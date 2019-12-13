New Relic: Uninspiring Q2, Though Valuation A Little More Attractive

Valuation remains a little below comparable peers at ~6x forward revenue, though there are still questions to be answered.

Following a rather disappointing Q1 earnings report, New Relic (NEWR) reported a better Q2 report, even though billings growth was still a weak point. The stock is still down over 25% since their pre-Q1 earnings report and is up under 5% since reporting earnings a month ago. I think investors have lost a little bit of confidence and bullish-ness in the name over the past few months and it could take a little bit of time for this to come back.

The quarter itself was not bad as revenue growth of 27% came in ahead of expectations and operating margin surprised to the upside. Billings growth remained relatively flat, though this was up against a strong year ago period which included some multi-million dollar signings. Management lowered their full year revenue guidance even though operating margin guidance was slightly raised.

While the stock is up over 20% since their Q1 earnings, most of this rebound was from a few months ago as investors have moved their foot off the gas pedal. The Q2 report was neither extremely positive nor negative, though I believe it pushes investors out another quarter or two before they start to get more bullish on the name.

NEWR remains one of the leaders in the APM (application performance management) industry, meaning they essentially develop tools that help measure an application or software performance. Their software functions are in back-end processes, and the technicals are a bit challenging to understand. But, for most investors, NEWR is a name not well-known. Larger institutional funds have been able to capture significant gains by holding this name over the past few years.

With valuation ~6.1x FY20 revenue and ~5.1x FY21 revenue, the name is a little cheaper than other software peers growing revenue at 20%+. However, with the company’s billings growth in question, I think investors should remain on the sidelines a bit longer before the company starts to post some positive trends.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter grew 27% to $145.8 million and was nicely above expectations for ~$143 million. However, revenue growth decelerated by 3pts compared to last quarter’s growth of 30%. Revenue growth had historically been closer to 30% and even though this quarter was slightly lower, the general trends continues forward.

Gross margin continues to remain very strong at 84% during the quarter, which is at the higher end of the company’s 80-84% long-term target. Gross margin over the past few years has settled in near the 84-85% range and I believe the company will continue to post similar results, which are near the high-end of software companies in the market.

Over time, as NEWR continues to scale and gain operating leverage, we should start to see operating margin expand as the company demonstrates increased profitability. For now, the company remains focused on revenue growth, gaining scale, and increasing their market share. Operating margin during Q2 was ~8% which seemed to be well above consensus expectations. Ultimately, the company reported EPS of $0.24, ahead of expectations for $0.15.

Dollar-based net expansion rate improved to 112% compared to 109% last quarter, though is still down from 124% in the year ago period. Part of this can be explained by the company’s lower billings compared to the year ago period, as contracts have become a little shorter in nature.

NEWR also reported 62% of annual recurring revenue coming from enterprise accounts, the highest level seen in the company's history and similar to last quarter. By generating higher recurring revenue from enterprises, investors can have more confidence in this revenue stream given the stickiness. Also, paid business accounts >$100k were 906 during the quarter, representing growth of 15%, down from 18% growth last quarter.

Even though metrics and growth rates were largely similar to last quarter, billings growth remained a little under pressure. Billings of $124 million were well below expectations for $130+ million. Billings were essentially flat compared to the year ago period, though management did note there were some large multi-million deals in the year ago period, making growth rates a little challenging to compare. Management noted billings were a little soft due to weaker than expected sales attainment and shorter contracts.

For Q3, management is expecting revenue of $148-150 million, which was pretty close to consensus expectations. Non-GAAP operating income guidance of $3-4 million represents ~2.3% operating margin at the midpoint, leading to EPS of $0.12-0.13. Billings for the quarter are expected to increase sequentially in the low single digit basis, which implies another quarter of soft billings growth and was below consensus expectations.

Full-year revenue guidance was lowered to $588-593 million from $600-607 million, which represents growth of ~23% compared to previous guidance of ~26% growth. Non-GAAP operating income was slight narrowed to $21-25 million, though now represents ~3.9% margin.

Valuation

After last quarters big billings growth miss, the company’s stock has remained under a lot of pressure. Even though the stock remains down over 25% since the start of their fiscal year, the stock is up ~20% from their post-Q1 low point and up just under 5% since reporting Q2 earnings.

Valuation will continue to remain under pressure for this name until either one of two things happen. First, NEWR could surprise investors to the upside by reporting accelerating billings growth. Or second, investors will need to wait another few quarters until the company starts to lap some of the bad quarterly billings performances.

The company has a current market cap of ~$4.0 billion, and with cash/investments of ~$800 million and ~$400 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$3.6 billion. With full year revenue guidance being lowered to $588-593 million, this implies a FY20 revenue multiple of ~6.1x.

While the current guidance implies revenue growth of ~23% for the year, investors seem to be uncertain whether or not guidance will go up or down next. After reducing revenue guidance during the Q2 call, I think 23% is a good growth rate to assume for the rest of the year. Typically when a company has to lower their revenue guidance, they make sure they do it enough where they are able to still beat the lowered expectations.

Assuming FY20 revenue comes in at the midpoint and grows another 20% in FY21, we could see FY21 revenue of ~710 million, which would give us a FY21 revenue multiple of ~5.1x. While this revenue multiple appears a little cheap compared to other software companies growing revenue 20%+, I think this name still has a few questions around their longer-term growth profile.

The stock remains a little under $70 and has only been up less than 5% since reporting earnings a month ago, signaling investors are not overly excited about the name heading into 2020. An optimistic investor could argue that valuation has pulled back enough that once we pass the bad billings growth, we could see a brighter future.

For now, I think the current ~6x forward revenue is about right, though if the company were to turn things around in the next quarter or two, we could see the multiple slowly creep back up to the 7-8x range.

Risks to NEWR include the company reporting another weaker than expected quarter, which could send the shares down another 20-30% and cause investors to lose confidence in the longer-term model.

