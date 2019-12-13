Mine Removal

It's too early to sound the all-clear, of course, but some of the land mines have been removed.

But even if the "Phase One" deal between the US and China is little more than a progress report, the threat of an imminent escalation is gone.

Thursday's risk-on bonanza, catalyzed as it was by the promise of an imminent "Phase One" trade deal between the US and China, faded on Friday.

As I write, there are still two hours left until the closing bell sounds on an eventful week, but even if US equities manage to rally into the close, it would be entirely fair to describe the mood on Friday as "subdued."

It's not so much a "sell the news" dynamic. Rather, stocks' failure to launch after a press conference during which Chinese officials sketched the contours of the interim agreement, is attributable to the fact that there really was no "news," per se.

(Heisenberg)

Although officials said China would ramp up imports from the US and other countries, they steadfastly refused to provide any details, let alone commit to any actual numbers.

That comes as no surprise to anyone who has closely followed the negotiations. I've elaborated on this at length both in these pages and elsewhere. The bottom line is that while it's possible for China to bring purchases back up to levels seen before the trade war began, getting to the $40 billion to $50 billion "range" President Trump has repeatedly cited while touting the "deal" is generally seen as far-fetched.

In the interest of brevity, I won't go back over the whole story, but suffice to say there are two problems.

First, China's retaliatory tariffs mean that Chinese buyers are relying on waivers even to execute the "goodwill" purchases that have paved the way for recent talks. If the US were to lift its own tariffs, China could roll back its retaliatory measures, obviating the need for the waiver system, but until then, getting to $40 billion or $50 billion in farm purchases is mathematically impossible (for all intents and purposes).

Second, even if the tariffs are lifted, getting into Trump's target range would mean diverting billions in purchases from some of the trade partners Beijing has relied on amid the dispute with the US - countries like Brazil, who Trump retaliated against earlier this month. Alienating those countries could prove to be a mistake in the event Trump changes his mind and reinstates the tariffs.

(Heisenberg)

Prior to China's press conference on Friday, CNBC reported that Chinese officials were still wary of committing to a concrete number. That reluctance was on full display in Beijing (the presser was broadcast live on Bloomberg, and if you watched it, it was readily apparent that China was in no hurry to make any commitments). Here's Bloomberg:

China will increase imports from the U.S. and other countries, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said at a briefing in Beijing Friday. Vice Chairman of the National Reform and Development Commission Ning Jizhe added that the specifics of agricultural purchases would be released later, as the text of the agreement is still under review.

Forgive me, but if you don't see this for what it is, you're being deliberately obtuse. There was no "deal" ("Phase One" or otherwise) agreed on Friday, and because the new tariffs were set to go into effect on Sunday, the two sides simply delivered a kind of update on the progress in order to give each other an excuse to forestall that escalation.

If you don't believe me, read the official statement from the USTR for yourself here. In case they change it later, here is what it initially said:

(USTR)

There are no specifics. You might think there are on a first read, but if you were pressed to say, precisely, what it is China has agreed to do, you couldn't do it. If anybody could, it would be Bob Lighthizer. Here's what he came up with (this a bullet-point summary from Bloomberg):

U.S.-China dispute-resolution process ’very clear’

U.S. has 2- year commitment on agricultural purchases from China

U.S. sees China trade deal signed in Washington

Phase-one deal ’completely written’

Trade deal effective 30 days after signing

U.S. didn’t agree to further phases of tariff rollback

See what I mean? He says it's "very clear," but doesn't clarify (oh, the irony). He says the deal is "completely written," but nobody has seen it. And he says it's effective a month after it's signed, but it's not signed yet.

To be fair, he gave more details on the farm promises. China, Lighthizer claims, has made a two-year commitment for $40 billion to $50 billion of annual purchases of US agricultural goods.

More specifically, he says Beijing has committed to at least $16 billion more per year compared with $24 billion in 2017. As far as I know (and as of this writing), China hasn't confirmed that. But what we do know is that even if they do, it seems like a stretch for the reasons outlined above. Here is the chart for anyone who needs a refresher:

(Heisenberg)

While there's ambiguity around what China will ultimately do for the Trump administration, there's no such uncertainty around what Trump has agreed to do for China.

The December 15 tariffs have been scrapped. In a series of tweets, the US President said as much. He also said (and this is in the USTR statement too) that 25% levies on $250 billion in goods will remain in place, while the rate on $120 billion in products will go to 7.5%. Below is a helpful visual (and this may need to be tweaked later, but it gives you an idea):

(Heisenberg)

So, the US got a bunch of commitments, while China no longer has to worry about the looming escalation and will see the rate on $112 billion in goods reduced by half.

For markets, all that really matters in the very near-term is that the escalation planned for Sunday is now off the table. That removes the key downside risk. It's worth noting that in the lead-up to the announcement of the "deal," market participants began to load up on tail hedges again, which potentially sets the stage for those hedges to be "puked," adding fuel to any relief rally. Nomura's Charlie McElligott mentioned that on Tuesday, and while I can't link to my own in-depth coverage, I can point you to a Bloomberg article which references the same note.

Ultimately, Friday's trade news does little to change the long-term outlook for Sino-US relations, but it does kick the proverbial can. Meanwhile, a trio of other macro risks dissipated this week.

Boris Johnson's Conservatives scored a huge election win, kicking off a rip-roaring rally in the pound, and sending the FTSE 250 up by more than 5% at one juncture Friday. It would later trim gains, but was still sharply higher on the day. The FTSE 100 rose by 1.1%.

As I wrote elsewhere on Thursday evening once the exit polls made clear the result (which was absolutely devastating for Labour), Brexit is still Brexit – a geopolitical earthquake of epic proportions. And there's still plenty of wrangling ahead. But over the past year, uncertainty around the fate of Brexit became arguably more vexing for markets than Brexit itself. Now, some of that uncertainty has been lifted, even if there are still more questions than answers about the fate of the UK economy.

(Heisenberg; the visual captures the knee-jerk reaction in the pound as the exit polls indicated the size of the Tory majority)

In addition, Christine Lagarde's debut press conference as ECB chief went well. She struck a balanced (and at times jovial) tone, describing herself as "neither a hawk nor a dove, but an owl," and delivered a surprisingly upbeat assessment of the bloc's economy, while being careful to note that the risks were still skewed to the downside.

Lagarde is no stranger to positions of authority, and there's no reason to expect she won't prove adept at the helm. That said, Mario Draghi's shoes are Shaq-sized and her task isn't an easy one. There are myriad challenges associated with crafting a unitary policy applicable to disparate economies with divergent fiscal and political inclinations. On Thursday, she served notice that she's capable of navigating the complexities of the discussion in real-time, and that's "not nothin'," as they say.

Finally, Jerome Powell on Wednesday delivered what was, arguably, one of his better performances. To be sure, that's not saying much. I'm as sympathetic to Jay's plight as the next guy (probably more sympathetic), but the fact is, he's just not very good at press conferences, a hilarious irony considering one of his first major decisions as Fed Chair was to hold press conferences after every meeting.

He's getting better, though, and Wednesday went fine, all things considered. He even managed to dodge a question about a note by Credit Suisse's Zoltan Pozsar who, earlier this week, suggested that the year-end turn is likely to be anything but smooth, and that the Fed needs to "encourage foreign central banks to use of FX swap lines [and] start QE4 by switching from buying bills to buying coupons," before it's too late.

If you know anything about Pozsar, you know that his name is almost synonymous with short-term funding markets, and he's not someone you want to debate on the subject. Rather than try, Powell merely reiterated that the Fed would tweak the repo schedule and parameters as necessary to ensure things don't get out of hand. But more importantly, he said the Fed would switch to short coupon purchases if necessary. That was hardly the kind of wholesale relent recommended by Pozsar, but the mere acknowledgement that a restart of coupon purchases might be necessary was adequate.

On Thursday, the New York Fed's new schedule showed a willingness to provide nearly a half-trillion in liquidity over the next month, across a hodgepodge of overnight and term repos.

(SocGen)

Whether that's enough to ensure smooth functioning remains to be seen. Powell indicated on Wednesday that his job isn't to ensure there's no volatility in short-term funding markets, but rather to avoid a situation where it affects the Fed's ability to conduct policy.

All in all, this week saw macro risks recede. Although there's no real "clarity" on the trade front, and although everyone knows there will never be a comprehensive deal between China and the US on trade, the near-term land mine (i.e., Sunday's planned escalation) has been removed. Brexit will proceed at the end of next month, the ECB is in capable hands (until proven otherwise) and at the least, the Fed is cognizant of the possibility that a return to QE "proper" will be necessary at some point (Pozsar's full note on the subject is well worth a read if you can track it down).

All of that ostensibly paves the way for a pro-cyclical rotation in equities, rising yields (led by breakevens) and a rebound in global manufacturing gauges. Or at least that's the base line.

And with that, I'll leave you with one last set of charts from JPMorgan which shows you how things panned out for US equities and 10-year yields following a previous instance of Fed "insurance" cuts:

(JPMorgan)

