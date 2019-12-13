Black Stone Minerals: Trouble Ahead

The extraction of oil, coal, and minerals brought, and still brings, a cost to the environment. - Bono

Bono's words have nothing to do with Black Stone Minerals (BSM), except to highlight some of the risks a company with a focus on the minerals and royalty business faces. Many other ones exist, contributing to the bearish article you're about to read.

From 1876, when it was established as a lumber company, to 2015, when it went public to become the largest publicly-traded mineral and royalty company in the United States, Black Stone evolved into a conglomerate owning properties and mineral rights in forty-one states in the continental USA. Since becoming public, its share price reached a high this 2019 of a little over $17 and now retraced well below the $19 IPO price in 2015 when it raised over $400 million at the low end of the range of $19 to $21.

Black Stone is very active in the acquisition and leasing of properties - only in the Q3 of 2019, it acquired $2.3 million of property in East Texas in an all-cash transaction. This is nothing compared with the $335 million acquisition of mineral and royalty assets from affiliates of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in 2017. It used a combination of private placement (about $300 million) and cash to finance the acquisitions.

Black Stone knows very well that sometimes what lies underground is more valuable than lies on the ground. The term "mineral rights" refers to resources to extract from the subsurface of land, such as ore, oil, metal, and gas, but not limited to these ones.

What options does it have for its properties as a company owning oil, natural gas, and mineral interests? A few, we might say. One would be to exploit the properties on its own. Another is to sell the rights to someone else or sell the surface rights but retain the mineral rights. Finally, another option is to lease the mineral rights for royalties (profit shares from the mineral extracted). Black Stone's business takes advantage of all these options.

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $96.2 million for Q3 2019 and a net income of $70.2 million for the quarter, beating the 3 months and 9 months ended September 30, 2018.

But despite a strong financial situation, the share price drops into one of the largest bull markets of all time. It recently fell to $11, finding support on previous resistance. It moves below a bearish trendline, steep enough to scare many investors away.

Any future plans for the business must consider factors that do not depend on Black Stone alone. Things like restrictions on the use of water for hydraulic fracturing, the availability of pipeline capacity and transportation facility, the competition in the oil and natural gas industry, etc. are only some of the risks ahead.

One of the recent Lead-Lag Reports I wrote mentioned that OPEC agreed this week to deeper cuts on crude output. The oil cartel is expected to curb output by about 40% next year to 1.7m barrels a day (the former curb was 1.2m barrels a day) - thus influencing the price of oil, which, in turn, affects businesses like Black Stone.

Coming back to the technical picture, Black Stone put a high this year after completing an uber-bearish pattern known to technicians as a terminal impulsive move. The beauty of it is that the price should fully retrace it in less than half of the time it took to form. Therefore, we can use both price and time for a forecast.

Now that the price broke below the 2-4 trendline, the idea is to sell short until below $8 with a price and time invalidation - $14 for price and/or 1.5 years starting May 2019 for time.

Simply put - short for below $8 with a $14 stop loss, a move that should come until September 2020. If time expires and stop loss not triggered, the scenario is invalidated too.

It's never a good sign when a company's share price halves in one of the strong bullish markets of all time. This pattern shows further troubles ahead.

