity's EBITDA still grows, and deleveraging can have a 'virtuous circle' effect on free cash flow and the share price.

I'm not quite compelled to take that bet. It still requires more flexibility from health plan customers than I'd expect and better execution from Nutrisystem than I'm willing to project. But it nonetheless is an intriguing case, particularly since the financial leverage here can drive real upside in a blue-sky scenario. From a broad standpoint, Tivity overpaid for Nutrisystem — but that's now fully baked into the TVTY stock price. The chance of the deal still working, valuation aside, is not — and that's where the upside here can come from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.