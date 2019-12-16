Stocks Face Mixed Signals At The End Of 2020 - Higher Prices Likely

With only weeks to go in 2019, the final quarter of this year has been a welcome change from the same time in 2018 for investors in the stock market. Last year at this time, stocks focused on the hawkish Fed that hiked short-term interest rates four times for a total of a full percentage point. Rising interest rates weighed on the stock market as fixed-income products compete with equities for flows of capital.

The falling stock market during the last months of 2018 caused a spike to the upside in volatility. As stocks fall, investors tend to seek refuge by increasing purchases of price insurance, or options. The VIX index reflects the level of the implied volatility of the put and call options for S&P 500 stocks.

The stock market was sitting at the highs at the end of last week. In December 2018, the range in the VIX was from 15.94 to 36.20. Since the beginning of this month, the measure of volatility has traded between 12.25 and 17.93. Even though the VIX is lower this year, and stocks are a stone's throw from record highs, the market has more than a few reasons to be nervous as we head into 2020.

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) moves higher and lower with the VIX index.

Robust U.S. economic data

The latest economic data in the United States suggests that the economy continues to grow at a moderate pace. Unemployment data was better than the market had expected with a gain of 266,000 jobs in November and a substantial rise in hourly wages. At the same time, manufacturing data and consumer spending have been robust.

Last week, the US stock market rose to another record high.

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights the rise to a new all-time peak at 3185 on December 13.

Bullish economic data did not impact the Fed at its final meeting of 2019 this week.

The Fed will not do much

After lowering the Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points and ending the balance sheet normalization program since July 31, the final Fed meeting this week was a non-event. The central bank will continue to monitor economic data, but any further rate cuts are unlikely given the strength in the US economy.

Moreover, the Fed is an apolitical body, and in an election year, it is unlikely the central bank will increase rates for two reasons. First, any increase could impact the market's sentiment going into what promises to be the most contentious Presidential contest in decades, if not history. Second, with rates at historically low levels in Europe and around the world, any move by the Fed could destabilize the currency markets and cause increased volatility in markets across all asset classes. The odds favor a very quiet period for the US central bank. We may not see any monetary policy moves until after the November 2020 election.

The low level of interest rates will continue to provide support for the stock market, so long as there are no significant surprises, which could be a leap of faith.

Trade wars and protectionism

December 15 was a line in the sand when it comes to the ongoing trade war between the US and China. On that day, 15% tariffs on $150 billion of Chinese exports to the US were scheduled to take effect. The announcement of a "phase one" deal with the Chinese on December 13 lifted stocks as optimism returned to markets.

However, last week, President Trump expanded the trade war to a new front in South America. The US accused Brazil and Argentina of devaluing their currencies and slapped a 15% tariff on steel and aluminum exports to the United States. At the same time, the US Congress seems set to approve the USMCA agreement that replaces NAFTA. The trade deal with Canada and Mexico had been on the sidelines as the House of Representatives was concentrating on the Impeachment inquiry before the House Judiciary Committee. Last week, there was forward progress on the deal, which was bullish for stocks.

Political factors could present challenges

2020 could be a wild year on the US political front. The House is rushing to push through a Presidential impeachment by the end of this year. Next year, in January, a trial in the Senate will decide if the Republican-controlled body will remove President Trump from office. The odds favor an acquittal, but the President will then limp into his re-election contest as the only the third leader impeached by the House.

The rise of the progressive wing of the opposition party in the US could mean that policies including the "Green New Deal," higher taxes and increased regulations, and more will be the basis for the Democrat's platform. Therefore, the election will not only serve as a challenge to the politically wounded President but as an initiative for significant policy changes starting in 2021.

The uncertainty created by the November 2020 election could cause more than a little volatility in markets across all asset classes. Under President Trump, stocks have risen to new all-time highs, unemployment fell to its lowest level in fifty years, and economic growth has been the norm. A strong economy tends to favor the incumbent President in the US. However, the 2020 contest is not likely to be the norm. Uncertainty creates fear in markets, and we could be heading into a year where fear will reach new heights.

Few Presidents had gone into an election year with the economic success and progress on pledges as President Trump will. However, the US remains a divided nation. The UK election on December 12 where the sitting Conservative Prime Minister won a significant victory could be a harbinger for the November 2020 US election. Meanwhile, emotions are likely to continue to run high over the coming months making the contest close.

The world remains a dangerous place, and the US has historically been a bastion of stability. North Korea is test-firing missiles again, protests in Hong Kong threaten a severe response from the Chinese government, Iran is a destabilizing factor in the Middle East, and other factors could create an environment of chaos in markets at times next year.

VIXY on significant dips in volatility

I continue to believe that volatility in markets across all asset classes will be pervasive in 2020. I have favored buying the VIX and VIX-related products on price dips when the stock market is at new highs. I have used tight stops on long positions and re-entered at lower levels when stopped out.

After falling to a low at 11.42 on November 26 when the stock market was soaring to new highs, the VIX turned higher and reached 17.93 on December 3. At around 13.14 on December 13, the VIX was heading lower. Considering the potential for increased price volatility in markets during the coming year, buying the VIX at below the 11-12 level could be the optimal approach to the index.

I have been purchasing VIX-related products on dips and selling on rallies looking for at least a 2:1 reward to risk ration on trades. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product is a liquid tool that follows the VIX higher and lower. The most recent top holdings for VIXY include:

VIXY holds short-term VIX futures contracts. The ETF has net assets of $297.35 million, trades an average of almost three million shares each day, and charges a 0.87% expense ratio.

The chart illustrates that VIXY moved from $13.24 on November 27 to $15.65 per share on December 3 or 18.2%. VIXY is a short-term trading tool.

I will continue to look to buy volatility in the stock market on dips and take profits on rallies over the coming weeks and months. 2020 could be a year where volatility is the norm rather than the exception.

