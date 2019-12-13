Southwestern Energy: A Misunderstood Natural Gas Producer

The devil is in the details, and for those who can parse through the macroeconomic bigger picture, and then find the best-positioned companies through bottom's up research, the opportunity is tremendous.

However, the carnage masks a huge transition in the industry that very few understand today.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

"Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." - Sir John Templeton

"Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

Investing in the energy sector has been a brutal endeavor, really ever since 2014, and this has been even more difficult because of the underlying transitions within major portions of the energy sector.

U.S. shale oil has become the marginal producer on a global scale for oil, even though its cost structure sits only at the middle of the pack, a flaw that will eventually be exposed, and U.S. shale gas has flooded the domestic market, with production growth far more prolific than almost anyone expected.

For both oil and gas, production, exports are surging. However, the realities of this production growth are often misunderstood, and that was brought to the forefront, when Southwestern Energy (SWN) announced their production guidance for 2020, targeting moderate growth, which was roundly criticized.

Those throwing the stones need to look at the bigger picture, specifically that the call on shale gas is growing, while most energy basins are uneconomic producers at today's prices.

Specific to Southwestern Energy, they have very good reasons for growing, which I will briefly address here, then get into more detail in the article below.

First, after selling their legacy Fayetteville assets, Southwestern Energy always has targeted production growth to replace this sold production, using proceeds from Fayetteville for a targeted outspend. Second, partly because of the aforementioned legacy asset sale, Southwestern Energy has one of the best balance sheets in the industry, affording them the opportunity to grow, while many others cut back their respective natural gas production growth plans, or stall production growth entirely. Third, Southwestern Energy is a relative low-cost producer, in the leading low-cost natural gas production region, meaning Appalachia, so they have competitive advantages that have been blanketed over, for now. Fourth, natural gas demand growth has been robust, much more than crude oil demand growth, and with significant cutbacks in both natural gas directed drilling rigs, and oil directed drilling rigs, alongside cutbacks in completion crews, and frac spreads, low-cost producers are going to continue to gain market share. Fifth, not all shale is equal, and Appalachia has inherent advantages that are more comparable to conventional production than any other shale basin.

Bottom line, Southwestern Energy is misunderstood, and so is the natural gas market in general, which combine to create possibly a generational investing opportunity that has been very difficult getting to, as anybody early in this thesis has suffered heavy losses (myself included), yet that fact does not change the scale or magnitude of the opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Energy is the most loathed sector of the entire stock market, and within the energy sector, natural gas is even more scorned, despite robust structural demand gains, and this is setting the stage for a powerful secular bull market in natural gas prices, and in unloved, out-of-favor natural gas equities.

The Consensus Reaction

Privately, in my research services, and publicly, many have echoed the following reaction that Seeking Alpha's own HFI Research shared on his Twitter (TWTR) feed.

(Source: HFI Research Twitter)

On the surface, I can understand the reaction. Specifically, why is Southwestern Energy increasing production in any capacity right now?

After all, as I showed just recently in a public Seeking Alpha article, leading natural gas producers have seen their shares decimated over all recent time frames, partly because of low natural gas prices, which infers too much production, not too little.

This disastrous run of performance is inclusive of 2019, with share price performance listed below for the top-ten domestic natural gas producers in the United States through Dec. 10, 2019.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Performance outside the integrated majors, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) and BP (BP) shares up 6.1%, and 3.8%, respectively, through Dec. 10, has been abysmal.

EQT Corp. (EQT), the largest producer, has seen its shares decline -51.5% YTD through December 10th; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), the blue-chip of Appalachia with the lowest all-in costs, has seen its shares decline -26.3% YTD; Antero Resources (AR), has been pummeled, with its shares down -71.5% YTD, not too dissimilar to the performance of the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) (think about that for a minute); Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares have lost -63.1% YTD; SWN shares have lost -40.5% YTD; Range Resources (RRC) shares have lost -56.3% YTD; and Consol Energy (CNX) shares have declined -37.7% YTD.

In summary, with natural gas producer shares being so beaten up, at least partially due to a supply/demand imbalance, why would Southwestern Energy, or anybody else increase production.

Let me explain.

Company Specific Issues To Why They Are Growing Production

Southwestern Energy itself is a case study for the entire natural gas industry in the United States.

As I have chronicled previously on these pages, they have undergone a whole-scale transition, selling their legacy production in Fayetteville, because it could not compete on a capital basis, with their production profile in Appalachia.

Importantly, this was true, even with Fayetteville's very low decline rates, borne out of a mature portfolio of drilling locations, and the inherent relatively low decline rates in Fayetteville.

For reference, at year-end 2010, here were the top U.S. natural gas producers:

1. Exxon Mobil - 3.9 Bcf/day

2. Chesapeake - 2.6 Bcf/day

3. Anadarko (APC) - 2.4 Bcf/day

4. Devon Energy (DVN) - 2 Bcf/day

5. BP - 1.9 Bcf/day

6. Encana (ECA) - 1.8 Bcf/day

7. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 1.6 Bcf/day

8. Southwestern Energy - 1.3 Bcf/day

9. Chevron (CVX) - 1.3 Bcf/day

10. Williams Energy (WPX) - 1.2 Bcf/day

(Source: Author, 10-Ks)

Williams Energy was actually ticker symbol "WMB," which is the Williams Companies (WMB) ticker, before Williams separated their pipeline and E&P businesses, and Williams Energy transformed from primarily a dry natural gas producer to primarily a liquids producer through a series of acquisitions and divestitures.

An additional note here, specifically, Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy, which were both top 10 natural gas producers at year-end 2010, and in the list below (first quarter 2019), and top-three natural gas producers over the past decade, substantially moved their source of natural gas production, migrating from higher cost basins (Fayetteville for SWN) to lower cost basins (Appalachia).

The advantages of Appalachia production, where enormous production profiles on a per well basis, combine with decline rates that are superior to every other unconventional basin, have resulted in Appalachia dominating the top-ten list of natural gas producers, after not even making this list a decade ago.

Appalachia-focused natural gas producers are now 8 of the 10 largest U.S. producers, with a couple of comments as follows:

1. EQT Corp. - 4.0 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer, which produces roughly the same amount of gas as the leading producer in 2010, Exxon Mobil.

2. Exxon Mobil - 2.7 Bcf/day - Major integrated E&P sits in the number two spot, bolstered by its acquisition of XTO in 2009, though U.S. production is down since that time frame.

3. BP - 2.3 Bcf/day - In the No. 3 spot after acquiring BHP Billiton's (BHP) onshore assets.

4. Cabot Oil & Gas - 2.3 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based Cabot is neck and neck with Antero and takes the No. 4 spot in this ranking, as of the date of the list/data.

5. Antero Resources - 2.2 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer is poised to ascend to the No. 2 spot in dry natural gas production as they continue to execute on their growth plan and is the second-largest domestic producer of natural gas liquids, after the Occidental Petroleum (OXY)-Anadarko merger, holding roughly 40% of Appalachia's liquids rich acreage.

6. Chesapeake Energy - 2.0 Bcf/day - Appalachia leading Northeast producer, whose Appalachia dry gas assets are comparable to COGs, in my opinion. Total natural gas production is down for CHK year-over-year after selling their Utica assets. Chesapeake also gets substantial natural gas production from their Haynesville acreage (in addition to associated gas production from their oil related plays) which Tellurian (TELL) has made overtures to buy in the past, and Comstock Resources (CRK) is rumored to be looking at now, but this is higher cost production compared to their Appalachia acreage position.

7. Ascent Resources Utica Holdings (Private Company) - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer who was founded by Aubrey McClendon, the late former founder of Chesapeake Energy, in his next act after leaving CHK.

8. Southwestern Energy - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-focused producer who left behind their legacy Fayetteville founding assets to focus on the better economics of Appalachia. Owns assets in Northeast Appalachia, near COG and CHK, and is developing Southwestern Appalachia liquid assets.

9. Range Resources - 1.6 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based producer who is the founding modern Appalachia producer, drilling the first well in 2004, and who continues to own some of the best acreage in Appalachia today, from my perspective. Additionally, they have reduced debt over the last year, with overriding royalty interest sales, the latest to a group that included Franco-Nevada (FNV), pioneering a way, albeit an expensive way, for E&Ps to reduce debt. The silver lining is that FNV's implied valuation of RRC is much higher than the current share price today.

10. CNX Resources (CNX) - 1.4 Bcf/day - Appalachia-based former coal-focused company, has pivoted to become a top-ten U.S. natural gas producer.

Interestingly, the total cumulative production of the top 10 producers in the first quarter of 2019 was 21.7 Bcf/day, and the total natural gas production of the top 10 U.S. producers at the end of 2010 was 20.1 Bcf/day, as referenced earlier, so the cumulative production increase of the top 10 producers from 2010 to the first quarter of 2019, was 1.6 Bcf/day, or a total increase of just 8% in natural gas production for the top-ten producers.

Wrapping up this section, keep this last fact in mind, as we move through are discussion below, specifically natural gas production growth has not been the faucet on proverbial overflow that everyone believes. In fact, since 2009, liquids production growth has far outpace dry natural gas production growth in the U.S., with domestic crude oil output up 150%, compared to an increase in dry natural gas production of roughly 60%.

Southwestern's Balance Sheet Is Pristine

The above section establishes that their has been a whole scale transition where Appalachia natural gas production now dominates the list of top 10 producers. Southwestern Energy has been a part of this transition, buying their Southwest Appalachia acreage in Appalachia from Chesapeake Energy, then selling their legacy Fayetteville production, which accounted for almost all their natural gas production in 2010, to further develop their superior Appalachia wells.

The well timed sale of Fayetteville, an opportune capital raise in 2016, and a vertically integrated, relatively low-cost operational profile, have combined to deliver one of the best balance sheets in the industry outside of blue-chip peer Cabot Oil & Gas.

(Source: SWN November 2019 Investor Update)

Looking at the above, what should jump out to investors is the fact that Southwestern Energy has no significant debt maturities until 2025, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio is already below many of their exploration and production peers.

Said another way, Southwestern Energy has tremendous financial flexibility to continue their transition from Fayetteville production to Appalachia production.

Costs Continue To Come Down

As an investor, you have to look at the corporate presentations that E&P's give you with a grain of salt, as they all emphasize their particular favored characteristics, while de-emphasizing their respective weaknesses.

With that out the way, I will say that from going through 10-Ks, 10-Qs, and investor presentations for many years in this sector, one of the superiority characteristics of Appalachia is that their overall costs have been on downward trajectory, faster than the industry cost rationalization as a whole. Building on this narrative, Southwestern Energy, being vertically integrated, has been at the forefront of these improved operational efficiencies.

(Source: SWN November 2019 Update)

The benefits of improved well costs are amplified in Appalachia, as higher production rates and lower decline rates, compared to all other unconventional basins, magnify per well cost savings.

Low Prices Are The Cure For Low Prices

It's no secret that natural gas prices have been under tremendous pressure, as the following chart shows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The above chart, which shows front-month natural gas contract prices, does not even show that natural gas forward strip prices have actually recently made new lows.

Not surprisingly, this has led to a sharp pullback in drilling rigs, completion crews, and frac spreads, as many drilling locations are uneconomic at today's prices. For reference, dry natural gas prices have averaged roughly $3.75 since 2009, the proverbial Age of Shale, and dry natural gas prices averaged roughly $3 from 2016-2019, so today's prices below $2.50 are indeed very low, and this has triggered a forthcoming supply response.

(Source: Natural Gas Intelligence)

Not surprisingly, with the severe declines in dry natural gas prices, there has been a more severe pullback in natural gas drilling rigs, which have declined roughly 33% year-over-year, leading to a near-term peak in natural gas production, with real-time supplies roughly off 2.5% from their recent peak levels reached approximately two weeks ago.

With drilling productivity gains plateauing, alongside a material pullback in oil directed drilling rigs, which negatively impacts associated gas production, everything is pointing to a more severe pullback in dry natural gas production than we experienced in 2015-2016, with dry natural gas production declining by roughly 5 Bcf/day from peak to trough during that downturn.

A similar downturn in production this time would take the dry natural gas market into a firm supply/demand deficit, theoretically raising prices significantly, to provide incentive for future production.

Call On Shale Gas Is Increasing

This pullback in dry natural gas production is happening as the call on shale gas production is continually growing.

(Source: SailingStone Capital Partners)

Looking at natural gas supply from another angle, significant new investment is needed to just maintain existing production, as base decline rates are massive, given the accelerated decline rates of shale wells.

(Source: Antero Resources: Natural Gas Fundamentals Presentation)

The main point here is that new capital investment is needed for production, to not only meet new incremental natural gas demand, but to also offset the decline in legacy natural gas production.

Specific to Southwestern Energy, why are they growing production in 2020?

The answer is two fold. One, they continue to overspend to transition from Fayetteville to Appalachia production, which their Fayetteville asset sale afforded them the opportunity to do.

Secondly, their is a need for capex, to meet new incremental demand, as well as offset legacy production declines, and Southwestern Energy is a relatively low-cost producer, in the dominant low-cost production natural gas production basin (Appalachia), so they see a strategic and cyclical opportunity here to grow production in 2020.

Not All Shale Is Created Equal

The base decline rates in Appalachia, particularly the core of Appalachia, are far superior to other shale formations, specifically the Permian.

This was highlighted in a recent Reuters article that featured data from IHS Markit, with the following passage standing out.

(Source: Reuters, IHS Markit)

Leading Permian producers, including relatively highly valued independents such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Concho Resources (CXO), and Diamond Back Energy (FANG), are priced for perfection as my private work shows, yet they have an increasingly faster shale treadmill to run on, and this ultimately leads to difficulties growing, and maintaining production levels, which of course impacts the amount of associated gas production too.

The more important takeaway is that not all shale is equal, and Appalachia, again, has structural advantages over every other shale basin, in my opinion.

The Unique Opportunity In Southwestern Energy

I have written about Southwestern Energy publicly on several occasions over the years on Seeking Alpha, including an article published earlier this summer, touting with the title, that Southwestern Energy was still a potential stock of the next decade. This was a follow-up of a previously more in-depth deep-dive on Southwestern Energy, titled appropriately, "Top Stock For The Next Decade - Southwestern Energy."

Obviously, anyone buying shares of Southwestern Energy is under water right now, as the long-term chart illustrates.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Clearly, anyone who has bought Southwestern Energy shares at any time in recent memory thinks this is a mistake, which is partially true, however, the share price performance belies what has happened at the company.

Compared to their heyday, in terms of share price performance from 2008-2014, Southwestern Energy today has greater reserves, lower operational costs, and greater well productivity.

On this note, I want to update and re-enforce a passage I authored on my July 17 article on SWN.

Here's what I wrote that I want to reemphasize from a valuation perspective and to show why I believe Southwestern Energy is a historic long-term opportunity today.

Building on this narrative, SWN had an average daily natural gas production of 1.3 billion cubic feet per day in 2010 and had an estimated 4.9 trillion cubic feet of gas in proved reserves. This combination of production and reserves resulted in SWN having a market capitalization of roughly $13 billion at year-end 2010 and an enterprise value of roughly $14 billion at year-end 2010. In contrast, at year-end 2018, SWN had proved reserves of 11.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, first quarter 2019 production averaging roughly 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (after the Fayetteville sale with Q4 2018 production at 2.2 trillion cubic feet per day), and Southwestern Energy had a market capitalization of roughly $1.4 billion at yesterday's close (and a total enterprise value of only $3.4 billion). Summarizing, Southwestern Energy's proved reserves are roughly 3 times what they were at year-end 2010, their current production is greater in a far lower cost basin (Appalachia versus Fayetteville), yet their market capitalization is down from $13 billion to $1.4 billion, truly remarkable, from my perspective.

Like a memory stuck in time, Southwestern Energy's valuation has pinned to the mat, and today, its market capitalization is down to $1.1 billion, down slightly from the summer, even though I think the company has done everything right strategically (buying Southwest Appalachia prime acreage, raising capital in 2016, and selling Fayetteville), and they have executed superbly operationally too.

The only fly in the soup is the price action of commodities, however, as production is rationalized by the higher cost producers, which is happening real time the low-cost, leading producers, including Southwestern Energy, are going to capture the lion's share of the profits over the full economic cycle.

Closing Thoughts - Not At First What You Think

Look, I understand the criticism with Southwestern Energy, specifically, why are they increasing production now, and natural gas equities in general. I get it. Price action has been horrific, and these have been terrible investments thus far. Put another way, the only way to make money on these companies, thus far, has been to bet on downside price action.

This horrendous price action papers over a lot of positives, however, including the structural transformation of dry natural gas production in the United States, the more positive production profiles, specifically increased production per well, and lower decline rates, and the relative advantages of certain basins, and certain producers, over their respective competitors.

Since all of energy has been a train wreck, these differentiating factors have not matter yet, however, eventually they will, and if you can do the work, and understand the competitive positioning, I think there are historic opportunities today.

For everyone lacking patience right now, consider the long-term price action of market darling Apple (AAPL), whose shares I was bullish on in 2016, however, that is not the case today.

(Source: Macrotrends)

If you bought Apple shares at their IPO price on Dec. 12, 1980, at $22 per share (please note the price chart above is split adjusted), there was an extraordinarily long wait for the payoff to occur. In fact, IPO investors had significant losses at various junctures, well into the future of the company, so extreme patience was ultimately required.

The energy sector, today, from my perspective, has gone through the same trying experience, compressed this time, to the past decade, culminating in historic under-performance vs. the broader stock market, and on an absolute basis too. Natural gas prices and natural gas equities have been impacted the worst, even though they reside in the structurally strongest growth section of the energy market.

Put simply, after a nearly 14-year bear market in dry natural gas prices, and a brutal stretch the past year, almost everybody believes in the lower for longer narrative, causing the producers with the best reserves and best production profiles to be cast aside, with the assumption that dry natural gas prices will remain below $2.50 for the foreseeable future.

Mathematically, this is impossible, as I have written privately, if you know the breakevens in the industry, and sources of production. However, those are pesky little details for the current juncture.

From a bigger picture perspective, I firmly believe that too many market participants have become too pessimistic on domestic and global economic growth, pinning down energy prices, and forcing a dramatic producer response. Thus, I think there's an increasing likelihood that we will have significantly higher energy prices, led by the red headed stepchild of even the downtrodden, scorned energy sector, which is natural gas, and more specifically natural gas equities. Ultimately, Southwestern Energy, and several others, are going to be hard to believe winners, from my perspective, as absurd as that statement probably sounds today.

In closing, investors who can embrace shunned economically-sensitive assets, when almost all market participants are buying quality, growth, and defensive assets, front running the passive and ETF flows, and preparing for a downturn, is perhaps the perfect storm of a contrarian opportunity. Adding to the narrative, almost all investors outside of the hallowed dividend growth favorites have become traders, and this short attention span volatility is leading to significant long-term opportunity for those who have uncommon patience.

