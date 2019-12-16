E&P Q3 Recap And Outlook: From Bad To Worse To 'Worser'

"I cannot hate thee worser than I do..." - William Shakespeare, Antony and Cleopatra

I know, right? What better way to start out an article on a review of the E&P sector than by referencing a quote from Shakespeare? I can see many readers already shaking their heads: "Worser" is not even a word! Well, if it was good enough for Shakespeare, and for Merriam-Webster, that's good enough for me!

Those of you who have read my most recent summary article, "E&P Mid-Year 2019 Recap 2019: A Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Anniversary," might have wondered how things could get any worse than in the first half of 2019. Well, as this article will reflect, they did. While running through any further negative descriptive terms I could think of for the title of this article, the above quote from Antony and Cleopatra popped into my head. Antony and Cleopatra is a love story turned tragedy, which could describe the market sentiment towards E&P over the past few years. Certainly, the market does not seem like it could hate the E&P sector any worse than it does now … or can it?

The usual disclaimers apply to this article. It reflects my opinions only, and any specific information contained herein has been obtained from public sources I consider reliable. Because of the voluminous amount of data, which covers more than 60 public independent E&P companies, there will undoubtedly be errors; readers are advised to do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions, based on their own strategies, risk tolerance, etc. No investment recommendations are made by me.

This article is intended as an overview of information summarizing results in the E&P sector in and through Q3 specifically, although I will also reference some Q4 events as well. Why even write such an article? To me, it is often best to take a step back and look at overall trends and results within the E&P sector to identify possible trends or events that might impact individual companies, then do more research based on this data as it relates to specific companies. This article will not substitute for any specific company analyses, which comes later in the process. With more than 60 companies to choose from, the task of writing deep dives on all of them would be time-prohibitive.

Stock Performance

In my prior article, I broke down stock performance of the various E&P companies into various time frames from 1999-2019, a 20-year period. That showed various periods during which E&P stocks fell in and out of favor with the markets. The data in the table below shows only performance since June, 2014, which was a major, cyclical top for E&P stocks.

The table is set up to identify the top 20 stock performers for various periods in green, the bottom 20 performers in red and, by omission, those companies who fall in the middle 20 or so companies, with no color at all. The column labelled "Club" indicates whether the company falls into the groupings I set up 3-4 years ago to designate companies in the Bottom of the Barrel, Middle of the Road and Top Producer Clubs, respectively. No changes have been made to the Clubs since their initial designation, although changes will be made at YE.

Identifying the best performers during Q3 is fairly difficult, since the returns from among the top 20 performers were still negative by -12%. Only 6 of the companies (<10%) had positive returns, led by Contango (MCF) +60% and Comstock (CRK) +40%; the other 4 gainers all posted gains of less than 10%.

Pretty stunning losses were incurred for many companies, with Chaparral (CHAP) -81%, Whiting (WLL) -57%, and Ring (REI) and Abraxas (AXAS) -50%. Another 8 companies posted losses of more than -40%, and 8 more showed losses of more than -30%. Investors hoping to catch the bottom in E&P stocks during Q3 ended up with bloodied portfolios as the latest selloff continued.

The column for YTD returns shows a few more winners than does the Q3 column, with 8 winners overall. Comstock +72%, Hess (HES) +49%, Talos (TALO) +25% and Noble (NBL) +20% were the YTD leaders. Chaparral and Ultra (OTC:UPLC) -82%, Montage (MR) -76%, Ring and Antero (AR) -68%, Whiting -65%, Range (RRC) -60% and Centennial (CDEV), Gulfport (GPOR), Silverbow (SBOW) and Abraxas all down more than -50%.

I will not dwell much on the other price change columns, which go back to the major top back in 2014 that I noted earlier, except to note there that only 1 company, Diamondback (FANG), has a positive return since then (+1%), and that even a company with a -70% return, Enerplus (ERF) made it into the 'top 20" list designated in green.

The more recent cycle top occurred around Sept. 30, 2018. Exactly 0 companies (!) have a positive return since then, and several companies posted losses of more than 40%, including notables like Devon (DVN), EOG (EOG), Occidental (OXY) and Parsley (PE). Carnage has been widespread and relentless across the sector.

Readers can use this data to quickly spot companies that have consistently outperformed or underperformed the market over an extended period of time. Whether in deciding what companies may be oversold, or overvalued, or just companies to avoid altogether, an overview of the sector like this can be very useful, at least in my opinion.

(Note: The tables are best viewed by right-clicking on them and opening them in a new tab, then zooming to a comfortable magnification.)

Stock Performance

Company Operational and Financial Metrics

YTD Results

The table below contains a wealth of information I have gleaned from public reports. For me, it gives a good overview of what is going on in the E&P sector from a financial statement perspective, which in turn reflects on operational performance. I haven't made a serious attempt to update all of the data for pro forma merger information, for example, but the numbers show what would be publicly available in the 10-K and 10-Qs. Without getting bogged down in the nitty-gritty details of who did what and why, this table shows what the company reports as results from its overall activity. My main points of focus will be highlighted in bold in the text that follows.

Enterprise Value (EV) is far more important to me than simply the Market Cap of equity, which I never use for anything related to E&P. In an industry that often employs a significant amount of debt in its operations, use of market cap alone is misleading, whereas EV obviously represents the totality of the company from the perspective of a potential buyer, or a bankruptcy court, etc. Reports that authors, analysts and media issue often group companies according to market cap for ease of illustration, but debt is a critical factor in E&P valuation.

It is not simply the total EV that matters, of course, it is the % of that EV that debt represents, at least if one wants to be able to measure how leveraged a company is. Of course, the market cap of the company changes daily, so EV does as well, but as a metric EV has developed a standard usage in E&P.

Column H shows the EV of the 60+ companies represented, ranging from Conoco (COP), EOG, Hess and Pioneer (PXD) at the high end with EVs of $77 billion, $46 billion, $26 billion and $23 billion, respectively. Conversely, Harvest (OTCQX:HRST), Goodrich (GDP), Sandridge (SD) and Abraxas (AXAS) reside at the low end with EVs of $121 million, $221 million, $225 million and $257 million, respectively. Note that the total EV for this group is $438 billion.

Column I shows the total Debt as % of EV, which in effect reflects the market's perception of how leveraged a company really is, as shown in the market price for the stock. Ultra (OTC:UPLC), California Resources (CRC), and Chaparral (CHAP) all showing ratios of 90% or more. Extraction (XOG), Rosehill (ROSE), Silverbow (SBOW), Denbury (DNR) and Gulfport all sport ratios of greater than 80%; another 10 companies are at greater than 70%. In normal markets a debt ratio of 30-40% is optimum, so companies either need their market caps to move up or their debt to move lower, or both.

Many of the media reports about the wall of maturities and another bankruptcy wave sometimes focus on overall debt without focusing on how much of that debt could be paid at maturity with existing bank lines, not necessarily the preferred method due to its status as, in effect, a discretionary margin loan-type instrument. They also do not focus on the timing of maturities, simply the overall debt. I saw similar reporting a few years back, when reports focused on total debt rather than bank (NYSEARCA:RBL) debt, which is where many of the debt problems resided at the time.

It is therefore important to distinguish between RBL debt and long-term debt securities, which is what Columns E and F do, primarily to quantify how much Liquidity a company has to pay debt as it matures (Column J) and what % of Long-term debt is covered by existing liquidity (Column K). Companies that are tightest on their liquidity (as of 9/30/19), which banks like to see in the range of 10-15% as a minimum, to take care of possible short-term funding needs, include Roan (ROAN), California Resources, Northern (NOG), Ultra and Comstock (CRK). Companies with more than enough liquidity to meet their debt maturities include Bonanza Creek (BCEI), Cabot (COG), Devon (DVN), and Earthstone (ESTE), while 16 companies have no bank debt outstanding at all.

Columns L-Q show certain metrics relating to reserves, including EV and Debt/ BOE, as well as Debt/PD (Proved Developed) BOE, something often overlooked by readers even though conversion of Proved Undeveloped (PUD) reserves to PD can require significant capex that must initially be supported by PD reserves. The highest Debt/PD reserve ratios, typically companies with a lot of undeveloped acreage, include Comstock, Matador (MTDR), Northern, Oasis (OAS), Carrizo (CRZO), Rosehill and Ring, all with figures of $13/ PD reserves.

On the other side of the spectrum, natural gas companies sport the lowest figures, because they report BOEs on a 6:1 equivalency with oil, where the actual price equivalency is more like 25X today. Excluding those companies (Antero, Cabot, CNX, Comstock, EQT, Gulfport, Montage, Range, Southwestern, Ultra), which will likely be separated out into a separate "Gasco Club" going forward, the lowest debt/PD reserve ratios are sported by Berry (BRY), Cimarex, Conoco, Devon, EOG and Pioneer. Several companies which declared bankruptcy and have now emerged also show up positively in that screen, since most or all of their debt has now been converted to equity.

Columns R-Y show metrics relating to EBITDA and, more usefully, Debt-Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF), equal to Adjusted EBITDA less interest expense. DACF comes closer to representing actual cash flow, where EBITDA is used primarily by creditors, bankers, etc., to create covenants with safety relating to their loan amounts. However, companies do not pay capex, debt, etc. with EBITDA, they pay out of DACF.

Debt and EV/DACF have the advantage of using cash rather than a crude metric like BOE in their calculation. That cash already reflects the price difference between oil BOEs and natural gas/ngl BOEs. Ultra, Comstock, California Resources and Denbury (DNR) show up as the companies with the highest ratio of Debt/DACF, while Conoco, EOG, Earthstone, Magnolia (MGY) and Pioneer show the lowest ratios, excluding the formerly bankrupt companies. One additional thing to point out is that on an overall basis, Debt/Adjusted EBITDA for '19 is projected to be < 2X, which has been set by banks and many companies as their expected hurdle rate to achieve. Of course, companies like California Resources, Denbury and Ultra increase those ratios, before the effect of any recent and projected activity. EV/DACF is slightly > 5X for the group, smaller than it has been in recent years but moving back into a more normal pricing environment, especially with oil at $56 and natural gas at $2.30 today and fairly flat futures curves going forward.

Columns AR-AX show the comparisons between '18 and '19 Capex and Production guidance, annualized. This late in the year, those numbers should not be changing much, but new figures for '20 will be issued shortly if they have not been already. Of note for this group is that even though capex is down for '18, production will stay virtually flat. These numbers will not tie to overall production growth estimates due to acquisitions, etc., as they are done at the corporate level.

Columns AG-AH show the EV/flowing BOE and PD Reserve Life Index for each company based on current production and YE reserves. In general, I would say that companies that trade at the highest flowing BOE numbers are primarily oil producers in the Permian Basin, who also have large undeveloped acreage positions to develop. The Reserve Life Index is something investors should keep an eye on, especially if companies are involved in short-cycle projects, because it represents what % of each company's reserves are being produced in the current year; short-cycle projects may return cash quickly, but then pose reinvestment risk for that cash going forward.

Source: Author compilation from company reports

Bank Borrowing Bases

The table above shows liquidity as of 9/30/19, the most recent 10-Q data. Some companies have announced the results of their fall borrowing base redeterminations since then, with a few reductions and mostly re-affirmations at the current amount. I believe that reductions are likely hitting harder for private and private equity (PE)-funded companies that rely on RBL debt with no other long-term debt, more so than for public companies. Media reports on major cutbacks in bank lending, though, are overstated; one report I saw listed companies with reductions that were strictly the result of liquidation of assets and distribution of sale proceeds, in companies that had no debt left whatsoever.

Impairments

Chevron's announcement of a $10-11 B asset impairment is merely the latest example of something I have pointed out to readers since I began writing for SA, the lax impairment standard for Successful Efforts (SE) accounting companies. It allows companies to keep assets on the books at their original cost less depletion, even if there are material changes that affect their valuation. The SE standard is that as long as future net revenues are projected to recover original costs, no matter when that might occur, no impairment is necessary; Full Cost (FC) companies are required to compare their net book value of properties to a 10% discounted present value. For SE companies, even once a property fails the recovery test, management has the flexibility to consider other factors, like probable and possible reserves, higher prices, etc., before making an actual impairment real. In Chevron's case, I believe their impairment is due to the fact that they plan to sell at least some of the properties being impaired, meaning they are now forced to acknowledge they will not be recovering their cost (in this case primarily the $5+ B paid back in 2011 to acquire Atlas Energy, an Appalachian producer).

There is no doubt that companies will see negative price revisions to their reserves at YE '19, with oil prices falling from $65.66 to $55.85 and natural gas prices falling from $3.10 to $2.58 at Cushing and Henry Hub, respectively. With fixed costs representing anywhere from 25-50% of net revenues, the price revisions should equate to a 20-30% reduction in SEC values, based on a 15% overall reduction in price. Activity during the year, whether via development drilling or acquisitions/sales, will also have an impact on the SEC values reported, and whether there will be impairments required will depend on each company's accounting method (SE vs. FC) and remaining net book value. I do not expect investors to be anticipating the magnitude of the reductions even after the Chevron announcement, but time will tell.

Guidance

My theory for quite some time has been that, while investors clamor for companies to reduce capex, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, once those investors see the results of those changes (i.e., significant reductions), they decide to sell and move on to companies and industries with better growth metrics. That has certainly been the case in recent quarters, and I expect that to continue once 2020 guidance is issued. In addition, while companies are not likely to come out and say it directly, they are unlikely to be able to show creditors that they can pay back debt and still accomplish investor desires in the current economic environment. While companies do not have to establish sinking funds to repay debt, they must maintain metrics that make debt issuance and maintenance feasible, not an easy task with today's capital markets.

The Macro Outlook

Lower for Longer

I am not going to include the slides on oil, natural gas and LNG prices that I used in my prior article, simply because nothing has changed. The whole issue of lower for longer prices has been so well confirmed, 5+ years on oil pricing and almost 10 years on natural gas pricing, that it pretty much goes without saying that capex based on anything but continued low pricing has been a mistake.

Unfortunately, now LNG prices look to be following a similar pattern, with global supplies of natural gas creating a glut of LNG looking for a home. With Russia, Australia, Qatar and numerous other sources of low-priced gas going online and competing with US volumes, spot LNG prices have been cut dramatically in Europe and Asia, and each month it seems new supplies become capable of being delivered to end users who are seeing their own demand growth potentially slowing. Longer-term prospects look better for LNG/natural gas, the emphasis being on longer, as in the mid-2020's and beyond, and not likely much before that. In any event, in an article about the prospects for independent E&P companies, improvements in LNG pricing are captured almost exclusively by middlemen between the US producers and the end-user markets. In addition, even if the supply situation moved from current abundance/oversupply to one of scarcity/undersupply, companies must be able to survive their own impending debt issues in order to benefit, not an easy task.

Source: Bluegold Research

World Fundamentals and Geopolitical Risk

Nothing to see here, folks, move right along! Let's see: trade wars, sanctions and tariffs, "Oh, my!" Impeachment, 2020 Presidential election, Brexit vote, US foreign policies vs. allies and enemies both, new alliances among enemies, attacks on Saudi oil facilities, unrest in many parts of the world, and the oil markets mostly shrug. At least until they don't. The market seems to be saying it would prefer to pay higher prices if/when events trigger shortfalls in the distribution system, not in anticipation of any such events - i.e., like going self-insured vs. buying insurance.

OPEC and World Production

Having just witnessed the largest IPO in history and an important OPEC+ meeting, the market has reacted with a continued and emphatic yawn towards E&P stocks. Of course, looking beyond the headlines of the recent OPEC agreement to "cut" production until mid-2020, the reality is that most of the cuts had already been in place prior to the meeting, the only new news being that Saudi Arabia expressed a willingness to cut its own share of production further … largely to support its Aramco IPO in the aftermarket. However, the Saudi cuts were framed outside of OPEC production quotas themselves, meaning that they are in effect optional and also likely temporary. Likewise, the mid-2020 timing is subject to review of the existing policy in early March, rendering the full impact of the meeting a decided "meh."

Given that many analysts believe that cuts of up to 1 mmbopd will be necessary for OPEC to balance the markets in 2020, that Russia will be unable or unwilling to actually produce the cuts it promised and that many of the OPEC members will simply begin cheating sooner rather than later, the market position of "we'll believe it when we see it" is understandable. Many assumptions about the pace of non-OPEC supply growth and overall demand growth will be tested over the coming months, and it is not my intent to forecast what will happen, only be prepared to recognize how the market reacts to any changes in forecasts.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank, Dec. 2019

U.S. Production

There is much debate about whether US production will continue to grow in 2020 and beyond. Virtually every company I have read reports on says it expects to grow, all while spending less in capex than in 2019, albeit at a slower growth rate. Eliminating inefficient rigs drilling for inefficient operators developing on inefficient patterns could account for a large part of the rig reduction in recent months, which was actually quite in tune with company guidance given at the beginning of 2019. Will front-end loaded growth be built in in 2020? Will companies hold back at the beginning of the year, then increase activities later if/when a price response is triggered? Will the impact of the majors' shift into short-cycle projects overwhelm what other producers do? Rather than try to decipher it all and make bets today, I prefer to watch how the market reacts to such events, following in the footsteps of the elephants, so to speak.

Capital Markets and Sentiment

Is it possible to be worser than (largely) non-existent? Stock issuances during '19 have so far been largely MIA. On the debt issuance side,

Diamondback Energy Inc. priced an offering of $1 billion of 2.875% senior notes that will mature on December 1, 2024, $800 million of 3.250% senior notes that will mature on December 1, 2026 and $1.2 billion of 3.5% senior notes that will mature on December 1, 2029 (a total of $3 billion).

Murphy Oil Corp. priced an offering of $550 million of 5.875% senior notes due 2027.

WPX Energy priced its public offering of $600 million of its 5.250% senior notes due 2027.

Cimarex Energy Co. priced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2029.

There has been a decent number of mergers in the public sector, including deals between:

Cimarex/Resolute ($1.6 billion),

Montage (Eclipse)/Blue Mountain $345 million),

Chesapeake/WildHorse ($4 billion),

Encana/Newfield ($7.7 billion),

Occidental/Anadarko ($55 billion),

Comstock/Covey Park ($2.2 billion), and

Amplify/Midstates ($512 million).

With pending deals involving:

Parsley/Jagged Peak ($2.2 billion),

Callon/Carrizo ($725 million),

PDC/SRC ($1.7 billion),

ROAN/Citizen ($1 billion), and

the recently announced Talos/3 cos. mergers ($640 million).

I'll bet the full list comes as somewhat of a surprise to many readers who continue to read about the need for consolidation in the industry, to read that it has been underway for quite a while already. PE firms have also been active recently in combining several of their portfolio companies into a single entity, reasoning that in this market there is no need for multiple companies to pursue what are essentially competing strategies in a single area.

There have also been several more public E+P bankruptcies in '19, including:

Legacy Reserves ($2.6 billion in debt),

Halcon (#2, $1.9 billion),

Sanchez ($2.3 billion),

Alta Mesa ($800 million),

Jones ($1.0 billion),

Vanguard (#2, $1.2 billion), and

Approach ($400 million)

As well as significant filings by private companies like Arsenal ($1 billion) and Sheridan ($1.1 billion). Some of these involve contributions of new money; all involve converting previous debt to equity, in effect an injection of equity as well.

Debt swaps as techniques to extend and/or convert existing debt have also become more prevalent as companies try to avoid financial distress in a period where the capital markets are largely unreceptive to offerings on terms they would find acceptable. Denbury, Chesapeake and Northern are included among that group. In addition, private companies like American Energy Partners, a PE-backed firm founded by Audrey McLendon, recently restructured outside of bankruptcy, as have other PE-backed companies, who are certainly not immune to financial distress themselves.

That is not to say there have been no new offerings and/or PE commitments. Jay Graham, the founder of Memorial Resource and of WildHorse Resource, formed a new company, Spur, with backing by PE firm KKR, and purchased properties in New Mexico for $925 million from Concho, with expectations for a larger commitment. His former partner, Anthony Bahr, received commitments of more than $1 billion for a new venture from PE firms Warburg Pincus and Kayne Anderson. More recently, 3 Midland-based operating companies agreed to merge into High Peak Energy, a recent SPAC IPO, with a combined valuation of an estimated $1.5 billion and no debt.

PE firms are being particularly selective about who they will do deals with, and many of their structures involve joint ventures if the companies they are dealing with are at risk of financial distress. Some of these development (DrillCo) ventures serve to develop reserves that would otherwise not be developed due to financial constraints (i.e., California Resources' $500 million JV with Alpine), while others let companies test new areas and/or develop reserves they would not otherwise prioritize (i.e., Occidental's $1.5 billion JV with Ecopetrol in the Permian and Devon's recent JV with Dow in the STACK).

A new finance structure was also unveiled and utilized by Raisa Energy and Diversified Gas & Oil, which closed a $200 million securitized financing with 5% coupon; 10-year amortizing note; 17-year final maturity; secured by ~21.6% working interest of certain upstream asset cash flows; and 10-year hedging on 85% of the production volumes of the collateralized assets to provide stable cash flow. The two original deals were structured primarily to appeal to foreign investors, so whether it will be utilized in US-based financings is still unknown.

The Technical Picture

The chart below shows the XOP ETF 5-year trading history, and illustrates fairly clearly how fast and how far E&P stocks have fallen since Sept., 2018 in particular. Recent prices have touched new 5-year lows, and to date each rally attempt has fallen short of the previous recent high before rolling over amid new bouts of selling. Rather than discuss different technical trading strategies in this article, I merely point it out as a picture of the current trend. Given that institutional and other investors may still be selling their losing stocks (i.e., energy) to offset losses against gains from other sectors through YE, it is best to wait for selling to exhaust itself before establishing long positions. Last year that occurred on Xmas Eve, and the resulting rally lasted only until mid-Jan., not a very long period. That highlights how important it is to be nimble in this environment. With so many stocks selling at what many investors perceive to be such low prices, the market remains primarily one geared towards trading on technical factors more so than on fundamentals; investors need to be particularly wary in such an environment.

Source: Telechart, chart for XOP

Conclusion

Certainly, things have continued to look very bleak for the E&P sector in 2019, as financial performance falls short of expectations and investors grow weary of the perceived lack of progress in achieving profitability. US political and global geopolitical factors, combined with an overall market price for both oil and gas, caused a mass exodus of investors in the Q3 and Q4, likely exacerbated by tax-loss selling as year-end '19 approaches.

Rather than attempt to jump in in the midst of what is still a sector in a downtrend, despite the inevitable oversold bounces that might occur during December, I will be largely waiting until a clearer picture of 2020 emerges, from YE reserve reports to financials and guidance for 2020, as I expect investors to be disappointed in what they see companies reporting and projecting. Only when any such bad news does not result in a further selloff, and signs of accumulation show up in both volume and price, will a potential longer-term investment horizon develop. In the meantime, the market remains, for me at least, strictly a trading environment, one which may continue through 2020 given the numerous competing factors at play.

How will you know if I think things have gotten even worse? If I start out my next article with something about the E&P sector "suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune," you'll know that things are indeed dire. Let's all hope for a better year, but be prepared with a game plan that will allow us to deal with whatever comes our way in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTE, MR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.