Merger Mating Dance: We Explore Who Gets The Rose Next - Sectors And Targets, Part I

With inflation being low, an important way to grow is to acquire. Unless your company is an innovation powerhouse it might be the only way.

I believe we have an oversupply of companies in specific sectors. It's difficult to grow and difficult to get sponsorship from the investor community with so many alternatives.

Have you Noticed All the Merger Announcements? I Have

A feature of this stock market has been accelerated merger announcements. I don’t believe we are at historic levels but I see it accelerating recently. I have said this many times recently, the fact that M&A is going on means that the stock market is operating as it should, a place for purchasing companies. It makes sense to explore this potentially profitable trend. So let’s take a look at what sectors will consolidate and who might be hunter and prey. The first question is why do I believe mergers are happening and why.

Interest rates might never be this low, and may not stay at this level. Credit is the fuel to the merger machine.

With inflation stubbornly low, easy growth not so easy.

Technology is being democratized, incumbents now have digital tools, smaller companies do too. How do fast companies show ARG - Accelerating Revenue Growth - otherwise? Easy, buy growth!

With trade comity on the table as per Phase 1, mergers in the chip sector can go forward. China has been a major approval hold up: Nvidia (NVDA) acquiring Mellanox (MLNX) has been held up, the deal for Qualcomm (QCOM) buying NXP Semi (NXPI) died on the vine.

Private capital spending crazy money on unicorns has gotten its comeuppance. This may bring supply either into the stock market, or getting leads to getting bought at more reasonable prices.

At the same time, private equity taking over public companies are getting bubble level funding. With financial actors in the marketplace, not only do they have the potential to take companies out but also puts pressure on big-cap stocks to make some moves.

There's an oversupply of small-cap stocks that have growth potential, or there's just an oversupply that needs to be rationalized in select verticals - cybersecurity, chip companies, cloud tech, small E&P energy companies, biotechs, even small banks (now that interest rates have bottomed IMHO).

Biotech-Pharma

The acquirers are Big Pharma, or Big Biotech. Just going by recent history - Abbvie (ABBV) just agreed to acquire Allergan (AGN), Bristol Myers (BMY) just bought Celgene (CELG) and there have been tons of big Biotech/Pharma buying relatively tiny biotechs. A list from FierceBiotechs of recent acquisitions is here.

The acquirers on the above list are Merck, Sanofi, Novartis, Astellas, and it’s in the billions. I have no intelligence on the next tiny fish being bought by the bigger fish. But maybe the mega-merger might be predictable, AGN market-cap is $62B, CELG is almost an $80B company so big acquisitions in the $80-$90, even $100B sized targets are possible (include outstanding debt). So just for the conversation here are the names of mega caps that I think might be on the block. Gilead (GILD) spent billions on a Hepatitis Vaccine. Curing Hep-C was a wonderful humanitarian achievement, but they are putting themselves out of business. Also, other biotech companies brought out competing products against Hep-C. GILD is the king of HIV drugs and has good cash flow. Market participants are impatient with this name, and like Celgene and Allegan I'm sure GILD has many drug candidates under development internally or invested with smaller biotechs. There's a new management team, so there might be resistance in the C-Suite, but money talks, and BS walks. GILD has cash flow and it's woefully undervalued by the market at $84B, the PE is 31 times, but it's trading at half its peak value, and has been dead money for five years, its dividend is 3.7%. Even cheaper is Biogen (BIIB) at 10X earnings. It has a possible blockbuster in an Alzheimer’s drugs. It's spinning out nearly $28 profit per share. With consolidation savings -SG&A alone is $2.3 billion, this company could be a cash spinner.

Let me say this again, I don’t know the biotech space, but I have eyes and I see the example of BMY and ABBV making this concept very plausible. Just on the SG&A savings, if you borrow at 4% you can finance $50B. Other names as a possibility are Regeneron (REGN), Vertex (VRTX), Biomarin (BMRN) and Alexion (ALXN). This is a tough environment pressuring stock prices, with price controls, and regulatory pressure make names like this a target-rich environment. I also think the medical device space offers a target-rich environment. Exact Sciences (EXAS) just got a huge upgrade in price target, I think Dexcom (DEXC) has a lot of growth ahead of it. I also think that Varian (VAR) and PerkinElmer (PKI) are interesting. I wrote about GE (NYSE:GE) becoming an acquirer in this space, for example. So the question is, what companies are the acquirers since BMY and ABBV are in digestion mode, well any number of foreign pharma could make a big acquisition. Also how about Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). They should want to be a consolidator and change the conversation away from consumer lawsuits. How about Pfizer (PFE) or Lilly (LLY)?

Software, the Cloud, and Chips

Let’s just call this the tech space. There are just too many companies out there. A ton of them come public in the last four years. There are probably 20 cybersecurity companies, recent acquisitions are pointing to consolidation like VMWare buying Carbon Black and Broadcom (AVGO) buying the enterprise part of Symantec.

Cybersecurity

Here's the incomplete yet overcrowded list as memory serves: Zscaler (ZS), Crowdstrike (CRWD), Fortinet (FTNT), Fireye (FEYE), Checkpoint (CHKP), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), BlackBerry (BB), Cyberark (CBRK), Proofpoint (PFPT), Splunk (SPLK), Qualys (QLYS) (make it stop!) Rapid7 (RPD), Carbonite (CARB), Sailpoint (SAIL), and others like BB and F5 Networks (FFIV) are “fish” in this space, because their other lines of business is unexciting. Or an Okta (OKTA), which is really as much about customer experience and worker productivity but is lumped in with all the other security software names. For the sake of customers and economics this space needs to be consolidated. There are just not enough investment dollars to go around for everyone. As I said VMW acquired CarbonBlack. I think for PANW needs to hoover up some more names. Finally, I think Cisco (CSCO) is going to be a consolidator, as will Broadcom (AVGO) since they already acquired Symantec. I suspect they will be back to the trough in six months.

Cloud-Tech and Tools

There also are a ton of small companies in the cloud resources and tools area: Elastic (ESTC), OKTA, Twilio (TWLO), MongoDB (MDB), Akamai (AKAM), Splunk (SPLK), Cloudera (CLDR), and Citrix (CTXS). Takeover talk already has been mooted for AKAM and CLDR. I think CTXS might be an interesting target for Broadcom since they are in the virtual desktop business and combining it with the Symantec cybersecurity they just bought could be very interesting. Also, CTXS is trading barely above the market multiple. I also could see TWLO and ESTC being bought up by the same acquirer as one going after AKAM, Google Cloud (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or maybe Oracle (ORCL), even though ORCL likes to buy on the cheap, they better do something before they end up like IBM (NYSE:IBM). The real prize for ORCL would be MDB, but good luck for the chance of them getting it. MDB is a top-notch data software company, certainly not a “me too” technology. It's also run by an admirable executive Dev Atticharya, probably one of the best tech CEOs there are. I just have MDB on this list because they are a member of this space. I also should say that I'm long CALLs in MDB in my trading account.

Stay tuned for more over the weekend

That’s enough on mergers for now. I will publish part II over the weekend. Still to be covered: Cloud services names, chips, financial sector, and exploration and production companies in oil and gas. Also, let me reserve a spot for miscellaneous names.

Mergers are good for everyone, just don't make it your focus

In summary, the market is healthy and a good sign of the merger space. One should not invest or even trade on rumors of acquisition but it’s good to be aware of what the main engine of the stock market is doing and use that to navigate your trading and investment. One more thing, if you like a company that's likely to make an acquisition - don’t let that dissuade you from investing. These days a good acquisition can be rewarded by the market. Look at how well BMY is doing now that Celgene has been confirmed.

My Take on the market vis a vis the Phase 1 deal, and in general

Yesterday, I opined that the market was fully valued and that any further upward movement would be “borrowing” from 2020. I still hold that view even with the “new’ news on the trade deal. I put new in quotes because this is the oldest news since we had to rely on the Pony Express. In fact, it's old news, and while it is good news, at this point with the market trading at 18-19 times earnings I'm just going to say that it’s in the market. I said that we might get a “sell the news” phenomenon but it is more like don’t bother about the news - reaction.

At this Point, Market Movement will Depend on What Will Move Earnings and Revenue Growth

It's now down to performance, and the question “will earnings begin to grow”? If we see decent growth in quality earnings (not buybacks) the market will run to new highs. The market will rally on global growth participation since that's a new input in the equation of growth. Obviously, China announcing real purchases will juice the market. I think that Boeing (BA) is a good speculation once again at this 350 level. The Max issue has been punted to January/February yet the stock went down a tiny bit. If China Southern Airlines announces a goodly sized order that will be a nice touch on their part and very helpful to BA. It's likely that Nvidia will finally get the approval for MLNX as discussed, and as I said, earlier in the week the China deal will help Deere (DE), also perhaps Caterpillar (CAT), and 3M (MMM). Also, China committed to buying LNG so that it could help the LNG providers. I believe Cheniere (LNG) could benefit but might be fully allocated, but a name like a Tellurian (TELL) might be interesting but its very speculative indeed, or perhaps Golar LNG (GLNG) also very speculative. I will address the opportunity along with my merger piece this weekend. The commitment for LNG is new, not from the US, but from China. I will cover this more in Part II over the weekend.

My trades: I went long again on DOCU in calls going all the way out to March. I added more GE to my long term investment, as well as BMY, and ABBV. I am also Long CALLs on MDB and CLDR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long GE, BMY and ABBV in equity in my investment account. I am long CALLs in DOCU, MDB and CLDR