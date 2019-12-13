AMD: Not Priced For Perfection

My $15 billion revenue, $3 EPS plan would position the stock for substantial gains in the next few years inline with Nvidia from a few years ago.

Due to the large rally in the stock of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), investors consider the stock priced for perfection and pressured to meet lofty financial targets in 2020. The odd part is that Nvidia (NVDA) had a similar rally a few years ago and the stock traded at much higher peak valuation multiples than AMD is currently. The major separating fact is that AMD traded at distressed prices back in 2016 before these stocks rallied. My investment thesis remains very bullish on AMD due to the $15 billion sales plan.

Image Source: Nvidia website

Following Nvidia

Where most investors get tripped up on the investment story of AMD is such a chart as the one below. In the last 5 years, AMD has seen the stock rocket up nearly 1,500% while Nvidia is only up 956%.

Data by YCharts

The common misconception is that AMD has already seen a rally similar to Nvidia. A lot of people forget that AMD was in a bleak financial position back in 2016. The stock traded below $2 for an extended period and in 2015, Nvidia was worth 7x the P/S multiple of AMD.

Data by YCharts

While Nvidia was an afterthought in the chip sector back heading into 2016, the company hit a period of 30%, 40% and even a few quarters over 50% growth during the next couple of years. Nvidia had years of lackluster growth before hitting this growth period, yet the stock still traded at 3.8x trailing sales.

At the end of 2015, Nvidia was a company with $4.7 billion in annual sales and a market value of only $16.9 billion with the stock trading at $30 on 563 million diluted shares outstanding. As the below charts show, Nvidia saw the market value soar beyond $150 billion while revenues didn't even triple during the period with sales reaching a peak level of $12.0 billion last year.

Data by YCharts

In comparison to Nvidia, AMD is nowhere near trading at valuations requiring perfection here. Revenues have bounced off the lows with analyst expectations of reaching near $8.5 billion next year and my internal projections of approaching $10.0 billion. The stock is nearly one third the value of Nvidia when that chip company had the big revenue push above $10 billion.

Data by YCharts

Even currently, AMD trades at about half the forward sales multiple of Nvidia. Nvidia is up at 13x forward sales estimates after the stock has taken a hit in the last year. AMD trades at only 7x forward sales.

My research even suggests that only 25% market share will push AMD sales up to $15 billion by 2022. Such a scenario would warrant AMD matching a valuation of Nvidia before the stock trades at levels requiring perfection.

Margin Story

The other part of the story and a major reason for the stock rally on revenues not even tripling to $12 billion were the big boost in gross margins. Nvidia sat in a similar position as AMD with low margins in the past. The company saw a big boost to the 60% range to match the levels of Intel (INTC) in the process.

Data by YCharts

In the process, the EPS surged from $1.00 to $6.64 in FY19. The massive EPS gains from the substantial boost in margins is where AMD finds itself now.

Management has long proclaim their new 7nm chips have gross margins over 50%. The competition with Intel makes it doubtful AMD will ever reach the 60% gross margin level, but even reaching a 55% level provides for substantial EPS gains similar to path by Nvidia.

In 2018, AMD earned less than $0.50 per share and my target on $15 billion in annual revenues and a 55% gross margins gets the EPS to $3.00. The EPS gains would be similar to path undertaken by Nvidia.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD isn't anywhere close to priced for perfection based on Nvidia. The chip company is positioned for major revenue growth in 2020 and beyond and Nvidia suggests further multiple expansion remains probable.

Even after Nvidia has reached more normalized revenue levels and growth expectations, the stock still trades at 30x '21 EPS estimates. Anybody can do the math of where AMD would trade with a $3 EPS target for '21.

No guarantees exist that AMD will reach the same valuation multiples of Nvidia in the future, but one should consider these numbers within the realms of possibilities.

