The Man Who Lived Like A REIT

We hope this provides some perspective on the safety, risks and value of REIT investments.

Then we put together similar numbers for a typical REIT, finding that the story is much like his.

We take you through his finances, which you can compare and contrast to your own.

We introduce you to Mr. Tibbs, a man with a lot of houses.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake

Meet Mr. Tibbs

Let us introduce you to a man who lives like a REIT. We will call him Mr. Tibbs.

By REIT we refer to a Real Estate Investment Trust, of the type that invests in properties and functions as a landlord. A typical REIT holds dozens of properties and has hundreds to thousands of tenants.

Mr. Tibbs has a steady income of $260k. Perhaps he has a solid job, or perhaps an annuity. This is not important for now.

Mr. Tibbs is a very lucky fellow. In 2015 he inherits a million dollars. He uses it in an unusual way. He uses the $1M to buy a $2M house.

This may seem a strange choice, but it likely happens in coastal high-cost cities and elsewhere. The house might be a dump in Palo Alto or a palace in Detroit.

The $1M mortgage, at near a 4% interest rate, costs him $40k per year in interest. He takes out a 30-year loan, so principal payments are quite small and we ignore them.

Every few years Mr. Tibbs refinances the house, extending the maturity back to 30 years and resetting the principal value to $1M in 2015 dollars. The bank always is happy to do this, even in a major market crash their invested funds would be protected.

The house price increases with inflation, on average, in the long run. As a result, the equity Mr. Tibbs holds increases over time as he reaps this part of the increase on the $1M loan. If the house turns out to be in a good area, its price and Mr. Tibbs’ equity also increase with local economic development.

Returning to the house, it requires an additional $80k in operating expenses. Property taxes run $30k. And keeping that damned outdoor pool heated in the winter really adds up.

Beyond that, Mr. Tibbs has $20k of non-operating costs associated with the house. The hours he pays lawyers to deal with his litigious neighbors are a consistent annoyance.

This means that $140k of Mr. Tibbs’ $260k income goes to costs related to the house. The other $120k is available for all other purposes.

Mr. Tibbs is overall a frugal fellow, compared to the house he lives in, and finds these funds adequate. He uses $80k on living expenses.

He invests the other $40k, but sometimes has to tap into it for major expenses such as a new roof.

The Financial Structure of Mr. Tibbs Life

Now we will assemble the financial structure just described more systematically. We will later look at some aspects of REITs and see that Mr. Tibbs does, indeed, live like a REIT.

We first put the numbers into a table, presented here as Figure 1. One sees in the second column the numbers described above, working from $260k in revenue down to $40k for investing and other expenditures.

To the right in the table are some financial ratios describing Mr. Tibbs’ life. His mortgage debt is 3.8 times his revenue, 5.6 times his operating income, and 8.3 times his Funds After Housing.

Mr. Tibbs’ operating income is 4.5 times his interest expense, so he's well-prepared for changes in interest rates. His operating income is 2.3 times his other living expenses (food, fun, and living), so it seems that he has some cushion against adverse developments.

It seems that Mr. Tibbs has a pretty nice life and not all that strange a one. He seems quite house heavy, but that's how it goes these days in some locations. It also turns out that his finances look a lot like those of a typical REIT, as we shall see.

Figure 1. The numbers and ratios of Mr. Tibbs’ life. Source: author

Putting the Pieces Together for a Model REIT

The NAREIT T-tracker has a collection of graphs showing many aspects of REITs and their average properties. Key concepts for REITs are Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and Funds From Operations (“FFO”).

Figure 2 shows NOI from the T-Tracker. In simple terms NOI is Revenues less operating expenses plus depreciation and amortization (“D&A”). In GAAP accounting, operating expenses includes D&A so adding it back in just removes it from the overall calculation.

Figure 2. Net Operating Income by REIT sector from NAREIT.

The reason this makes sense is that REIT properties as a rule appreciate rather than depreciate. Over time this can have extreme consequences for the balance sheet, where book assets is defined as assets less accumulated depreciation. As an example where this can go, Simon Property Group (SPG) shows $45B of pro rata book assets but claims, in their 2018 Annual Report, a Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of $90B.

FFO, in simple terms, is NOI less overhead costs and interest expenses. There's a more complex full story, which we discussed here (put in link to Great Recession Mystery article).

Figure 3 shows FFO from the NAREIT T-Tracker. Overall, FFO tends to run about two-thirds of NOI. There are some differences during the Great Recession. These are related to the more complex full story and discussed in the article mentioned.

Figure 3. Funds From Operations by REIT sector from NAREIT.

REITs carry mortgage debt and pay interest, which provides a next step in assembling the pieces. Figure 4 shows the average interest payments as a fraction of NOI.

One can see that interest expense has been running about 22% of NOI for a few years now. Overall, interest expense changes slowly because REITs typically have an average debt maturity of five to six years, and much of the debt is at a fixed interest rate.

It takes awhile for any change to work its way through to the averages. This is one contributor to the financial stability of modern REITs.

Figure 4. Interest expense as a fraction of NOI from NAREIT.

Another page shows that weighted average interest rates are now about 4%. This implies that overall debt is about (22/4) or 5.5 times NOI and 8.3 times FFO.

The only difference between NOI and standard EBITDA is overhead costs, often quite small for REITs. So one would also say that debt/EBITDA is typically about 5.5.

Staying with the topic of debt, we can take a look at Figure 5. We see that Debt to Book Assets is running about 50%. NAREIT confirmed for me (RPD) that Book Assets is the GAAP value, after accumulated depreciation. The actual ratio of debt to NAV is always larger and can be much larger, as in the case of SPG described above.

The other curve in Figure 5 is labeled Debt to Market Assets. Here Market Assets is not NAV. Instead it's what is sometimes called enterprise value, the sum of debt and market capitalization.

Thus, we see that the stock market today values REITs overall at about twice their debt. This corresponds to about 17 times FFO, which is pretty close to the average value and also pretty close to Book Assets.

Figure 5. Debt ratios from NAREIT.

REIT investors care about their income. There's another quite boring plot in the T-Tracker showing that dividends have consistently run at about two-thirds of FFO.

The one aspect that's not so evident from the T-Tracker is the relation of all these quantities to revenue. The ratio of NOI to revenue varies with REIT sector. The fraction always is large.

To put together a model here, we will use 70% for this ratio. This is not an unreasonable number. As it happens, mall REITs ranging from CBL & Associates (CBL) to Macerich (MAC) to SPG all ran near 70% in 2018.

Each REIT sector likely has a characteristic value of this ratio. If you think about owning a house and renting it out, your NOI would be in the same vicinity.

For example, Boston Properties (BXP), an office REIT, has a ratio of simple NOI to revenue of 62%. Prologis (PLD), and industrial REIT, is at 73%.

Figure 6 shows how the REIT jargon compares to the description we developed for Mr. Tibbs. By construction, the way we broke down his life maps directly onto the ways we think about REITs.

The asterix denotes that fact that these are Book Assets after accumulated depreciation for the REIT, although there's no depreciation in the accounting of the house.

Figure 6. The meaningful ratios for Mr. Tibbs and for a model REIT. Source: author.

We can complete the story of the model REIT by spinning out some typical numbers, as Figure 7 shows. The numbers are all 1,000 times larger for the REIT than they are for Mr. Tibbs.

The model REIT has $2B in assets, $260M in income, and pays out $80M in dividends. At the moment, the market prices it at about 17 times FFO. There are a lot of REITs in this ballpark for assets, FFO, and price.

Figure 7. Numbers for Mr. Tibbs and for a model REIT. Source: author

What could go wrong

The biggest risk for Mr. Tibbs is his earnings. He could lose his job or otherwise have then go down. His financial structure is not stable against the earnings shocks that could well come.

At a 4% capitalization rate, his earnings correspond to an investment above $6M. He would be wise to use those investable funds over time to create growing alternative income.

A REIT, with its dozens of locations and hundreds to thousands of tenants, has a relatively much more secure income stream than does Mr. Tibbs.

Both Mr. Tibbs and the REIT have some level of vulnerability to interest rates, at least if Mr. Tibbs continues his periodic refinancings.

A REIT has no choice about refinancing as its debt is typically interest only with an eventual balloon payment. The REIT does have some protection thanks to the slow adjustment of rates discussed above. To create severe challenges, rates would have to increase fast enough for the average interest rate paid by the REIT to rise faster than the rent escalators in the lease contracts. This could happen, but is not likely.

Don’t be like Mr. Tibbs, but do own REITs

We consider Mr. Tibbs to be a bit foolish to own such an expensive house. Even so, individuals in some locations may have little choice. We would recommend smaller lodging expenses and a much higher rate of saving and investing.

That recommendation is for an individual. In contrast, the REIT model seems quite sensible to us. The firms really do have modest leverage as measured by the ratio of Debt to Enterprise Value or Net Asset Value. Their Debt to EBITDA is higher than one would want to see, for example, in a consumer products company. But their cash flows are enormously more stable.

REITs make sense as an element in your investment portfolio. At High Yield Landlord, we can help you choose the ones that are most suitable for you.

That said, don’t go buy only REITs or only any one class of investments. Much safety is found through diversification.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.