Waves Still Roll In, Energy Capture Still Hard

SIMEC Atlantis tidal turbine: Source

In early 2017 I wrote about the immature status of energy generation from the sea. It seems time for an update. I’ve looked through a number of companies most of whose devices eventually meet with unfortunate fates or seem stuck at small scale. The vast number of small undercapitalised startups eventually founder, although some hang on a for a long time. Here I show that this area still has promise but it remains too early for investment other than through very risky startups. However there are signs that some big players (e.g. GE (NYSE:GE), ABB (NYSE:ABB) , Enel (OTCPK:ESOCF) ) are interested. It feels a bit like wave is where offshore wind was a decade ago; at that time it seemed that offshore wind wouldn’t make it. Now it is clear that offshore wind has an increasingly important role in low carbon power generation. When will wave follow?

Coastal energy developments mostly involve energy capture from waves or tidal movements.

Tidal power

For many years there have been attempts to commercialise capture of energy from tidal locations. Just as has happened with wave technology, the UK has been a pioneer in supporting tidal developments.

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance group’s SIMEC Energy is a pioneer in renewable energy projects in the UK and Australia. It has a landmark project in South Australia to save a steel manufacturing facility by setting up a major (1 GW) solar facility to provide power instead of requiring coal. GFG is serious player in the renewable energy space (400 million pounds invested), so when GFG Group took control of Australian tidal company Atlantis to form SIMEC Atlantis Energy, it provided a tidal project with resources to be serious. SIMEC Energy’s long term view of tidal power is that it could provide 8% of UK electricity needs in the future.

The SIMEC Atlantis Energy pivotal tidal project (MeyGen tidal stream project, Pentland Firth Scotland) has been in development for a number of years and it has involved ABB for grid connection of the tidal power. Initially four Atlantis Resources (now SIMEC Atlantis Energy) 1.5 MW horizontal axis turbines were installed, with the goal of deploying 86 MW of electricity. The ultimate goal was to provide up to 398 MW of power. Recently GE (GE) became involved with SIMEC Atlantis Energy in the second phase of the MeyGen project, but this involves just another 6 MW of power capacity.

Like all of the early projects, scale remains elusive, although with SIMEC Atlantis Energy well capitalised and with serious partners, this might be the trigger for scaling up this project.

Wave Power

There are a number of startups, but few companies with a history of their technology operating at any scale in real world conditions. Key reasons why wave power is interesting include that wave power is more reliable than wind power, it is 24/7 and future power generation can be forecast 3x earlier than wind power. Many wave power sites are close to major power users.

Bombora Wave Power: As I mentioned in my earlier article, this company is still to build a version of its technology at any scale. However, it has secured consent to build its first 1.5 MW demonstration mWave facility off the coast of Wales. It will be interesting to see if the lightweight membrane technology that forms the core of Bombora’s mWave will be sufficiently durable for real world operation.

GWave: GWave had a large 9MW facility that it planned to test at the UK Wave Hub. I’ve been unable to find out what happened.

Wave Swell Energy: After financial troubles when a prototype was damaged enroute to testing, Wave Swell is now testing a 200 kW version of its Oscillating Water Column technology off King Island Tasmania. This company is still a long way from having a commercial prototype at any scale.

Carnegie Clean Energy (ASX:CCE) (OTCPK:CWGYF)

In my last article on wave technology I summarised Carnegie’s diversification into microgrids for isolated communities. This did not end well and Carnegie is now re-emerging from abandoning the microgrid business to refocus solely on its wave technology.

Carnegie has been painstakingly slowly building knowledge about its CETO technology with real world applications and seemed close to having a 1.5 MW CETO 6 unit that could be deployed as a “farm” of units, when it became financially stretched. Part of this was its diversification to include microgrid assets, but another reason for its problems was a change in Australian Government support which eliminated funding for a major next phase of the CETO technology development.

After a period where it seemed that Carnegie would ceased to operate, with shareholder support the company has been brought back to life after disposing of its Energy Made Clean microgrid assets. The new focus is solely on its longstanding experience of wave technology, including prototypes in real world applications for many years. However the company realised that it does not have the deep pockets needed to implement its existing prototypes (1.5 MW) and progress beyond this phase.

So the new focus is on developing full documentation for a big partner to come in and build the results of a period of design and modelling of the next phase of its technology. This is to be a 2 year program for which it is fully funded after restructure. Carnegie has produced a detailed plan, based on modest resourcing, to address features of the CETO design where improvement can be made and cost reductions implemented. In particular they plan to adapt power take off using technology used in electric cars, and also use machine learning to develop optimal ways to capture wave energy. This is hoped to provide a virtual prototype for partnering with a utility partner to develop the pilot and commercialise. All of this will develop from years of experience in building prototypes that have been operated in real world environments.

Carnegie positions itself as being where the offshore wind industry was just before it took off. A promising sign is that large Italian renewable energy company Enel has supported the Carnegie technology, through its subsidiary Enel Green Power, although it is yet to invest a significant amount. All very risky, but there seem possibilities that are more tangible than endless rounds of raising small amounts of capital to painfully advance the project.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that there is massive potential for tidal and wave energy in a low carbon energy mix. There are major populations which could be serviced by wave generated power in all continents, with most serious interest so far in Europe. The challenge is to get a reliable engineering solution and to address the cost. So far this has been attempted by startups with insufficient resources. There are signs that this might be changing, with GE partnering with well resourced GFG Energy company SIMEC Atlantis in a major UK tidal project. Similarly Carnegie Clean Energy is looking for partners and Italian power giant Enel looks to be a possibility. Investment in wave technology is mostly not possible (yet) and where one can invest, it is too early for investors other than those wishing to have a stake in a very risky early stage company. However, there are signs that this situation might change, and the reference to offshore wind as a model for where this is going has some merit. Worth considering is Italian energy powerhouse Enel, which has a 40% one year return and is massively investing in renewable energy and exiting its coal assets. Investment in Enel could bring happy rewards and you might end up having a stake in the company that makes waves.

