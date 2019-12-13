PDC Energy: Bigger Has To Be Better

PDC Energy (PDCE) was a market darling that has used its stock to grow opportunistically. Previously, readers were warned a couple of years back to wait because a company that uses stock to purchase other companies is telling investors that the stock is at least fully priced. That turned out to be good advice as the industry is now out of favor and the stock is far more reasonably priced when compared to the value of the business.

But PDC Energy management has simply switched gears to accommodate the new pricing environment.

Source: PDC Energy Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy Conference September, 2019

Now the strategy is to grow by bolt-on acquisitions when the acquired company has similarly undervalued assets. Hopefully, the larger company will receive better value treatment by the market in the future. The larger company should be able to obtain enough synergies to increase the value of the combined companies above the value (combined) of each company individually. This is an old "tried and true" growth strategy that works as long as the acquisitions do not result from overpayments of the acquired company.

A company like PDC Energy often prepares itself to be sold to the highest bidder at some future date. The failure of this strategy often results in a considerable pricing decline from the overpayments of acquisitions that takes a while to recover from. Therefore future earnings results are a key indicator that the strategy is being properly executed.

The Colorado location is excellent because the leases are located in the rural areas of the state. This is away from the big cities where the oil industry was bumping into population growth that was causing major industry headaches. Plus the border location with Wyoming allows expansion into a neighboring state as a kind of "bolt-on" expansion that would have a very friendly attitude towards the oil and gas business.

Despite the fact that the stock of SRC Energy (SRCI) has traded above the acquisition offer at times, this merger is likely to happen because SRC Energy management owns a significant number of shares and is in favor of the merger. Still there is an increased risk of the merger not being completed if SRC Energy stock price persists above the value of the merger offering price.

Source: PDC Energy Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy Conference September, 2019

The combined company offers significant exposure to this basin at a time when the basin is resolving some gas takeaway capacity issues. Unfortunately, this basin has takeaway issues similar to the Permian in that product far outgrew the ability of the midstream capacity to transport the gas produced. This led many producers to shut-in production until that new capacity came online.

Some midstream producers like Summit Midstream (SMLP) are already exploring the possibility of further gas plant processing capacity expansion as the continuing growth appears to create future demand for a lot more gas plant processing capacity.

The advantage of a combination at the present time is that the combined company should have better bargaining power should future takeaway capacity shortages occur. The combined company should also benefit from the production bump that would occur as shut-in production is brought back in line with the startup of the new gas processing capacity. The combined company also offers significant exposure to the rural areas of this basin. That is actually an advantage to the acreage acquired by Occidental Petroleum (OXY) through the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum (APC). Anadarko had run into some issues through its exposure to more populated areas that the author previously covered.

Source: PDC Energy Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy Conference September, 2019

The current market environment appears to demand an emphasis on free cash flow. The combined company will meet that emphasis by delivering free cash flow while also implementing a 10% to 15% annual production growth strategy. Note that free cash flow can be manipulated by simply adjusting the growth upward or downward. The market ignores the relatively fast payback of the money for wells drilled to enforce the free cash flow doctrine. That could have some noticeable consequences on the multiple attached to the price-earnings ratio in the future. At least the combination of growth and the generation of free cash flow should demonstrate a fairly healthy company.

The key point would be that this acreage appears to rival the far more expensive Permian acreage in profitability without that Permian price tag. The state of Colorado has attracted some negative headlines as the legislature updated some very antique oil industry regulations. That negativity should fade as the market realizes that the oil and gas industry will do just fine under the new regulations.

Source: PDC Energy Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy Conference September, 2019

The key driver to the competitive basin costs has to be the extremely low lease operating expense costs shown above. Those lifting costs are usually seen with primarily natural gas producers (or even dry gas producers). Companies with significant liquids production, especially oil production normally do not have lease operating expenses as low as shown above.

Note that contrary to the company presentation, those administrative costs are actually fairly high. But they are probably necessary given the company history of periodically acquiring neighbors. The low debt ratios of the company should allow for further acquisitions in the future. In the meantime, operations appear to compare favorably with many competitors.

There is an outside chance that this company will further expand into the Permian as weak industry stock pricing conditions persist. The foothold in the Permian is very telling. But right now the acreage position is pretty small for a company of the size of PDC Energy. Therefore that acreage will either be enhanced or more likely sold as the company markets itself as a rural DJ basin company.

Source: PDC Energy Presentation At Barclays CEO Energy Conference September, 2019

The debt structure is currently very favorable. Not much debt is due and the company certainly has the ability to pay off the convertible notes when they mature should the value of the stock be below the conversion value at the time. The combined company should be able to refinance that debt at the appropriate time on more favorable terms.

Summary

PDC Energy is a company that grows primarily by acquisition. That strategy is not likely to change much in the future. The risk of using stock for acquisitions is that the large holders of stock resulting from those acquisitions want to get out by a pre-arranged date. At some point that exit strategy of the large holders could put a temporary lid on appreciation prospects.

On the other hand, the acquisition strategy of using stock for payment of the acquisition allows the balance sheet to remain fairly conservative. Debt ratios are unlikely to be a future problem with the strategy. PDC Energy is most likely positioning itself to be acquired in the future.

Those who have followed SRC Energy management through the years may remember that SRC Energy management previously sold Kodiak to Whiting Petroleum (WLL) successfully. Therefore SRC Energy management is fairly experienced at getting good value for company assets. Their faith in the company acquisition by PDC Energy is very telling and a sign that this acquisition is good for SRC Energy common shareholders.

The latest third quarter report shows SRC Energy on course to meeting management guidance. Both companies have the lowest price-to-earnings ratios in their history. The upside of the current acquisition is that shareholders of both companies should benefit from the coming cyclical recovery.

Appreciation potential over the next five years should be above average as PDC Energy continues to pursue its growth strategy (hopefully successfully) and the cyclical oil and gas market eventually recovers from current doghouse levels. Timing of that appreciation will be unpredictable as usual. But good solid companies will usually outperform long term. Strong balance sheets, low operating costs, and conservative debt ratios allow shareholders the ability to "wait out" the current hostile industry conditions. At the current prices, one or both companies should appeal to a wide range of investors as the recovery potential appreciation is significant.

