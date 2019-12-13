Nestle Is A Tad Pricey

Investment Thesis

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) is an excellent company all around. The company excels in every key aspect that is important to shareholders: High margins, a healthy balance sheet, and a safe dividend. The drawback is that investors have long since realized the superior quality of this company which is the reason why the valuation is so elevated. It is expected that you must pay for quality, but at the current premium, I cannot suggest buying Nestlé in good faith. Unfortunately, I do not expect the share price to drop significantly any time soon. Nevertheless, investors should keep this company on their watch list for the unlikely event that a dip does occur.

Profitability

Nestlé has been able to expand its operating margin during the past few years which is an impressive feat for a company of its maturity and size. Net margin has, however, stayed relatively constant as the increase in debt meant that interest payments were also higher. Regardless, double digit margins are good for a food and beverage company.

Source: my model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

The most impressive metric is related to free cash flow. Nestlé converts 13% of its revenues into free cash flow. To put this into perspective. With revenues of approximately $95.6 billion in the last twelve months, this comes out to about $12.7 billion in free cash flow. The company generated $16.5 billion in operating cash flow in the last twelve months and only spends about a fourth of operating cash flow on capex each year. Though this is massive at close to $4 billion in capital spending, it leaves plenty of cash to either fund acquisitions or return capital to shareholders.

Dividend Safety

Nestlé has continuously paid a dividend since 1959. Customary to many companies in Europe, the dividend is paid annually as opposed to quarterly as is most common in the US. The current dividend rate on the US ADR of Nestlé is $2.42 per share which makes the yield 2.32%. The dividend is covered by plentiful operating cash flows, although the payout-ratio is on the higher side. In 2018, the payout ratio was 62% for free cash flow and 68% for earnings. In general, the FCF payout has been hovering between 60% and 70% in the fast few years.

I consider the dividend safe. Nestlé does not spend a high portion of cash flows on Capex and is unlikely to significantly ramp up capital spending due to the maturity of the business. Additionally, operating cash flows are stable and do not show strong deviations year by year. Combined, this should make the dividend safe at a payout of about two thirds of FCF. Still, the current payout ratio does not allow for big increases in excess of revenue growth.

Financial Health

Nestlé has increased its debt considerably over the past several years, more than doubling the debt to equity ratio between 2015 and the first half of 2019. This has pushed the leverage ratio from 1.94 to 2.59 during the same time frame. I think this is a good policy for three reasons.

Source: my model, raw data provided by Seeking Alpha

First, a debt to equity ratio of 0.84 is nowhere near worrisome levels. This means that Nestlé has more equity than financial debt. Even if we factor in non-interest-bearing liabilities as well, the company is still 38% financed by equity. This is a sizable equity position that provides a safety cushion that many other companies cannot offer. The second reason is that interest coverage is still astoundingly high. TTM coverage is 15.8 and while that ratio has obviously come down as debt increased, a coverage that high is plentiful. With an interest coverage in the mid-teens, there is practically no risk of Nestlé not being able to pay the interest on its debt. The last reason is that Nestlé can simply afford to increase its debt usage because the company has such strong, stable cash flows that the additional leverage raises the return on equity without materially impacting default risk. On top of these reasons, Nestlé used to be leveraged so little, that even after taking on more debt the company is perfectly financially healthy in terms of its capital structure and liquidity. The relatively low current ratio might appear troublesome at first glance. Normally, we would like to see this number be in the range of 1 to 1.5. However, keep in mind that Nestlé does not need to use its current assets to pay for its short-term liabilities because they can pay them out of operating cash flow. The current ratio is, therefore, no reason to worry.

Valuation

Nestlé currently trades at a TTM P/E of 30.55 with a P/B of 5.73 and P/CF of 23.71. These are extraordinarily high numbers for a company with regular growth. I am willing to pay for quality, and Nestlé is certainly a high-quality company, but I cannot quite justify the current valuation with my model. I based my assumptions on the 2019 guidance of 3.5% top-line growth and 17.5% operating margin. My fair value estimate for these assumptions is $96.09 per share.

Source: My model

The current trading price of $103.94 is 108% of this fair value estimate, indicating an 8% downside. I, therefore, consider Nestlé slightly overpriced at this valuation. To make this stock attractive, we would have to see prices in the range of $85-90, depending on your required margin of safety. Investors who use Nestlé as a bond replacement might be fine with buying near fair value while others might want to wait for a discount.

Going Forward

Nestlé has a diverse product mix and has demonstrated that it can grow at reasonable rates despite its size. Looking at the chart below, we can identify that the segments with the highest growth are unconventional product categories such as PetCare and Nutrition. I consider this a good approach by the company as traditional segments such as beverages and packaged foods generally do not grow at high rates. I, therefore, like Nestlé's effort to venture into and claim new segments that will contribute to overall revenue growth. Nestlé's established product segments will help support these ventures with strong cash flows.

Source: Company Presentation

A rise in interest rates could cause selling

An important thing to keep in mind is that many shareholders treat Nestlé as a bond replacement, particularly in Europe since interest rates are so low there. This poses the following question. What happens if rates rise? My guess is that investors who prefer bonds and were originally 'forced' into dividend-paying equities by low interest rates will sell out of those stocks and buy bonds instead. This, in turn, could put substantial pressure on the stock price. Now, this is not an issue at all for those who only care about how the business itself does, but it could spell trouble for those buying Nestlé as a safe investment with low volatility. It will, however, provide an opportunity to snatch up shares for a cheaper price.

Conclusion

Nestlé is a very good business that has successfully returned capital to shareholders for decades. The company is essentially a cash generation machine and manages to keep most of the operating cash flow as free cash flow due to the relatively low need for reinvestment. Management guidance for 2019 indicates a rise in operating margin over 2018 which is impressive for a mature company and shows that expansions are still possible for Nestlé. Unfortunately, the price of the stock is too high to justify a long position at this time. It is unlikely that we will see major swings to the downside, but investors should keep this name on their watch lists regardless in the event that a buying chance does occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future. I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.