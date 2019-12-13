If Prosus Wins The Fight For Just Eat Plc, An Offer For Delivery Hero SE Would Be The Logical Next Step

While a merger would be an opportunity for Prosus to create significant value in the long run, Delivery Hero shareholders would profit in the short term due to a likely premium in the case of an offer.

Such a merger would offer the potential of significant synergies, and the combined business would be better positioned to compete with challengers backed by financially strong partners.

If Prosus NV prevails with its offer to take over Just Eat Plc, an acquisition of Delivery Hero SE and a subsequent merger would be the logical next step.

Technology investor and holding company Prosus NV (OTCPK:PROSF; OTCPK:PROSY) is currently competing with Takeaway.com NV (OTCPK:TKAYF) to takeover food delivery company Just Eat Plc (OTC:JSTLF). The outcome is, as of yet, unclear. While, at the moment, Prosus offers a higher valuation and has increased its offer even further to 740 pence per share from an initial 710 pence, it is still possible that Takeaway.com will increase its offer.

If Prosus prevails, I believe that the logical next step for the company would be the acquisition of Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF) - in which, it has a significant ownership interest - in order to merge the two companies. This would have the potential to create additional value in the long run and seems perfectly affordable for Prosus. Delivery Hero shareholders could, in turn, expect to benefit from a premium on the value of their shares.

So, I believe that there would be a win-win scenario: Delivery Hero's owners get an exit at a very favorable price while Prosus gets a shot at creating a world-leading food delivery player. Below, I will explain my thesis in more detail.

Delivery Hero Logo; source: Delivery Hero SE

Financial Firepower

Taking over Delivery Hero after acquiring Just Eat would make sense economically and I also believe that net debt-free Prosus could afford it easily. The takeover bid for Just Eat values the company at about GPB5.1 billion (slightly above €6 billion at current exchange rates). Despite the recent increase, the better part of that sum could be covered by the company's net cash position of $5.4 billion (as of September 30).

Prosus already owns 22.75 percent of Delivery Hero. The rest of the company currently has a market value of about €7.2 billion. In order to acquire it, however, a premium would likely be necessary. Assuming that such premium could reach between 20 and 25 percent, the transaction could reach a total value of up to about €9 billion. Taking into account that Delivery Hero's stock has performed quite well in recent weeks and is thus trading at rather high price, I could imagine that a lower premium would have chances of being accepted too. So, a transaction might be possible at a mere €8 billion. Given its size and the value of its portfolio, I believe that Prosus should not have any problems obtaining that kind of financing. Notably, the company probably could simply pledge, for example, a small portion of its Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCTZF; OTCPK:TCEHY) shares as collateral in order to secure favorable conditions.

It might also be an interesting alternative to pay part of the transaction with Just Eat shares (or shares of a new parent company, depending on the structure of a merger). While this would, of course, mean that the listing would have to be maintained, it might also help to facilitate further acquisitions going forward. In order to make a deal more attractive to Delivery Hero shareholders, the company's remaining stake in Takeaway.com might be distributed to them as well.

Delivery Hero And Just Eat Are A Good Fit

A valuation of around €10-11.6 billion would certainly be quite high taking into account the financials. While Delivery Hero increased its guidance significantly and now expects €1.44-1.48 billion in full-year revenue and continues to grow rapidly (currency-adjusted revenue +117 percent YoY as of Q3), the growth comes at a cost. The company is far from being profitable with adjusted EBITDA expected to be up to a negative €420 million.

Nonetheless, from Prosus's point of view, it might be worth paying this price for the company if one has already secured Just Eat. The business of Delivery Hero and the one of Just Eat would be a good fit. Thus a merger would make sense economically and strategically. In terms of geography, the companies amend one another rather well. Markets in which their respective operations overlap significantly are Norway and Canada. Combined, they could achieve a leading market position in the Americas ex-USA. Especially, in South America, the companies amend one another almost perfectly with Just Eat present in Brazil through a joint venture with local iFood SA and Delivery Hero strong in other countries in the region.

The downside of such a profile is, of course, that there is less potential for cost synergies in most of the respective markets, especially not through decreases in marketing spending. There would, however, be an opportunity to reduce overhead costs. The cost of a listing could be saved as well. And, in the best case, it would not only be the cost of one listing but also two.

While Just Eat generates slightly less revenue (guidance for the full year GPB1 to GPB1.1 billion), it does not generate anywhere near Delivery Hero's losses. For the first half, it reported an underlying EBITDA of GPB72.4 million. So profits generated by Just Eat could be used to finance and accelerate Delivery Hero's growth.

Maybe most importantly, together the businesses would be in a much better position to compete with rivals such as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) backed Deliveroo or Uber Technologies Inc.'s (UBER) Uber Eats. And with Prosus, the combined company would have the backing of a strong partner itself. Size and financial firepower will be a highly important factor in the inevitable fight for survival in the food delivery market. A wave of consolidation must surely begin at one point and being proactive could result in a crucial advantage in that regard.

Conclusion

It is far from certain whether or not Prosus will prevail with its bid for Just Eat. But if it does, I believe that the logical next step would be to merge it with Delivery Hero. The company certainly has the financial means to do so.

In the long run, a combined entity would be better positioned to compete in a rather crowded and increasingly challenging market. Hence, there would be the potential to create significant value through a merger. It would surely be a high stakes play, but this way, Prosus would have a shot at becoming one of maybe as little as two or three food delivery powerhouses. As such, it would have far greater pricing power and could improve margins to a more sustainable level. The creation of such a company would also contain a further upside for Prosus that it would be able to diversify its portfolio considerably thus reducing its singular dependence on Tencent.

In the short term, especially Delivery Hero's owners would, of course, profit as any takeover would be very likely to include a considerable premium. Thus I would advise Delivery Hero shareholders as well as anyone entertaining the idea of investing in the company to keep an eye on the further development of the situation regarding a Just Eat takeover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.



Also, kindly note, that this article was written as of December 10th so there may be more recent developments until the time of its publication.