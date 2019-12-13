While I still think the company has huge growth in front of it, the valuation has become an issue.

Just a couple of months ago, I posted here on Seeking Alpha about how bullish I was on used car retail disruptor Carvana (CVNA). A quick perusal of the other articles about the company on the site shows that I was a bit out there on my own in terms of my bullishness, but since that time, shares are up 37% in the span of just over two months. I said at the time that my bullish stance on Carvana was due to its immense long-term growth runway, but even I cannot see the justification for the current valuation. Thus, after the huge rally that took far less time than I thought it would, I'm pulling back to neutral on the stock.

Long-term bull case is still intact

To be clear, I'm pulling my buy recommendation on Carvana solely on a valuation basis. I still think this company has an enormous runway to grow in the coming years not only from volume, but from profitability increases as well. However, the recent rally that has the stock closing in on $100 is too far, too quickly in my view. After all, the stock started the year around $30, so Carvana has absolutely flown higher in 2019.

Let's take a look at why I still think the long-term growth story is still very much alive, and why I'm making my valuation call today. First, Carvana's genius is in its ability to fix what is a very broken process. Of course, that process I'm referring to is buying and selling cars for consumers.

The market is enormously fragmented in the US as it continues to be absolutely huge, but the largest player in the market has less than two percent market share. In addition to that, the process is terrible. Carvana cites data stating that 81% of consumers do not enjoy the process of buying a car, and further, only 8% say a used car salesperson is highly trustworthy. Just about anyone that has purchased a car at a traditional dealership can likely attest to the accuracy of these numbers.

This combination of an extraordinarily fragmented market, along with widespread dissatisfaction in the customer base is perfect for someone to fix it. Carvana is doing exactly that, and as the brand builds momentum, it will only get stronger as more and more consumers become comfortable buying and/or selling their car without a traditional dealership.

As we can see below, the strategy is working.

Carvana's reviews are outstanding and its net promoter score is 81, which is also very high. I can attest to this as I recently sold my car through Carvana, and it was entirely painless, taking perhaps 30 minutes in total, and all done at my house. Compared to driving to a dealership and spending a few hours of your life there, it was heaven. I'm clearly not the only one with this experience, and Carvana is proving buying and selling cars can be pleasant. This is a major cog in the machine for the bull case as Carvana's business model is predicated upon the experience being better for the consumer. In every way, it is delivering on that.

In addition to that, Carvana has the infrastructure in place to buy and sell cars in massive numbers after years of investment.

The company has a distribution network that covers the majority of the population in the US, offering cost-effective delivery options and customer-friendly time frames for pickup and delivery. In addition, it means that the days of consumers having to choose a used car based upon what is geographically near them are over, as Carvana can quickly and efficiently ship any car anywhere in the US to a customer's home. This logistics network will continue to expand over time, making it more efficient than it is today, which will help boost margins.

Speaking of margins, Carvana was kind enough to update investors on its progress towards long-term financial goals, as seen below.

Revenue growth has topped 100% in each of the past three years, and should do that again this year. However, this revenue growth isn't just providing an impressive top line, it is boosting profitability as well. Gross margins are up to ~12.6% of revenue, which is more than double what they were in fiscal 2016. And there is room to run; the target long term is 15% to 19% of revenue. This can happen as the company refines its pricing models for both purchases and sales, as well as via leveraging its distribution network with higher volumes. Carvana is still in the process of building out its network, but once that is done, it should reap sizable margin benefits. The same is true for advertising and SG&A costs, both of which should leverage down as volumes continue to increase over time.

In short, Carvana's bull case is alive and well, as it continues to prove that there is plenty of room to run from a volume perspective, but also with respect to margins.

Here's the problem

The only issue with the stock at this point is that investors have finally recognized Carvana's value in a huge market, and shares are reflecting enormous growth at this point.

Analysts see rapidly improving earnings, as I do, but no profits until 2022. While investors are clearly willing to tolerate years of losses for Carvana, we have to remember that even looking four years out from now, analysts have Carvana making about $7 per share. On today's stock price, that is 13.3 times earnings, for earnings that won't occur for four years.

Given this, it looks to me like Carvana shares are too expensive after the massive rally we've seen this year, which is to be expected for a stock that has basically tripled in the past 12 months. To be clear, the long-term value of Carvana is huge, so I still think that if your holding period is many years, you can do well buying Carvana today. However, I also think you can be patient and wait for a pullback - which will inevitably come - and get a much better price and valuation for the stock. That is exactly what I plan to do, and for now, I'm neutral on the stock, pulling my buy recommendation simply on a valuation basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.