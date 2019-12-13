Western Union: Deep-Dive Into 5 Core Inbound Markets Not Enough To Change Our Short Thesis

We are applying a PE multiple of 10x, which is at least 3x below Western Union’s peer group. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.81, we get the target price of $18.

While we continue to maintain our Bearish thesis on Western Union, over the last four weeks we conducted some incremental research on the company's five core inbound markets: India, Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, and China. Below we present our main findings. Cumulatively, they are not enough to compel us to change our estimates or our multiple; however, we will continue to thoroughly track them in 2020 and will see then if anything changes with our thesis.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Western Union (WU) enables global remittances between consumer and consumer, as well as business and consumer channels. The company has a global network of over 550,000 agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories. Further, Western Union has a major international presence, as 90+% of remittances locations are abroad. The C2C segment constitutes more than 80% of the company’s revenue, while C2B (largely bill pay) stands at about 10%.

Examining Five Core Inbound Markets:

China: We believe that China can register at least 3% Y/Y revenue growth in 2020, despite the tariff pressures (which have a very marginal impact on remittances), with large cities accounting for approximately 65% of total country volume. We estimate that transaction growth will be approximately 30 bps slower than revenue growth for China, with nearly all transactions processed in the offline fashion, outside of WU.com. We also don’t expect much bill pay traction with China.

Brazil: Brazil has been a promising inbound market for Western Union in 2015-2018, growing in low single digits, but has stagnated since early 2019, potentially hit by a secular decline in Brazilian foreign nationals in the US and in other developed countries. We see Brazil as the most vulnerable market of the five we discuss for that very reason, although this region has been benefiting from a pricing improvement.

Mexico: This is the most successful region of the five for Western Union, primarily due to the unquestionably highest proportion of illegal immigrants, who are, by definition, unbanked or underbanked, and, hence, have a loyal and sticky customer base. We estimate that Mexico-bound transactions grow between 4-5% Y/Y on an annual basis. Further, we estimate that an average WU customer makes 21 transactions per year, which essentially means that people send remittances from every bi-weekly paycheck to support their families. Once again, having customers that bypass WU.com means that Western Union can enjoy 1) higher retention rates and recurring revenue; 2) stronger margins; and 3) consistent 4-5% Y/Y transactions growth.

India: India is an outlier in the sense that on an almost monthly basis it chips away share from offline customer toward online originations. In fact, we estimate that as many as 20-22% of customers in the United States and 15-18% of customers in Canada send money to India electronically. As a result, we estimate Y/Y transaction growth for India to be in the low teens; however, we see margins to be meaningfully lower, given that online pricing is substantially below that of offline pricing, approximately 20-25%.

Philippines: This market stands as an outlier, given that there has been an increasing shift toward non-US origination activity. It is this trend that is helping transaction growth accelerate from quarter to quarter: growth is in low single digits, but at least there is consistent improvement. We are less clear on the margins, however, due to the lack of data.

Valuation:

We have followed Western Union’s story for a long time, and our key reason for a below-comps-multiple for the company has been its focus on offline money transfer business during an age that is largely online and digital. As such, we view WU as falling behind the curve, with the near-term catch-up unlikely. Therefore, we are applying a PE multiple of 10x, which is at least 3x below Western Union’s peer group. When we apply this multiple to our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.81, we get the target price of $18.

Further Downside Risks:

We see the following business risks for WU:

Competition from various niche money transfer providers, as well as from digital currencies, increasingly pose meaningful risk to Western Union’s business.

Downturn in the global economy can impact the disposable income of Western Union’s clients and put a downward pressure on remittances.

Technology failure or cyberattacks can limit Western Union’s ability to conduct business.

Foreign currency fluctuations can exert some pressure on Western Union’s P&L.

Risks to the Bear Thesis:

1. Pricing stabilization between Western Union, MoneyGram, and Euronet Worldwide could lead to an equilibrium that would prevent or at the very least lessen market share loss for Western Union.

2. Increase in buyback authorization: Western Union has been actively boosting its EPS since 2016 by aggressively buying back shares, at times as much as 2% of total annually. Over the last 2 years, repurchases have slowed down; however, the company may choose to accelerate them to help the bottom line.

3. The most important upside risk is for Western Union to shift its focus from the offline space to the online business. That would essentially alter the company's business model and position it against digital money transfer players, such as PayPal. Such move would be a game changer, since transaction and revenue growth is in solid double digits for the online space (usually, at least 20%), whereas the offline business is growing in low single digits. Furthermore, operating margins for the online business are much higher, since there are no origination fees that have to be paid to agents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.