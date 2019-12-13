The Rally In Paychex Has Stalled A Little, But The Stock Hasn't Dropped Ahead Of Earnings

I have written about Paychex (PAYX) on several occasions and those previous articles have been earnings previews. The company is set to announce earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday and the expectations are for flat earnings on a quarter over quarter basis. The company earned $0.68 in the first quarter and analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the second quarter.

I rated Paychex bullishly last December and I was neutral in March. The change in the rating was based on the timing due to technical factors. The two things that have remained consistent with the company are the fundamental strength and the bearish sentiment toward the stock.

As for the fundamentals, the company has seen earnings grow at an average rate of 13% per year over the last three years. Revenue has increased by an average of 9% per year over this same period. In the first quarter, earnings increased by 6% while revenue was up 15%. Analysts expect earnings for fiscal 2020 to grow by 9% while revenue is expected to increase by 10.3%.

The earnings and revenue growth aren't bad, but the really impressive fundamental statistics are the management efficiency measurements. Paychex sports a return on equity of 41.3% and a profit margin of 36.2%. Both of the stats are well above average.

The company is currently trading with a trailing P/E ratio of 29 and a forward P/E of 25.4. They are a little higher than average but not terribly high on both counts. The company does pay a dividend and the current yield is 2.9%.

Is the Old Upper Rail Now Acting as a Lower Rail?

When I wrote about Paychex in March, I was concerned about the stock being in overbought territory and the fact that the stock was trading at the upper rail of a channel. The upwardly-sloped channel dated back to early 2016 and helped define the various cycles within the overall trend.

If we look at the chart today, the old upper rail looks as though it is now acting as support. The stock broke above the channel in the first quarter and the trend accelerated into the second quarter. The price peaked in June before drifting lower in the summer and dropped to the former upper rail in September.

The stock has shifted slightly higher in the last few months and that has been enough to move the weekly stochastic readings from oversold to overbought. Seeing the indicators in overbought territory is a minor concern, but as you can see on the chart, the indicators have a history of staying above the 80 level for extended periods.

One of the most impressive things about Paychex and the bullish run is the fact that the stock hasn't closed a week below its 104-week moving average since late 2011. I know I get some grief about using a 104-week moving average, but I like the fact that it represents two years' worth of data. The fact that the stock has been trending higher so consistently that it hasn't closed below the moving average is very impressive. Not many stocks can claim such a distinction.

Despite the Fundamental Performance and the Trend, the Sentiment is Bearish

I mentioned earlier in the article that the two things that had been consistent with Paychex were the fundamental strength and the bearish sentiment toward the stock. The analysts' ratings have changed very little in the past year - they are still incredibly pessimistic toward the stock. There were 19 analysts following the stock a year ago with two "buy" ratings, 14 "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. There are now 21 analysts following the stock with two "buy" ratings, 16 "hold" ratings, and three "sell" ratings. This puts the overall buy percentage at 14.3% and that is incredibly low compared to other stocks. I find it incredible that Paychex can have such a low buy percentage given how well the company and the stock have performed over the past year.

The short interest ratio is at 7.78 at this time and that is much higher than the average stock. The ratio has bounced around a little over the last six months, but it has been trending higher in the last couple of months. We saw the number of shares sold short drop considerably from mid-September to mid-October, but it jumped back above the 10 million share mark in the most recent report.

The put/call ratio is yet a third sentiment indicator that is reflecting bearish sentiment toward Paychex. The ratio is at 1.41 currently with 114,210 puts open and 81,052 calls open. When the company last reported back on October 2, the put/call ratio was extremely low at 0.42. The ratio was at 0.75 ahead of the report last December and it was at 0.45 ahead of the March report. The big jump is a sign of growing pessimism.

My Overall Take on Paychex

I still love the fundamental strength of Paychex and I love the fact that analysts, short sellers, and option traders are all bearish on the stock. As a contrarian, it leaves plenty of room for a shift to the bullish camp. A few upgrades could cause a quick jump. If the rally continues, the short sellers can add buying pressure as they scramble to cover.

The only thing that I am worried about right now is the overbought reading from the weekly stochastic readings, but as I pointed out earlier, it is a minor concern. The indicators have a history of remaining in overbought territory for extended periods and that's why it is only a minor concern.

I am still bullish on Paychex, but like in March, I am just a little worried about the timing. If you are a long-term investor looking for solid growth with a decent dividend, I don't think you can go wrong with the stock. If you are more of a speculator with a shorter investment horizon, you might wait for a small pullback to the $80 area.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.