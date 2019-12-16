Natural Gas - Another Ugly Early Winter Week

Natural gas can be a brutal commodity. The price action in the energy commodity can be highly volatile and tends to punish those who are on the wrong side. Last November, the low level of inventories combined with a significant risk position where market participants were long crude oil and short natural gas futures going into the winter season caused the price of natural gas to climb to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu. During the second week of December 2018, the price of nearby futures traded in a range from $3.787 to a high at $4.666 per MMBtu. This year, the low last week was at $2.158, less than half the level at last year's high during the same week.

Natural gas continued to punish anyone hanging on to hopes for a rebound last week. The price of peak-season January futures was just below the $2.30 per MMBtu level on Friday, December 13. Technical and fundamental factors are pointing to lower levels and a test of $2 per MMBtu and perhaps the March 2016 low at $1.611. As shorts become encouraged to push the price lower over the coming weeks and months, the potential for the brutal commodity to hand out pain via a sudden rally is not out of the question. The commodity that loves to punish the most substantial risk positions could turn its attention to the shorts, sooner rather than later.

Natural gas falls to a lower low

The price action at the start of last week looked a lot more like spring was beginning on the 21st of this month than winter. For a moment, I wondered if the natural gas market though it was in the southern rather than the northern hemisphere.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the price dropped its latest low at $2.158 per MMBtu. The recent bottom occurred on Monday, December 9. While the price was above the low of the year at $2.029 per MMBtu in August, natural gas fell to its lowest level in December since 2015 when it reached $1.684 during the final month of that year. In March 2016, the price declined to its lowest level since the late 1990s when it traded to $1.611.

We are now in the heart of the peak season for heating demand. Over the past weeks, the natural gas market has done little to reflect the seasonal factors that often lift the price at this time of the year.

Another gap at the start of the week

Gaps can be significant technical formations on charts. Typically, a price void on a chart can act as a magnet for future price action, which tends to fill gaps, over time. At the start of last week, natural gas created a void on the daily and weekly charts.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the price traded to a low at $2.328 on Friday, December 6. On December 9, the market opened at $2.21, traded up to only $2.258 before falling to the most recent low at $2.180 per MMBtu. The price action erased void as the January futures traded to a high at $2.348 on December 12.

Price momentum and relative strength metrics had declined into deeply oversold territory, which led to the short-covering and technical buying that lifted the price. However, the low in 2018 during December was at $2.93. in 2017 at $2.568 and in 2016 at $3.242. At the recent low at $2.158 with the entire winter season ahead, natural gas fell to a level that turned out to be unsustainable, for now.

The island gap sits above

While one gap quickly disappeared, another void sits well above the price level at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

On the daily chart, the island reversal that formed in November continues to leave a void between $2.826 and $2.829 per MMBtu. Time will tell if last week's rejection of the low below the $2.20 level will fuel the energy commodity for a move to fill that gap. On the weekly chart, the island reversal stands at between $2.738 and $2.753 per MMBtu.

Open interest increased as the price of natural gas fell over the recent weeks. On November 11, the metric stood at 1.157 million contracts, while at the end of last week, it was at 1.322 million. The rise of around 165,000 contracts is a bearish technical signal for the natural gas futures market. Declining price and rising open interest is often a technical validation of a bearish trend. Meanwhile, daily historical price volatility increased to 56.38% on December 12 before falling to 43.73 at the end of last week. the peak was the highest level in 2019 for the January futures contract. The weekly metric rose to over 55%, the highest since January 2019, when the price of natural gas was on its way down from the November 2018 high at $4.929 per MMBtu.

Inventories decline and the price recovers, a bit

On Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported a decrease in stocks of 73 billion cubic feet for the week ending on December 6.

Source: EIA

Stockpiles were at 3.518 trillion cubic feet as of December 6, 20.3% below last year's level, but still 0.40% below the five-year average for the end of the first week of December. While the withdrawal data was less than exciting after such a bearish week, the price of natural gas moved higher in the aftermath of the EIA's weekly report.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that the knee-jerk reaction to the EIA data was a decline from $2.302 to $2.259 per MMBtu on the January NYMEX futures. However, the market ran dry of selling, and the price proceeded to rally throughout the day on Thursday, reaching a high at $2.348. On Friday, natural gas was around the $2.30 level. After an eventful week that took the price to a new multiyear December low on the peak-season contract, natural gas had not moved all that much from its closing price on December 6 to Friday, December 13.

The bears are emboldened - time for them to get burned?

Any bulls in the natural gas market over the past weeks have been bruised as the price action has been nothing short of demoralizing. The bears are standing strong and are likely to sell if the price attempts to recover over the coming days and weeks. The deeper we move into the winter season without any significant withdrawal in stockpiles, the more they will sell in a quest to push the price below $2 and perhaps the 2016 low at $1.611 per MMBtu.

However, it would not be uncharacteristic for the natural gas market to now turn its attention on punishing the confident bears. A move to fill the island reversal gap would likely cause a fair amount of financial pain for those late to the bearish party in the energy commodity. I have stopped out of long positions in natural gas over the past weeks, but the losses are adding up on the futures and ETN positions. However, a saving grace that has covered those losses has been the surprise price action in the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X leveraged product (GASL).

Source: Barchart

While natural gas fell from $2.51 on December 3, to its most recent low at $2.158 on December 12 before settling at $2.328 last Thursday, GASL went the other way. The product that holds a leveraged position in natural gas-related equities moved from $5.34 on December 3 to a high of $7.92 on December 12. Gains in GASL covered losses in the energy commodity in December.

I will be trading the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) from the long side over the coming sessions. The fund summary for the leveraged product states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $863.77 million, trades an average of over 24.6 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. UGAZ's leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. The ETN product regularly undergoes reverse splits. At under $9 per share at the end of last week, UGAZ is worth a shot on the upside. Natural gas has handed out lots of pain for the longs, and a bet on UGAZ is a wager that it has the same in store for the shorts over the coming days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.