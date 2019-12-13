Buying O'Reilly Near Its Highs

Auto parts retailing juggernaut O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) continues to defy gravity. The stock has doubled since the spring of 2018, and for a company with the size and scale of this one, that is no small feat. Investors would be forgiven for thinking shares were overvalued given the magnitude of the rally, but in my view, it isn't. O'Reilly's track record of excellence continues today, and I think shares are fairly valued. Given this, I'm erring on the side of being bullish, even though the stock isn't cheap.

A history of excellence

O'Reilly has produced a track record of growth that virtually no other company can match over such a long period of time, particularly in retail. Below, we have a view into the company's revenue growth and revenue totals since 2004, and expansion has been astounding.

Source: TIKR.com

In a period that included the worst recession since the Great Depression, O'Reilly's revenue growth never dipped below the mid-single digits. The company's current revenue is roughly six times what was in 2004 after years of acquisitions and organic growth. The store count has drifted higher in recent years as O'Reilly hasn't completed any transformational acquisitions in some time, but it has been enough when combined with its relentless comparable sales gains.

That revenue driver - comparable sales - has been O'Reilly's secret sauce over the years. The company has continuously found ways to drive traffic and average ticket prices higher over time, and even recently, after so many years of strong gains, that continues. Indeed, FQ3 results showed a 5% increase during the quarter and 3.9% thus far this year. The company is guiding for 3% to 5% in comparable sales gains for the full year, and unless Q4 is a dud, it appears O'Reilly will be closer to the top end of the range than not. The point being that O'Reilly continues to show enormous strength with respect to comparable sales, even after years of very strong growth.

This not only drives the top line higher, but improves margins as well, which O'Reilly has done plenty of in recent years.

Source: TIKR.com

Gross margins have gained a full 10% since 2004 as incremental improvements in buying practices, supply chain efficiency, and pricing and markdown optimization have led to enormous gains in profitability. In addition to that, O'Reilly has seen benefits from SG&A leverage as higher comparable sales leverage down things like occupancy costs, back office support expenses, and store labor costs. In total, operating margins, as defined by the difference between gross margins and SG&A costs, have soared from 11% of revenue in 2004 to 22% of revenue in 2018. That efficiency has dipped somewhat through the first nine months of this year, but remains strong as gross margins came in at 53.1% of revenue, while SG&A costs have ticked up to 33.8%. Still, the point stands that profitability gains over the long term have been a key part of the bull case, and there is no reason to think that is slowing anytime soon.

More levers to pull

While the company's revenue and margin gains have certainly been impressive, that isn't all that is attractive about O'Reilly. The company has vastly improved the way it finances its inventory in recent years, leading to a cash conversion cycle of just a handful of days.

Source: TIKR.com

O'Reilly used to take five to six months to turn its inventory into cash, meaning that it was floating that inventory via its own financing. However, in recent years, it has greatly increased its trade payables, extending their repayment time frames with its vendors to evenly match how long it takes to sell the inventory. The net result is that the company's cash usage for inventory financing has gone from onerous to essentially free, which means it needs far less working capital to run its business. This is the holy grail of retail where other companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) have succeeded in essentially achieving free financing from their vendors. O'Reilly has done that as well, and it has freed up that cash for other uses.

One of those uses has certainly been share repurchases, as the company has spent heavily in recent years to reduce the float. The buyback program began in earnest in 2011, and as you can see, results have been tremendous.

Source: TIKR.com

O'Reilly has reduced its float by almost half since the end of 2010 with the current count at just over 75 million shares. This program has been a long-term tailwind for O'Reilly, adding EPS growth over and above the combination of revenue and margin expansion, and together, they've produced impressive growth. The buyback program should remain alive and well as O'Reilly is not only extremely efficient with its cash usage, but it is expecting to produce a billion dollars in free cash flow this year.

Strong, steady growth

This virtuous combination of comparable sales gains, margin expansion and share repurchases is extremely lucrative for shareholders. Below are EPS estimates from analysts for this year, as well as the next two years, and it is quite favorable.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for almost 25 times this year's earnings, which I admit isn't cheap by any means, but growth is continued to be expected in the area of 12% annually. Given O'Reilly's track record of growth, as well as the long-term fundamentals of the auto parts retailing sector, investors have proven willing and able to assign the stock a premium valuation. While I don't think the current valuation qualifies as premium, I do think the stock is fully valued.

Does that mean investors should sell and search for something better? The answer to that depends upon your time frame for holding. O'Reilly isn't cheap, but it is fairly valued today, meaning that returns to shareholders should roughly equal the amount of EPS growth in the coming years. At ~12% expected growth, that isn't bad at all, and for that reason, I'm skewing bullish on O'Reilly.

The company's track record of excellence in all things retail is highly attractive. But it also has tangible benefits as the company has a lot of levers it can pull to grow EPS. Comparable sales continue to move higher, its cash usage efficiency is exceptional, margins drift higher over time, and the share count drifts lower. The playbook O'Reilly has established works in a big way, and I think it will continue to do so. If we get a pullback, all the better, but O'Reilly looks good now from a growth perspective, even if it isn't necessarily cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.