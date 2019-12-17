SA Interview: Distressed Investing With Mark Taub

Leveraging his legal experience to gain an edge, why even all the dry powder sitting in distressed funds is unlikely to create a higher floor for prices in the next downturn and the state of the CDS market are topics discussed.

Mark Taub is an experienced bankruptcy lawyer and distressed investor who for the last 15 years has managed a general distressed portfolio for Mohawk Capital and other institutional investors consisting of defaulted securities, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and post-reorg equities as well as managing a portfolio of trade credit insurance and reinsurance policies. Additionally, Mr. Taub co-founded and co-managed a distressed energy investment business. In January 2020, Mr. Taub is launching the Kenridge Advisors Distressed Opportunities Fund targeting the entire spectrum of the market from the middle market to large cap names with a particular focus on less liquid tranches of larger capital structures. We discussed the opportunities and risks of investing in the distressed energy space, his successful investment in Visteon and the opportunity in post-reorg equities.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Mark Taub: We look to identify companies in financial distress either because of an overleveraged balance sheet, a liquidity crunch due to an inability to refinance a looming maturity or perhaps the company is facing a potential idiosyncratic legal liability that presents an opportunity to create an investment in a company at a significant discount to its true value and where an in court or out of court restructuring or the resolution of that legal liability could provide a catalyst to realize that value. After discovering a potential opportunity we use a combination of credit, financial and legal analysis to ascertain what methods can be used to restructure the company to improve its financial health and provide the company with an appropriate capital structure and to pinpoint the fulcrum security in the capital structure that will own the equity in the reorganized company.

As distressed investors we take a credit analysis approach to a company, but distressed investing at its core is deep value investing and we will invest in any part of the capital structure that we believe is most undervalued, which can be anywhere from the secured debt to the reorganized equity.

Our strategy is long-biased but we have selectively shorted securities where we have a strong conviction that there is a negative catalyst that will cause that particular security to re-price lower.

SA: What type of reader should follow your work?

MT: Anyone that is a deep value investor or a leveraged credit investor should follow our work. I would caution, though, that there are more risks associated with distressed investing in that it is legally and financially complex, there are fewer sources of external research, the markets are less liquid and the outcomes are uncertain.

SA: There are a lot of bankruptcy attorneys and a lot of distressed debt investors but probably not a lot who are both – can you discuss how your background and experience provides an edge?

MT: Distressed investing is a legally and financially complex process. It is difficult to make a financial assessment of a company going through a restructuring without fully understanding the legal process and the ways one can improve the value of the underlying enterprise through use of the bankruptcy process or ways that value can leak out of a particular part of a capital structure during the bankruptcy process. For example, one could take a look at a distressed company’s financial statements and conclude that the company does not make any money but not understand that it may have above market or onerous contracts that are not critical to a company’s future and not understand that a bankrupt company could reject or seek to re-negotiate those contracts as part of the bankruptcy process improving the company’s finances. Additionally, under the Bankruptcy Code’s avoidance powers there could be ways to bring additional value back into the bankruptcy estate if certain pre-bankruptcy payments are deemed to be preferential or fraudulent transfers. On the flip side, one could make a purely financial assessment that there is enough value in the enterprise to fully pay secured creditors and leave value for unsecured creditors, but not appreciate that under the Bankruptcy Code, secured creditors are entitled to adequate protection for the use of their collateral during bankruptcy and those secured creditors could make the argument that there has been a diminution in the value of their collateral during the bankruptcy process potentially eating into unsecured creditor recoveries. In a similar vein, it is not enough to understand the bankruptcy process without fully understanding the financial side because at the end of the day, distressed investing is value investing and as much as you may try to restructure a company, one needs to understand what companies are going through cyclical issues that can be rehabilitated versus those companies that are facing secular issues that may not be able to be rehabilitated. The bottom line is bankruptcy is a long, tedious, complex and contentious process and most investors are not comfortable making a value assessment without a full grasp on these different issues.

SA: How much of the opportunity set in the distressed debt space is macro driven? Does so much dry powder sitting in distressed debt funds create a higher “floor” for prices if/when there is a downturn?

MT: There is no question that there are more opportunities in the distressed debt space when the economy is in a recession or in a rising interest rate environment. However, even in a good economy there are always industries or companies facing idiosyncratic issues. For example, even in today’s strong economy, there are industries such as energy, pharma, retail and wireline telecom where there are plenty of companies facing financial distress. Additionally, for smaller funds that can be a little bit more nimble or flexible in the opportunities that they look at, there may be one-off opportunities where larger funds may not be able to make a meaningful enough investment.

I don’t think all the dry powder sitting in distressed funds will necessarily create a higher floor for prices when a downturn comes. The distressed market is a much less liquid market and prices tend to overshoot to the downside dragging down healthy companies as well because of the lack of liquidity. We saw this during the first part of the energy downturn in 2015-2016. Despite all the money that was raised starting in 2014 to take advantage of the looming distressed energy trade, we saw a massive selloff in the whole energy market and the greater high yield market in the last quarter of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016 as the proverbial baby was thrown out with the bathwater as the bottoming of the oil market at prices below $30/barrel saw all energy companies trading as if they were going to go out of business. Moreover, even with all the money that gets dedicated to distressed, there are only a handful of funds that are willing to do the heavy lifting to restructure these companies at the bottom of the market and most investors would rather wait until they have a sense of the market turning before they are willing to get involved, which creates opportunities for those investors that are willing to do the work to understand the complexities of the restructuring process.

Additionally, the size of the credit markets has increased dramatically since the 2008-2009 recession, including the Triple-B investment grade market and the structured products markets. Just as an example, Triple-B securities represent almost $3 trillion or more than 50% of the investment-grade market up from approximately $700 billion or 38% of the investment grade market in 2008. The market is untested as to how these investments will get absorbed by the distressed market in the event of a downturn in the economy and credit downgrades.

SA: Can you discuss the state of the CDS market, how it’s changed since the financial crisis and any potential disadvantages of using swaps to hedge or speculate?

MT: CDS has evolved since the financial crisis from a pure hedging/default protection tool to an opportunistic investment strategy. Where this has played out is that buyers of CDS credit protection who have a net short position in a company may be willing to extend cheap credit in exchange for triggering a failure to pay credit event that would enhance its CDS position and sellers of CDS credit protection who have a net long position in a company may be willing to extend favorable credit to an issuer in exchange for retiring the debt at an issuer’s reference entity that would benefit their CDS position through ensuring that the reference entity could not default. In certain extreme situations buyers of CDS credit protection have used a smaller long position in an issuer’s bonds to put an issuer into default benefitting their CDS position at the expense of a much smaller long position in a company’s credit. At the same time, issuers have benefitted from this dynamic by capitalizing on these strategies to access unconventional financing to achieve specific economic outcomes.

An example of where buyers of CDS credit protection have been willing to extend cheap financing include Hovnanian where GSO was willing to extend credit at a below market 5% interest rate maturing in 2040 in exchange for Hovnanian not making an approximate $1 million interest payment. Hovnanian benefitted in that it accessed low-cost, long-term financing and GSO, as a buyer of CDS credit protection, benefitted in that the non-payment of $1 million of interest triggered a default under the CDS contract without triggering a cross-default on Hovnanian’s other debt and the new 5% bonds maturing in 2040 became the obligation in Hovnanian’s capital structure trading at the lowest level, increasing the amount of money that was owed to GSO under the CDS contract.

Examples of where sellers of CDS credit protection have been willing to extend favorable financing include McClatchy where Chatham Capital was willing to refinance debt through the issuance of debt at an entity that was not a reference entity under the CDS contract in exchange for McClatchy retiring all the debt at the reference entity. The result of this transaction was that McClatchy’s CDS spread began to tighten as CDS buyers began to unwind their contracts due to concerns that the reference entity could not default.

The Sears bankruptcy case presents an example of where an issuer was able to capitalize on mispricing in the CDS market to access unconventional financing. In Sears, the outstanding CDS referenced debt issued at the Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp. entity, which had significantly less debt outstanding than the amount of CDS contracts that were written. The limited amount of deliverable debt at the reference entity relative to the amount of CDS written caused prices of Sears Roebuck debt to rise potentially limiting the payout to buyers of Sears CDS. Sears was able to take advantage of the demand for Sears Roebuck debt by selling $250 million of intercompany notes, debt that typically has no value in a restructuring, for proceeds of $82.5 million.

These various strategies could potentially call into question of the viability of CDS as a hedging or credit default insurance product as extraneous factors could affect the price of the CDS contract and not necessarily reflect the underlying value of the reference entity’s debt. Some recommendations that have been suggested that could constrain manufactured credit events include increasing the threshold amount of non-payment of debt that would construe a non-payment credit event, requiring a failure to pay to impact a defined number of holders or that the holders own a certain percentage of the outstanding debt.

SA: Ever since the oil price crash in 2014, the distressed energy space has lured investors with some of the largest opportunities and risks – what lessons have you learned from investing here and can you give an example of an idea that worked out (or didn’t)?

MT: The growth of the shale market was driven in a large part by access to cheap capital through the high yield debt and equity markets that as long as commodity prices remained high rewarded growth over generating profits or free cash. As commodity prices began to tumble towards the end of 2014, the high yield energy market sold off and many over-leveraged companies were forced to restructure their debt. The distressed debt investing community anticipated this opportunity and beginning in 2014 many investors began raising dedicated funds to the distressed energy investing space. The selloff in the high yield energy presented a dual opportunity set as the oil market bottomed out in January 2016 and all energy debt was trading as if every company was going bankrupt. At that time investors had the opportunity to either buy the deeply discounted debt of companies that had higher quality assets and lower cost structures that had sufficient liquidity to weather a lower for longer price environment or the deeply discounted debt of companies with insufficient liquidity that were going to need to restructure. As shale companies began to reduce their investment and OPEC began cutting production, oil prices began to stabilize, but nowhere near the levels that they were at earlier in 2014. Those companies that had sufficient liquidity to weather a lower for longer price environment benefitted from the stabilization of oil prices and their debt began to appreciate in value rewarding investors with equity-like total returns. Other investors began accumulating the distressed debt of companies that were going to restructure with the expectation of generating high returns by converting their debt into the reorganized equity of these companies and the expectation that the equity markets would react favorably to these de-levered companies. In many restructuring situations, in addition to purchasing the distressed debt of these companies, investors also helped re-capitalize these companies through equity rights offerings that were offered to investors as part of the bankruptcy process. Although oil prices stabilized off their January 2016 lows, prices did not recover to a level that would allow most of these shale companies to generate cash to return to investors and also make the necessary investments in depleting assets. As commodity prices continued to remain low, investors began to shun energy equities closing off the equity and high yield market lifelines to shale companies. This has resulted in a selloff of energy equities that has hit investors in reorganized energy equities even harder as many of these investors had also invested additional capital through equity rights offerings to recapitalize these companies.

Having invested successfully in distressed debt for a number of years, including in the energy industry, I would say one of the most attractive aspects of distressed debt investing is that it is an opportunity to buy undervalued assets at a discount to their net asset value or to buy a de-levered company that should be able to generate significant amounts of free cash that can be returned to shareholders through dividends or share re-purchases, even if the underlying asset may not be as attractive. The restructuring of the coal industry in 2015-2016, at the same time as the restructuring of the oil industry, provides a prime example of the returns that distressed debt investors can generate in de-levered companies through the return of free cash to those investors as companies such as Warrior, Arch Coal, Contura and Peabody paid outsized dividends to their investors and their share prices performed very well. On the other hand, most shale companies that emerged from bankruptcy continued to burn cash at existing commodity prices and when combined with the fact that most of these reorganized companies were sub-scale and had a non-traditional investor base (i.e. former creditors that were not long-term equity holders versus more traditional long-only energy equity investors) this made these post-reorg energy equities unattractive and caused them to underperform the market. The exceptions to the unattractiveness of distressed energy debt was either in the equity of reorganized oil companies that were able to demonstrate the value of their assets through the sale of assets at premiums to net asset value and use those proceeds to return cash to shareholders or through the purchase of deeply discounted performing energy debt where investors were able to earn equity-like cash on cash total returns through price appreciation of the debt.

Applying these lessons, our most successful investments in the energy space were through the debt of Alpha Natural Resources, Arch Coal and Peabody Energy, where the de-leveraging of the enterprise and the turnaround in coal prices allowed the companies to return cash to us as the post-reorganized shareholders even as the investment community at large was mostly shunning investments in coal companies. In the oil space, we benefitted from the purchase of the deeply discounted performing debt of Laredo Petroleum and Alta Mesa, where the companies had sufficient liquidity to weather low oil prices and continued to pay our coupons until they were able to refinance through asset sales or an IPO. In restructured oil companies we had mixed success depending on the company’s post-reorg strategy. Our most successful investment was in LINN Energy where we originally purchased the 2nd Lien debt in bankruptcy and benefitted from the conversion of that debt into post-reorg equity as the company was able to demonstrate the value of its non-core assets through asset sales at premiums to net asset value. On the other end of the spectrum was an investment that we made in the debt of Magnum Hunter Resources. We were encouraged by the value of Magnum’s assets as in mid-2016 there were a number of asset sales in the same area where Magnum operated, including by Alpha Natural Resources where we had an existing position, that implied a significant value premium to where Magnum’s debt and eventual post-reorg equity were trading. Unfortunately, some of Magnum’s larger investors were not interested in selling the company at that time and were more interested in trying to operate the asset and Magnum’s equity eventually traded down with the rest of the energy equity market. At the end of the day I think the most important thing we took away from the distressed energy market is that it can be very difficult to operate capital intensive businesses even after restructuring their debt especially those that are tied to commodity prices and investors would be better served if they pivoted more towards asset sales rather than trying to operate these sub-scale companies. In most instances the companies in these industries benefit from the cost savings that can be achieved through scale and at the same time most investors would prefer to invest in the equities of companies that have scale. The other thing I would add, and this applies to the distressed investing space generally, is that it is important to know who the different parties are that are involved in the restructuring and what their motivations are. The large investor that is in the position at a much higher cost basis will likely have different motivations on whether to sell or operate the asset than the smaller investor that might have bought its position at a very low cost basis and would be satisfied with a quick sale.

SA: Can you walk us through an example of how you used the bankruptcy process to generate returns?

MT: Our investment in Visteon was an example of where we used the bankruptcy process to generate returns. We began buying Visteon’s pre-petition equity while it was in bankruptcy after Visteon generated a profit and positive cash flow at the end of fiscal year 2009 and our analysis determined that Visteon was solvent and any plan of reorganization would provide a recovery for Visteon's pre-petition shareholders. Despite indications of interest from Johnson Controls that validated our analysis that Visteon was solvent and would have placed a higher valuation on its operations than Visteon’s proposed plan of reorganization, Visteon proceeded to seek confirmation of a plan that would give control of its reorganized equity to its bondholders and provide a minimal recovery to pre-petition shareholders. An ad hoc group of shareholders had objected to Visteon’s plan of reorganization but Visteon reached a deal with the ad hoc group to allow them to participate in a rights offering for Visteon’s reorganized equity, to the exclusion of other shareholders, in exchange for the ad hoc group agreeing to support Visteon's bankruptcy plan. We objected to the plan both in the bankruptcy court and the Delaware District Court under the theory that Section 1123(a)(4) of the Bankruptcy Code requires a Debtor to provide equal treatment to similarly situated creditors, or in this case shareholders, and that the Debtor was providing more favorable treatment to the ad hoc group than to other shareholders who were in the same class. We ultimately settled with Visteon for cash consideration, in addition to the up to 5% of the reorganized equity that other Visteon pre-petition shareholders received, providing us a greater recovery per share than the Ad Hoc Equity Group at a fraction of the out of pocket costs.

SA: Can you discuss the unique opportunities and challenges investing in post-reorg equities? How can readers discover these during the idea gen process? Are specialized resources required (let alone knowledge and experience)? Are there any attractive post-reorg equities you see now?

MT: Post-reorg equities can present unique opportunities to make investments in companies that have been able use the bankruptcy process to improve operations and improve their balance sheets but that still may trade at a discount to similar companies due to a variety of factors. There is a limited amount of financial information on the reorganized company even if it may have been a public filer as the company’s historical financials reflect a view of the company that may have been over-levered, had lesser liquidity and may have been subject to certain onerous contracts that may have been rejected in bankruptcy. Additionally, many post-reorg equities are listed directly on an exchange or trade over the counter upon exiting bankruptcy without any marketing process and may not have established research coverage. The lack of research coverage, inclusion in an equity index and limited financial information causes most traditional equity investors to stay away from these companies. What results from this are that the current holders are most likely former creditors of the company who may be looking to sell their positions to generate liquidity for their holdings. This transition from non-traditional holders of the post-reorg equity to more traditional long-term equity investors could result in the post-reorg equity trading at a discount to its true value. While it does not take any specialized resources to access these opportunities, the lack of information makes it more likely that those who have followed the company through bankruptcy and its exit from bankruptcy may be more aware of the opportunity.

One of the more attractive opportunities in the post-reorg sector that we see right now is iHeart Media (TK:IHRT). iHeart is the largest radio broadcaster in the nation and more than twice as large as its next largest competitor with a growing digital platform in streaming radio and Podcasting. iHeart exited bankruptcy in May 2019 having reduced its outstanding debt from approximately $16 billion to just under $6 billion. With a de-levered balance sheet, iHeart is now generating approximately $400 million in free cash flow and trading at a 20% free cash flow yield. iHeart’s scale, multi-platform strategy and targeted advertising platform are driving higher margins and allowing the company to rapidly de-lever. Moreover, this multi-platform strategy should further benefit iHeart as TV/cable cord-cutting causes advertisers to migrate away from video to more targeted radio and podcasting customers. iHeart currently trades at approximately 7x EBITDA, which is below where its plan of reorganization valued it at and approximately 15% lower than where Liberty Media offered to buy 40% of iHeart while it was in bankruptcy. Liberty’s interest stemmed from its investment in SiriusXM and the potential of $500 million in synergies that could be generated from adding iHeart to its SiriusXM platform. Liberty Media continues to maintain an interest in iHeart as it was reported that Liberty has asked the Justice Department permission to increase its 4.8% equity stake in iHeart that it had acquired through debt that it owned in iHeart that was converted into equity when iHeart emerged from bankruptcy. In addition to Liberty Media, iHeart apparently also received expressions of interest while it was in bankruptcy from Apple and Silver Lake Partners. As research and investor interest picks up in iHeart, we expect the equity to trade at 8.5x EBITDA, or $28/share, which would still make it an accretive acquisition candidate for Liberty to acquire as the Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock trades at 14x EBITDA.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

MT: We like Uniti equity at $7/share as it trades at less than 8x EV/EBITDA compared to fixed telecom infrastructure companies that trade between 12.5x-24x. The discount is a result of a dispute between Uniti and Windstream, Uniti’s largest customer, where Windstream is seeking to recharacterize their lease arrangement as a disguised financing, which would materially impact Uniti’s finances. We believe Uniti has strong defenses to Windstream’s claims and a range of settlement proposals that were disclosed in connection with a mediation between Uniti and Windstream would imply a valuation range for Uniti’s equity between $10.50-$19/share assuming that the parties can resolve their dispute within the range of these two proposals.

Uniti is a real estate investment trust principally focused on acquiring and constructing telecom infrastructure assets including fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper broadband networks and data centers. Uniti was separated and spun-off from Windstream Holdings, Inc. pursuant to which Windstream contributed certain telecommunications network assets, including fiber and copper networks and other real estate and a small consumer competitive local exchange carrier business to Uniti. In connection with the Spin-Off, Uniti entered into a long-term exclusive triple-net lease (the “Master Lease”) with Windstream, pursuant to which a substantial portion of Uniti’s real property is leased to Windstream and from which a substantial portion of Uniti’s leasing revenues are currently derived. After an adverse ruling from the District Court in the Southern District of New York that found that Windstream was in violation of its bond indentures when it entered into the sale leaseback transaction, on February 25, 2019, Windstream filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. In July 2019, Windstream filed an adversary proceeding against Uniti seeking to recharacterize the Master Lease as a disguised financing under the principal theory, among other things, that because the “leased assets” were depreciating at such a precipitous clip that almost all of their remaining useful life was going to be consumed during the initial 15-year lease term, leaving insufficient residual interest to support a true lease finding.

Uniti’s equity has lost more than two-thirds of its value since Windstream’s bankruptcy as Uniti currently generates approximately 85% of its EBITDA from the Master Lease and the adversary complaint threatens Uniti’s viability should it no longer be able to collect the rent under the Master Lease. We believe that Uniti has strong defenses to the Windstream complaint as the parties have consistently maintained in regulatory proceedings that the Master Lease was a true lease. Additionally, the District Court’s ruling that Windstream violated its bond indentures was predicated on the Master Lease being a true lease. In all likelihood, however, the parties will likely settle the dispute as both parties are incentivized to settle the dispute. For Windstream if they were to lose the adversary proceeding they would lose access to their network effectively shutting down their business. Uniti as well is incentivized to settle the dispute because in addition to the risks associated with losing the litigation, they would benefit from having a stronger counterparty to the Master Lease.

Both parties have submitted settlement proposals to a court-appointed mediator, either of which would value Uniti higher than where it is currently trading. Under Windstream’s proposal, the implied reduction to the Master Lease would be approximately $160 million/year, which would still leave Uniti in compliance with its 5x secured leverage ratio, Uniti would pay $525 million to the Windstream bankruptcy estate and contribute 20% of its equity to the Windstream estate. At a 12x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is at the low end of the 12.5-24x multiples that telecom infrastructure companies trade at, Uniti’s equity would be worth approximately $10.50/share under the Windstream proposal. Under Uniti’s proposal, the implied reduction to the Master Lease would be approximately $107 million/year and Uniti would contribute $100 million to the Windstream estate. Under the Uniti proposal, at a 12x EV/EBITDA multiple, Uniti’s equity would be worth approximately $19/share. Although the mediation has currently been suspended, the parties have continued to negotiate to resolve the dispute.

