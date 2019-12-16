Federal Realty Trust: The Dividend King Is Back In Town

Shares appear to be under performing the sector significantly as analysts focus on weaker NOI and FFO per share for 2020, while ignoring the long-term value creation from kicking out weak tenants.

Their redevelopment projects have placed a large emphasis on expanding the residential and office components, which enhances the value of the entire property.

Beyond the strong balance sheet, they own a portfolio of exceptionally attractive real estate. While most of the portfolio is “retail,” they also have exposure to apartments and office.

Management placed a huge emphasis on maintaining an exceptional balance sheet. This dedication allowed them to dramatically outperform peers during the last 15 years.

It can be difficult to find a sale on a good company.

Federal Realty Trust (FRT) is one of our favorite REITs. The company has an outstanding history of growth in FFO per share, 52 years of consecutive dividend increases, an impeccable balance sheet (rated A-), and great leadership. Shares carry a 3.18% dividend yield and solid expectations for continual growth.

We believe the market is focusing on 2020 projections and ignoring the rest of the coming decade, though management keeps emphasizing long-term value creation. Management is undertaking multiple projects to enhance their long-term growth rate, but values are negatively impacted in the short term.

We closed out our position in FRT before based on relative valuations. We believed the share price was unlikely to rally hard and we had other opportunities to pursue. Today, shares of FRT are a bit cheaper but many peers rallied hard. The disconnect implies that FRT has a better chance of growing the share price in the coming years. Dividend growth was expected either way.

Dividends

FRT’s dividend yield is the lowest among the strip center REITs at 3.18%. Some investors may be discouraged by the lower yield, but FRT has a very reasonable payout ratio (64% on consensus FFO estimates) and a great track record of growth:

Source: FRT

Their history of growth is exceptional, but we want to focus on:

How they were able to grow dividends per share? Do those same factors still exist today? What level of growth should we expect going forward?

Rental Rates Drive Dividends

The first step was focusing on areas where rental rates would be climbing. FRT put a huge emphasis on the quality of their portfolio. This is something many investors overlook at times. FRT’s properties command higher prices because they have a better growth profile. These properties are located through several of the largest markets in the United States:

Source: FRT

The surrounding areas have higher population density higher income per household, which implies more income available for spending within the retail spaces which exist:

Source: FRT

The stronger consumers within that market enabled FRT to charge higher rents and to raise those rents faster:

Source: FRT

You can see they had the highest cash rent PSF (per square foot), shown in the top left corner. In the top right corner, you can see that they are still raising rents faster than many peers.

Across the bottom, you can see that for the last 21 years their leasing spreads were materially better than average for the sector. In fact, their leasing spreads beat the sector average in every single year. Sometimes it was by 1% and sometimes it was by more than 10%, but they were consistently better.

Growth in rental rates was a significant factor for FRT and it remains in effect today. The last few years have seen a smaller difference in the growth rates, but FRT maintains a competitive advantage here. The edge in rental rate increases still exists today.

The Balance Sheet Empowers Dividend Growth

The second step was having an excellent balance sheet so they would be negotiating from a position of strength. They are one of only six REITs with an “A” credit rating:

Source: FRT

Let’s drill a bit deeper into the lower risk profile here. In the slide below, green arrows relate to comments in green and blue arrows relate to comments in blue:

Source: FRT

The low interest rate on debt already creates an advantage because it means more of the company’s net operating income is kept for shareholders rather than paying debt holders. The green arrows highlight some of the key factors indicating FRT’s excellent balance sheet.

The blue arrows focus more on FRT’s low payout ratio. Because FRT keeps a reasonably low payout ratio, they have significantly more cash available for enhancing their properties.

With FRT’s excellent balance sheet and low payout ratio, we can safely say that this factor still exists today.

Creating Value Through Development

Santana Row is an area where FRT keeps investing capital. Those investments have been very profitable. Since investors think of FRT simply as a “Strip Center” REIT, they may forget that FRT keeps developing apartments and office buildings to enhance their property. Consider their latest work at Santana Row:

Source: FRT

An 8% ROI in building residential is outstanding. Current yields on new apartments will rarely exceed 6.5% and many projects are underway with yields below 6%. How can FRT earn such a high yield on their development? One major factor is that market rental rates for apartments connected to a strip center are materially higher than for other apartments a few miles away. We estimate the average premium in apartment rental rates is around 20%, sometimes higher. That’s a substantial amount of extra revenue.

Santana Row isn’t the only place FRT is using this approach. They currently have 2,665 residential units within the portfolio and another 709 under development. They also have 2.2 million square feet of office with another 1.2 million underway:

Source: FRT

The Importance of Apartments

Residential developments already make up 11% of base rental revenues. That’s not enough to make them an “apartment REIT,” but it's very material. The apartment REITs have rallied dramatically since early 2018. FRT’s exposure to the apartments warrants at least a quick nod. It also has 9% coming from office properties. The office sector hasn’t performed too poorly either. That combination is quite interesting given FRT’s recent underperformance.

The Growth Story

We don’t believe in overemphasizing historical returns, but we don’t want to completely ignore them either. FRT’s history is worth recognizing and there are a few different ways to look at it. One way is to evaluate the cumulative growth in FFO per share:

Source: FRT

That’s an exceptional growth rate and it makes FRT really stand out. Notice how the great recession had very little impact on FRT compared to peers? They’ve had a strong balance sheet for a long time. That difference reflects the strength of FRT’s balance sheet the last time things got ugly in the market.

That superior performance on FFO per share translated into superior total returns, as evidenced by a long-term price chart:

If you’re familiar with looking at these charts, you may remember that the difference in price compounds. If each REIT doubled tomorrow, FRT’s line would jump from 475.9% to 951.8%. Meanwhile, KIM would “only” jump from 105.4% to 210.8%. Consequently, you might ask to exclude the first many years. Fair enough, let’s start with 12/31/2010 instead:

Even when we exclude the aftermath of the great recession, we see FRT delivering very solid results.

Over the long term, in a bull market, the defensive REIT with a great balance sheet can still remain competitive. However, when there's a recession in the middle of the sample period, we see REITs with lower leverage dominate the total returns.

Getting Technical

One of the factors we like to use in evaluating the entry points is the returns throughout the sector. We want to find a good REIT which was left out as the sector moved higher. We can demonstrate this with one of our $100k charts. This chart shows how much an investor needs to invest on any given day (with dividends reinvested) to reach $100,000 today:

Source: The REIT Forum’s 100k chart

We want to focus on the volatility first. Notice how much lower the volatility was for the red and blue lines. We made the blue line for FRT much thicker by adding countless little X marks to it. This technique helps us to evaluate the relative movement in share prices over the span of multiple years. We can see that FRT held up much better during periods of fear, but it didn’t rally as much afterward. The dark blue arrow indicates when FRT finished its first early rally. Since then, shares are down about 4% adjusting for dividends (down 6% without dividends). That is material because so many of their peers continued to rally significantly since then.

Recent Signs

Let’s zoom in on the most recent history. Starting on 10/30/2019 we saw the REITs with the highest quality properties, FRT, Regency Centers (REG), and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) deliver the worst performance by a notable margin. You can see that in the chart below. We’ve highlighted 10/30/2019 with the dark blue arrow.

However, FRT was the one to dip furthest. So what was happening right around Halloween? Earnings season for the strip center REITs:

FRT reported on 10/30/2019.

REG reported on 10/30/2019

ROIC reported on 10/28/2019

Remember that FRT was guiding for more investments in their long-term growth, giving up NOI and FFO for 2020 in favor of growth for the later years. We see the weakening of near-term growth projections as a significant factor pulling down the REITs with the strongest assets.

The other REITs in the chart are Brixmor (BRX), Kimco (KIM), Weingarten (WRI), and Retail Properties of America (RPAI).

The Question

The question we have to ask ourselves is: “Why did FRT stall out and dip backwards?”

Based on the lower leverage, we would expect FRT to decline less and to rally less, but the share price dropped while peers were still climbing. That isn’t a “smaller” reaction, it is the “opposite.”

The Answer

The latest earnings call gives us the information we need to evaluate that price decline.

FRT is focusing on long-term value creation by enhancing properties. Currently, that means they are even paying a tenant to leave. Why?

The tenant is a K-Mart. The property is extremely valuable.

Those two facts don’t belong together, so FRT is getting K-Mart out. The rent was extremely cheap, so many other potential tenants would’ve been very happy to take over the lease. However, FRT didn’t want an old cheap lease with restrictive covenants. The lease created a major barrier to FRT’s efforts to enhance the center. By getting rid of K-Mart, they can overhaul the center and make a dramatically more appealing destination.

What Do Analysts See When You Pay K-Mart?

Well, there’s a cash outflow in the current period to pay K-Mart. Then there is another cash outflow to redevelop the property. The space also stops producing revenue for a year or two during the major redevelopment.

That doesn’t look good going into a financial model. If you simply plug in the numbers while evaluating cash flows for 2019, 2020, or even 2021, your model will produce lower values.

Why Now?

Another question investors might ask is why FRT picks right now for these projects. Management handled that question perfectly on the Q3 2019 earnings call:

Redevelopments

Many investors may underestimate the scale of FRT’s redevelopments. They have 709 apartment units under construction currently. That’s part of their $692 million (rounded) in construction in progress. To put that in perspective, there are about 75.5 million shares outstanding. That means roughly $9.17 of construction in progress per share. Assuming a share price near $131.78 (latest price while writing this), the construction in progress alone is worth 6.95% of the market price.

If the developments are worth more than they cost to create, then they will be worth even more than $9.16 per share. Given FRT’s history of successful development, we think that is probably the case. The historical cost for those assets is $9.17 per share, but we expect the value to be greater.

Santana Row

To fully appreciate FRT, you want to understand their long-term strategy. They are not simply a “retail REIT.” They own retail property and they are developing assets, but the developments don’t have to be more retail. Santana Row is the perfect example. This is an asset they’ve been working on for over a decade. Switching over the investor day presentation (rather than quarterly presentations), let’s take a look at the progress in Santana Row:

Source: FRT

FRT started with a retail property in a good area. They kept expanding it, but they diversified their use.

They didn’t stick to retail. Instead, they built apartments, a small hotel, and office buildings. Those developments have delivered a great deal of value to shareholders as they dramatically changed the underlying property.

A Prior Position

We’ve been in FRT before. We owned shares from 6/20/2018 through 4/24/2019. We closed the position after our April 2019 Strip Center Update to subscribers. During our holding period, we earned a fairly solid return:

FRT was essentially tied for first place. We also owned REG for most of that period, so we aren’t sweating the tie.

Since 4/24/2019, KIM and BRX have been the top two performers by a material margin (each over 25%). FRT delivered about 0.5% since then. The decline in yields combined with general strength for the REIT index funds indicates that a fair valuation for FRT would be higher.

After FRT thoroughly beat their peers, it was unlikely that FRT’s run would continue.

Now that peers have more than caught up, FRT is in a much more competitive position.

Conclusion

FRT offers many of our favorite things. A great management team, a conservative balance sheet, high-quality properties, a history of dividend growth, and a keen eye for properties where further development can add significant value to the properties.

Current Rating: Buy

Risk Rating: 1

Ideal for long-term dividend growth investors

We began a small position in FRT again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.