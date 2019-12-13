Bill.Com: Saving Money For SMBs

I like the story and potential, yet current losses, but mostly a steep sales multiple prevent me from buying the IPO after a big first day jump.

Bill.com (BILL) has gone public in an offering which saw strong demand from investors as they like the solution, the market potential and the growth rates reported by Bill. Employing a SaaS-based business model while growing at rates comfortable above 50% seems very attractive to investors who take the losses for granted in the meantime. They furthermore are not hesitant to attach a 15 times annualized sales multiple to the business after a 60% jump on the first day of trading.

That enthusiasm makes me a bit cautious as I do not see a compelling risk-reward here, although the underlying business is interesting enough to keep monitoring the continued growth of the company in the quarters to follow.

Champion of SMBs

Bill.com claims to be the champion of small and midsize businesses. The company provides cloud based software solutions which automate and simplify back office operations.

The company makes purpose built AI enabled financial software connecting customers, suppliers and clients with tasks such as generating and processing of invoices, obtaining approvals, making payments, and synchronize with accounting systems, among others.

At this moment the company has more than 81,000 customers who use the software for financial workflows and payments, among others. The size of the actual transactions is quite impressive with 2.4 million bills approved each month, 20 times more than the number of documents being stored, and more than $70 billion in payments being overseen on an annual basis.

The company believes that the opportunity is large as traditional software companies focus on larger businesses and not necessarily SMBs, while there are huge efficiencies to be achieved in simplifying these relatively simple back-office tasks. To drive adoption among clients, the company does not just rely on its sales force, it has relationships with Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and many accountant firms as well.

IPO & Valuation

Bill and its underwriters sold 8.8 million shares at $22 per share, thereby raising gross proceeds of $194 million. Demand for the offering was sound, taking place above the preliminary offering range of $19-$21, although shares did see a big jump to $35 on their first day of trading.

This means that the 69.5 million shares which are outstanding following the IPO were valued at $1.53 billion at the offer price, or $2.43 billion at $35 per share. Operating with $158 million in cash ahead of the initial offering, I peg the net cash position following the IPO at around $330 million. This means that at $35 the operating assets are valued at $2.1 billion.

So what kind of financial performance does justify this valuation? The company generated nearly $65 million in sales for the year which ended in June of 2018, although the company lost nearly $8 million on an operating basis.

Revenues rose 67% in the fiscal year of 2019 to little over $108 million. Subscription and transaction fees make up the vast majority of revenues with nearly $86 million in sales, as interest on funds held for customers tripled to $22 million. While sales grew at very impressive percentages, operating losses increased a little bit to $10 million last year.

For the first quarter of this current year, the company grew sales by 57% to $35.2 million, for a run rate in excess of $140 million per annum. This suggests that operating assets are valued at around 15 times annualized sales. Disappointing is the deleverage seen on the bottom line as the company reported a quarterly operating loss of $6.2 million, far higher than the $1.2 million reported this quarter a year ago.

Final Thoughts

The company is operating in a competitive field, although it is hard to pinpoint exactly who the direct peers of the company are. One key risk and dependency is the relationship with Intuit, as many of Bill's executives have had a past with the company. The company's solutions have been integrated within Intuit QuickBooks, creating access to millions of SMBs. The same dependency is seen to a lower extent to Oracle's NetSuite.

Other risks include of course the current losses, although the company has substantial net cash balances following the IPO. The company has key risks relating to the valuation at 15 times sales, as well as execution risks as a cyber attack on the business could be devastating of course, just as poor risk management practices. Reliance on key staff is another key issue, as losing key staff could have a real adverse impact on the business.

Compared to other SaaS players I do not think that the current valuation is simply very compelling. Growth rates are rapidly slowing down to an annual growth rate around 50%, yet with a 15 times annualized sales multiple, valuations are quite high as the recent deleveraging on the bottom line is not very encouraging either. That said, valuations in the space can be high as Intuit trades at around 9 times sales while growing sales at low double digit sales growth rates. While that valuation might be seen as high, note that this company reports very impressive operating margins around 30%.

For me any relative appeal in relation to the growth rates or market potential has been somewhat "killed" following the jump in the share price in the first day of trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.