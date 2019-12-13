Apple Faces Existential Threat From Amazon, Microsoft, And Google

Apple (AAPL) is facing significant challenges in several product categories from none other than the main U.S. tech giants: Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which are referred as AMA in this article. These three tech giants are looking to make inroads in the product categories where Apple gets its majority of revenue and profits. They are looking to gain greater market share in wearables, tablets, smartphones, and other categories.

Apple had earlier faced smaller tech companies and non-U.S.-based competitors. This gave the company an edge while launching its smartphone and wearables segment. However, with the entry of AMA in these categories, it would be difficult for Apple to protect its margins and moat. The latest CIRP report already shows that Apple's HomePod has not been able to increase its market share against Amazon and Alphabet's smart speakers.

While Apple tries to build its Services segment, it continues to rely upon products for substantial profits and ecosystem improvement. All three AMA companies have the resources and expertise to gain a big chunk of market share in several product lines. This will be the biggest threat to Apple in the next few quarters. Any signs of market share gain by AMA can lead to a bearish sentiment towards Apple stock and reduce its long-term growth potential.

AMA going all-in

Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet have made it clear in the past few quarters that they will give greater focus to hardware sales. This will allow them to build their own ecosystem and improve monetization options for other services. All three have significant resources, expertise, and the brand image to launch products which will be the main competitor for Apple.

There are other reasons for these giants to focus on hardware sales. Apple has already built a very lucrative business through its licensing rights to Google. Last year, Bloomberg mentioned that Google is paying Apple close to $9 billion annually for being the default search engine. Hence, every Pixel phone sold by Google reduces the licensing amount it has to give Apple. Google CEO recently said that the lower-priced Pixel 3a helped the company in doubling its sales from a year ago. Google has the resources to sell these devices at lower margins or even a loss to gain a bigger market share in the smartphone segment.

Microsoft is also rapidly growing its hardware line. It has unveiled some dazzling products including laptops, earbuds, tablets, and foldable phones. In the recent product event, Microsoft took a shot at Apple by saying that Surface Laptop 3 will be 3x as powerful as Mac Air. The new models are beating Apple's Mac lineup in price, lightness, and power. Microsoft has also unveiled Surface Duo phone which will be a foldable smartphone with a hinge. The Surface Earbuds priced at $249 will compete directly with Apple's AirPods and have a host of productivity features.

Amazon also had a product event in September. It has launched new products that will improve the overall ecosystem of Amazon and make its products and service value proposition stronger. Amazon launched Echo Buds at $129 which competes with AirPods. An invite-only Echo Frames provides another option for using hands-free Alexa. Amazon's new Echo Studio priced at $199 will compete against HomePod by providing superior audio quality.

Besides the usual lineup, the most important aspect for this year's product event by Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet is that they are putting significant resources to build a strong ecosystem of products. The focus of their management shows that these products will be an integral part of their overall business in the near term.

Impact of existing products

Some of the products launched in the last few weeks are completely new and it will take some time to find the exact impact on Apple's market share in these categories. For example, the new surface laptops look very promising and can give Macs a real challenge. Similarly, the foldable phones unveiled by Microsoft are quite interesting form factor which should be attractive to a large section of customer base who are focused on productivity.

However, there is one major category from which we can gauge the future challenge faced by Apple. Both Amazon and Google have built a loyal customer base for their smart speakers. Despite massive growth in this category, both these giants have been able to retain their market share. Apple has tried several initiatives to improve the market share for its HomePods including massive price cuts. But the recent CIRP report shows that it has single-digit market share in this category.

Source: CIRP, 9to5mac

We can see in the above chart that Apple is not making a significant increase in its installed base while the share of Amazon and Google is increasing. Earlier this year, Apple made a price cut of $50 for HomePod by reducing its price to $299. Last year, Bloomberg estimated that the HomePod's bill of material is $216. This means that at the current price, HomePod's bill of material is a staggering 72% of its retail price. On the other hand, the bill of materials for iPhones is usually in the range of 35% to 40% of the retail price.

This shows that Apple is not able to gain a pricing premium in this category due to the presence of Amazon and Google. More importantly, there is no indication that Apple's market share is improving which can help the company in increasing the prices in the future.

Amazon has recently launched Echo Studio which will be available at $199 in this holiday season. The audio quality of this smart speaker is superior to all the previous versions. Customers looking for a higher quality smart speaker have an option from Amazon at a lower price compared to HomePod's $299 retail price.

Existential threat for Apple

I believe that the entry of Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the product categories will be an existential threat to Apple's business model. Back in 2014, Tim Cook said in an interview that "Our objective has never been to be first. It's to be the best." We know that Apple was not the first company to launch smartphones, smartwatches or earbuds. However, Apple was able to bring out products that rapidly gained market share in these categories and delivered healthy margins. An important point in all these categories is that the incumbent players were not U.S. based tech giants.

This will change with the entry of Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet in new consumer electronics categories. These giants have the brand image to retain their customer base and the resources to ramp up their R&D. We have already seen an example of this in the smart speaker segment. Despite having a massive user base of Apple Music, the company has not been able to increase the market share of its HomePods.

Future valuation and margins

While Apple has managed to get a pricing premium for its products against competitors like Samsung and Chinese OEMs, it would be a completely different story with AMA as its main challengers. Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet had a cumulative net income of over $90 billion in the trailing twelve months. These giants will use this cash flow to fund future integration of their services with new products.

Source: Apple Filings

Apple's product margins have declined by 2.4 percentage points in the recent quarter compared to year-ago quarter. It also requires robust unit sales in its products segment to boost the growth potential of services. App Store revenue and licensing rights revenue which form a major chunk of Services revenue require a healthy installed base. Hence, it is not a surprise that Apple went for a price cut in its recent iPhone cycle. It has also given other indirect price cuts by aggressively promoting trade-in programs, giving free one-year Apple TV+ subscription and 3% cashback from Apple Card.

The price cuts in HomePod are also a sign that Apple could see a squeeze in products margin in other categories. It is difficult to estimate the impact of new surface laptops, earbuds, cheaper pixel phones, and other products on Apple. But even a modest breakthrough by Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet in core Apple product lines could build a strong bearish sentiment towards Apple stock. The stock is already trading close to its peak valuation multiple, despite falling operating margins. Investors should look at the emerging threat of Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet in Apple's core product lineup to gauge the future growth potential of Apple stock.

Investor Takeaway

Apple is facing significant challenges from Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's entry in consumer electronic categories. Amazon and Google have already shown their strength in smart speaker segment where Apple has not been able to make much headway despite price cuts and a strong Apple Music userbase. More importance is given by AMA's management to product events and integrating the products to their services.

This can reduce the pricing leverage of Apple in iPhones and wearables. Any blockbuster product from AMA will be seen as a direct threat to Apple and increase the bearish sentiment towards the stock. Apple stock is already close to its peak which increases the chances of a correction due to these trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.