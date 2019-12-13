The Robin Hood Effect On U.S. CPI Inflation

It is fun though that the Robin Hood stock trading site seems to have had a noticeable effect on the preferred, PCE, inflation measure.

The Fed won't be changing policy as a result of this for two reasons, the rise isn't enough and it's the wrong inflation measure anyway.

U.S. CPI Inflation has risen which isn't something that's taken anyone by surprise.

Inflation and the Federal Reserve

The reason what we keep an eye on the inflation rate is that it's one of the determinants of Federal Reserve policy. Changes in interest rates do make a difference to our investment stance. So, we want to know what inflation is to try to predict what the Fed's going to do.

Inflation, in this form at least, is above the Fed's target. Does that mean the Fed is going to raise interest rates? Nope, partly because inflation needs to be well above target before a change is justified, secondly because this isn't the inflation target the Fed uses.

Then there's the purely of interest - not really about investment at all - point about the effects that Robin Hood platform is having upon inflation.

CPI inflation

We have the numbers for CPI inflation:

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 0.4 percent in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.1 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The Fed's target is 2%. So, we're above target, right?

(US CPI from Moody's Analytics)

Well, no, we're not above the Fed's target for two reasons

The first is that the Fed is, rightly, interested in core inflation. That's the one without food and energy. The reason being that those two are known to be much more variable in price - both up and down - than the price level generally. As we're interested in the general trend it's much more informative to pull those two out.

The second being that the Fed uses personal consumption expenditure, not consumer price index. The PCE usually runs a little cooler than the CPI. 20 to 30 basis points perhaps on an annual basis, 0.2 to 0.3%. Thus the PCE core, the actual Fed target, is below that target.

We're not going to see a change in interest rates as a result of this. Next summer is looking likely as the next move in rates. Probably up at that time but at this distance, really, who knows?

The fun bit - Robin Hood

Moody's Analytics has done a bit of digging and found something fun:

A number of U.S. brokerage firms recently slashed commissions for online trades to zero, which will likely impact some measures of inflation more than others. The producer price index for securities brokerage equities and ETFs dropped 45.5% in October, enough to shave about 0.1 percentage point off growth in the core PPI. Without this temporary drag, the core PPI would have risen 0.4% rather than the 0.3% gain reported. This drag was evident in consumer prices in October. We reached out to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and it noted that the cut in brokerage fees would not impact the CPI, because commissions on investment instruments are not within the scope of the CPI.

This is fun at least for me - I did a little writing work for Robin Hood even though it didn't work out all that well. The point though being that I do understand their business model.

If you're running a brokerage there are a number of places that money can be earned. Obviously you can charge commissions on investment actions. Traditionally that was a lot of it. It's possible to sell order flow. It used to be possible to take a turn but those don't really exist anymore - on heavily traded stocks the buy is the same as the sell price. You can charge interest on lending to people gearing up on margin.

But one big cash flow has been the investment income from what people have deposited as margin. Insurance companies make money off their float, banks off the zero interest portion of our deposits, a major portion of futures brokers income was always that investment income from those margin deposits. Actual futures broking fees have been below costs for decades now.

This is how Jon Corzine broke MF Global, chasing higher investment returns on that float and then managing to take too much risk.

So, Robin Hood is working on a no commission model. Largely, from anecdote (no, I just did some writing, I have no insider knowledge other than that perhaps I don't quite write as they wish to have written) they're looking to live off that investment income from the margin float.

Nothing wrong with that, obviously, and it's great for consumers. Do note that this isn't an ad for the firm. I mention it because their model has meant that their competitors are following that lead. Schwab, among others, has gone no commission.

The point of interest here being that this is a large enough move to reduce the PCE inflation rate by 10 basis points, that 0.1%. Well, OK, I find it interesting. There are economic researchers who say that Amazon has cut 0.5% a year off inflation in recent times purely by insisting on being the cheapest around. One thing to think of regarding that commission free trading is that it might not last - we have a possible bounce back up in the numbers if it doesn't.

My view

OK, I confess, I'm a bit of a geek about how these numbers are produced, what they measure. Thus that fun with commission rates on stock trades. But back to the actual investment background that we want to know about.

CPI inflation is up. But we're not going to see the Fed reacting to this. Wrong inflation rate, not high enough.

The investor view

The best bet is still that we're not going to see a move in interest rates until the summer. Then it's likely to be up - barring other issues that Federal budget deficit is likely to be producing inflation by then. Until then the interest rate background is going to be static. Position yourselves accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.